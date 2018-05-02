READ MORE +

Paramount Pictures has found its real life Dora in Isabela Moner. Last seen on the big screen in Transformers: The Last Knight, the actress has been tapped to play Nickelodeon’s beloved Latina character. The studio announced on May 2 that Isabela would headline their live-action Dora the Explorer film, with her having previously appeared in Nick’s 100 Things to Do Before High School. The blockbuster version will differ from the Nickelodeon cartoon by instead focusing on a teenage Dora. Sixteen-year-old Isabela seems to be the perfect choice for the job.

“I’m honored and excited to bring Dora to life,” she shared in a statement. “I grew up watching the show, and for me, especially as a Latina, Dora was an amazing role model – she is a strong, adventurous and fun-loving girl. I can’t wait to put on the backpack and begin her next adventure!”

While the movie won’t hit theaters until 2019, get to know the starlet right now by clicking through our gallery of fun facts!

Isabela is Peruvian-American

Although she would like to be able to say that she is “100 percent Peruvian,” according to E! News, the star was born in Ohio. Her mother helms from Lima, Peru and her father is from Louisiana. Isabela is bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish, and often translates posts on her social media pages into both languages.

