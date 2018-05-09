READ MORE +

It's festival time! Some of the biggest movie stars, models and Hollywood's elite have left the hustle of the states behind for France. The most grand film festival will take place from May 8-19 in the French Riviera, with stars such as Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and more. Here is a look at the best scenes from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Day 2

Penélope Cruz flashed a smile during the Everybody Knows press conference on May 9. The actress, who stars in the film with husband Javier Bardem shared that she and her spouse were compensated equally for the film.

