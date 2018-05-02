Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.
Adrienne Eliza Houghton a.k.a Adrienne Bailon threw a party worth singing about! The former Cheetah Girl dressed up like the iconic singer Selena with her friends, taking to Instagram to share several photos from the good time. Dressed up guests included her The Real co-hosts Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry, and stars like Once Upon A Time's Dania Ramirez.
Photo: Instagram/@adriennebailon
The star wrote on Instagram: "When your were already planning a SELENA party just for fun & the only day available to do it... is Cinco De Mayo... You celebrate it ALL TOGETHER! & cherish beautiful moments like this... with @allybrooke singing one of our favorite songs from our favorite singer! When different generations of latinas from girl groups unite! Ha. My heart was happy! You’re beautiful inside & out Ally! & like you said... “Que Viva Mexico!” (Screaming it with all my heart!) Besitos xo"
Photo: Instagram/@adriennebailon
She's taken! Lea Michele flaunted her gorgeous engagement ring, from Zandy Reich, as she walked the carpet at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in NYC. While attending the Hilton Midtown located event, the star looked stunning in a black and silver gown.
© Getty Images
Date night! Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her man Younes Bendjima for The Syrian American Medical Society hosts the Voices in Displacement Gala at Riviera 31 at Sofitel in L.A. on May 4. The reality star showed off her tight tummy in a sleek black number.
The couple stayed until the very end of the event. They were very affectionate throughout the night, sitting in the VIP section together. The pair listend to Amber Heard share her experience having recently returned from a medical mission to Jordan with SAMS.
© Getty Images
The cast of STARZ'sVida: Mishel Prada, Melissa Barrera, Tanya Saracho, Maria-Elena Laas, Chelsea Rendon, Ser Anzoategu and Carlos Miranda were all smiles as they attended the premiere of the new series in L.A. on May 1.
© Getty Images
Sweetbitter star Ella Purnell showed her support for the cast during the Vida premiere.
© Getty Images
Dance the night away! Jennifer Lopez was joined by her fellow World of Dance judges Ne-Yo, Jenna Dewan and Derek Hough during the FYC event for the series at Saban Media Center on May 1 in North Hollywood.
© Getty Images
Oh na na na! Camila Cabello turned up the heat during her performance at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.
© Grosby Group
Gabrielle Union had her leading man Dwyane Wade by her side during the Universal Pictures special screening of her latest film Breaking In on May 1 in Hollywood.
© Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds got the K-Pop star treatment as he arrived at the premiere of his latest film Deadpool 2 in Seoul, South Korea.
© WireImage