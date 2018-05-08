Picture perfect! While all eyes were on the celebrities as they made their way up the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, they were sure to capture some candid moments of their own. From inside the bash to the after parties, stars like Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian and more share special moments. Here are the best candid shots from the 2018 Met Gala evening.
Gigi Hadid sent "kisses" to Salma Hayek's two girls Valentina and Mathilde in their absence during the Met Gala.
With their dramatic outfits, guests at the Met Ball have to carefully navigate the stairs – and also the hugs! Amal Clooney gave Rihanna a careful embrace as two very amused onlookers – Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour – looked on.
© Getty Images
While the babies are away, the parents will play! Amal Clooney offered a dramatic view of her floral, foil Richard Quinn gown as she posed at the cocktail party with her best accessory – husband George! On the carpet, the actor joked that their twins Ella and Alexander were "under her [Amal's] dress."
© Getty Images
Amal Clooney proved she is always camera ready as husband George Clooney chatted with Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer inside the Met Gala celebration.
The hosts with the most! A glamorous line up featuring Anna Wintour, Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Donatella Versace, Christine Schwarzman and Stephen A. Schwarzman.
© Getty Images
Karen Elson, far right, was "Met Balling with the Super Duper Models", left to right, Ashley Graham, Amber Valletta, Poppy Delevingne, Kate Moss and, in the foreground, Alexa Chung.
Photo: Instagram/@misskarenelson
All aboard! Eiza González and Gabrielle Union were taking their dresses on a special ride. Gabby captioned the picture "Our trains are leaving the station."
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
Wearing matching nude lips, and both wearing their hair back, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez were almost twinning as they met up during the museum soirée.
© Getty Images
There were no tears for Ariana Grande thanks to this fabulous designer. The first time attendee joined the woman who created her fairytale gown – legendary designer Vera Wang – as the Met Ball began.
© Getty Images
Designer Marc Jacobs posted this photo of himself with Janelle Monae and Char Defrancesco to Instagram with the caption: "So happy, proud and grateful to be able to escort the exquisite @janellemonae to the #Metgala2018 #heavenlybodies custom @marcjacobs @stephenjonesmillinery @chardefrancesco in @huntsmansavilerow @ifandco me in @huntsmansavilerow".
Photo: Instagram/@themarcjacobs
New York royalty! Designer Jeremy Scott looked on as Nicki Minaj, left, and pregnant Cardi B were deep in conversation at the Metropolitan Museum of Art fundraising gala.
© Getty Images
Sisters at the Met! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared a special moment ahead of stepping into the special photo vault.
Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Bella Hadid, Amber Valletta and Kate Moss had a model moment in their not-so-little black dresses during the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Gala.
© Getty Images
Pink ladies! SZA and Tracee Ellis Ross were both pretty in pink in their frothy gowns at the cocktail gathering inside the Met Gala.
With Beyoncé a no show, it was up to Solange to represent the Knowles sisters solo in this architectural Iris Van Herpen ensemble, which she posted to her Instagram.
Photo: Instagram/@saintrecords
Let your imagination take flight! Kris Jenner was clearly impressed with a Versace-clad Katy Perry's spectacular wings.
© Getty Images
Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid looked thrilled to see one another, melting into this taffetta-laden hug during the Met Gala cocktail party.
© Getty Images
Fashion break! Winnie Harlow, Zendaya, Laura Harrier and Yara Shahidi took a breather on the steps before heading inside.
© Getty Images
Triple threat! Some of the hottest men in the Marvel universe, Bradley Cooper, Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick Boseman were a very stylish (and handsome!) trio as they mingled at the gala.
© Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez packed on the PDA at the Heavenly Bodies bash.
© Getty Images
Eiza González gave fans a sneak peak at her stylish crew. The actress shared a caption next to a photo featuring Sarah Jessica Parker, Hailee Steinfeld, Gabrielle Union, and more, "This is how we Met Ball ✨❤️."
Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez
A toast! Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls and Ruby Rose celebrated a successful evening.
Photo: Instagram/@haileybaldwin
Splish splash! Lily Collins had a little question before heading out after the ball. The actress took to her instagram to share this quirky caption: "Tell me the truth: should I stay in and take a bath or go out to the after party?"
Photo: Instagram/@lilycollins
Salma Hayek, far right, posted this all-star photo co-starring (left to right) Helen Lasichanh, Pharrell, Naomi Watts and Ariana Grande.
Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek
All the stars! Lena Waithe showed off her "Met Squad" in an epic star-studded picture. In the photo, Janelle Monáe, Tessa Thompson, Daniel Kaluuya, Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega, Cynthia Erivo, Chadwich Boseman and Letitia Wright all looked stellar as they posed for the camera.
Photo: Instagram/@lenawaithe
Priyanka Chopra showed off a more toned-down look while arriving at the Heavenly Bodies after party at the Standard.
© GC Images
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez also hit the party circuit, stopping by the annual after-party at the Boom Boom Room.
Photo: GC Images
Shailene Woodley and Emma Stone arrived hand-in-hand to the Met Gala Balmain after party at the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel.
© GC Images
Looks like Kendall has overcome her fear of pancakes or the round breakfast food is necessary post-Met Gala. In a 2016 blog post, she shared, "I have really bad trypophobia. Trypophobics are afraid of tiny little holes that are in weird patterns. Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycomb or lotus heads (the worst!)."
Well, cut to May 8, 2018, she made sure to indulge in pancakes for breakfast and titled the image, "Heavenly Hungover."
Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner