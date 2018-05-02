READ MORE +

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

Adrienne Eliza Houghton a.k.a Adrienne Bailon threw a party worth singing about! The former Cheetah Girl dressed up like the iconic singer Selena with her friends, taking to Instagram to share several photos from the good time. Dressed up guests included her The Real co-hosts Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry, and stars like Once Upon A Time's Dania Ramirez.

Photo: Instagram/@adriennebailon