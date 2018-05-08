READ MORE +

Picture perfect! While all eyes were on the celebrities as they made their way up the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, they were sure to capture some candid moments of their own. From inside the bash to the after parties, stars like Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian and more share special moments. Here are the best candid shots from the 2018 Met Gala evening.

Gigi Hadid sent "kisses" to Salma Hayek's two girls Valentina and Mathilde in their absence during the Met Gala.