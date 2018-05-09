It's festival time! Some of the biggest movie stars, models and Hollywood's elite have left the hustle of the states behind for France. The most grand film festival will take place from May 8-19 in the French Riviera, with stars such as Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and more. Here is a look at the best scenes from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Day 2
Penélope Cruz flashed a smile during the Everybody Knows press conference on May 9. The actress, who stars in the film with husband Javier Bardem shared that she and her spouse were compensated equally for the film.
© Getty Images
Ricardo Darin and Javier Bardem shared a joke during a press conference for their film Everybody Knows. As for working with her husband, Penélope revealed that “is not something we plan to do every two years . . . just once in a while, if it feels right.”
© Getty Images
Un Certain Regard president Benicio Del Toro hammed it up for the cameras during a photocall for the jury members. The Puerto Rican star is the head of the special jury, also made up of Palestinian director and writer Annemarie Jacir, Russian director Kantemir Balagov, French actress Virginie Ledoyen and Telluride Film Festival executive director Julie Huntsinger.
© Getty Images
Penelope Cruz, Carla Campra, Sara Salamo and director Asghar Farhadi celebrated the opening of Everybody Knows during a photocall for the film.
© Getty Images
From Met to Cannes! Bella Hadid stopped for a selfie with a fan as she made her way through the Nice Airport.
© GC Images
Day One
Penélope Cruz stunned in a black ball gown by Chanel as she walked the carpet with her husband and co-star Javier Bardem during the Everybody Knows screening on May 8.
© Getty Images
Julianne Moore was red hot in a caped Givenchy dress during the screenig of Everybody Knows.
© Getty Images
Cate Blanchett's stunning black Armani lace gown on the Everybody Knows red carpet may look familiar. The actress first wore it to the 2016 Golden Globes and brought it to Cannes in support of Livia Firth's Green Carpet Challenge (or GCC). “From couture to T-shirts, landfills are full of garments that have been unnecessarily discarded,” she said. “Particularly in today’s climate, it seems willful and ridiculous that such garments are not cherished and re-worn for a lifetime.”
© Getty Images
Mellow yellow! Cate Blanchett rocked a boyfriend suit as she made her way around the festival.
© Getty Images
Power and style! The female members of the 2018 Cannes jury were dressed to impress on the first day of the festival. From left, American actress Kristen Stewart, American filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Australian actress Cate Blanchett, French actress Lea Seydoux and Burundian singer Khadja Nin.
© Getty Images
Jury member Kristen Stewart was effortlessly chic as she posed for photos in an amazing black and cream outfit, paired, of course, with a Chanel backpack.
© Getty Images
Welcome to Cannes! Jury members Lea Seydoux, Andrey Zvyagintsev, Khadja Nin, Robert Guediguian, jury head Cate Blanchett, Denis Villeneuve, Ava DuVernay, Chang Chen and Kristen Stewart stood hand-in-hand during the opening screening at the 2018 film festival.
© Getty Images
Penélope Cruz stopped by the Cannes main tent in the perfect nautical-inspired Ralph Lauren look.
© Getty Images