Lights, camera, Cannes! The best fashion and celebrity candids from the film festival

Penelope Cruz Everybody Knows press conference
It's festival time! Some of the biggest movie stars, models and Hollywood's elite have left the hustle of the states behind for France. The most grand film festival will take place from May 8-19 in the French Riviera, with stars such as Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and more. Here is a look at the best scenes from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

 

Day 2

Penélope Cruz flashed a smile during the Everybody Knows press conference on May 9. The actress, who stars in the film with husband Javier Bardem shared that she and her spouse were compensated equally for the film. 

 

Cannes 2018 Ricardo Darin and Javier Bardem
Ricardo Darin and Javier Bardem shared a joke during a press conference for their film Everybody Knows. As for working with her husband, Penélope revealed that “is not something we plan to do every two years . . . just once in a while, if it feels right.”

 

Cannes 2018 Benicio del Toro
Un Certain Regard president Benicio Del Toro hammed it up for the cameras during a photocall for the jury members. The Puerto Rican star is the head of the special jury, also made up of Palestinian director and writer Annemarie Jacir, Russian director Kantemir Balagov, French actress Virginie Ledoyen and Telluride Film Festival executive director Julie Huntsinger.

 

Cannes 2018 Everybody Knows photocall
Penelope Cruz, Carla Campra, Sara Salamo and director Asghar Farhadi celebrated the opening of Everybody Knows during a photocall for the film. 

 

Cannes 2018 Bella Hadid airport selfie
From Met to Cannes! Bella Hadid stopped for a selfie with a fan as she made her way through the Nice Airport.

 

Cannes 2018 Penelope Cruz Javier Bardem
Day One

Penélope Cruz stunned in a black ball gown by Chanel as she walked the carpet with her husband and co-star Javier Bardem during the Everybody Knows screening on May 8.

 

Cannes 2018 Jilianne Moore
Julianne Moore was red hot in a caped Givenchy dress during the screenig of Everybody Knows.

 

Cannes 2018 Cate Blanchett black gown
Cate Blanchett's stunning black Armani lace gown on the Everybody Knows red carpet may look familiar. The actress first wore it to the 2016 Golden Globes and brought it to Cannes in support of Livia Firth's Green Carpet Challenge (or GCC). “From couture to T-shirts, landfills are full of garments that have been unnecessarily discarded,” she said. “Particularly in today’s climate, it seems willful and ridiculous that such garments are not cherished and re-worn for a lifetime.”

 

Cannes 2018 Cate Blanchett
Mellow yellow! Cate Blanchett rocked a boyfriend suit as she made her way around the festival.

 

Cannes 2018 female members of the jury
Power and style! The female members of the 2018 Cannes jury were dressed to impress on the first day of the festival. From left, American actress Kristen Stewart, American filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Australian actress Cate Blanchett, French actress Lea Seydoux and Burundian singer Khadja Nin.

 

Cannes 2018 Kristen Stewart street style
Jury member Kristen Stewart was effortlessly chic as she posed for photos in an amazing black and cream outfit, paired, of course, with a Chanel backpack.

 

Cannes 2018 Jury Everybody Knows
Welcome to Cannes! Jury members Lea Seydoux, Andrey Zvyagintsev, Khadja Nin, Robert Guediguian, jury head Cate Blanchett, Denis Villeneuve, Ava DuVernay, Chang Chen and Kristen Stewart stood hand-in-hand during the opening screening at the 2018 film festival. 

 

Penelope Cruz
Penélope Cruz stopped by the Cannes main tent in the perfect nautical-inspired Ralph Lauren look. 

 

