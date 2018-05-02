Paramount Pictures has found its real life Dora in Isabela Moner. Last seen on the big screen in Transformers: The Last Knight, the actress has been tapped to play Nickelodeon’s beloved Latina character. The studio announced on May 2 that Isabela would headline their live-action Dora the Explorer film, with her having previously appeared in Nick’s 100 Things to Do Before High School. The blockbuster version will differ from the Nickelodeon cartoon by instead focusing on a teenage Dora. Sixteen-year-old Isabela seems to be the perfect choice for the job.
“I’m honored and excited to bring Dora to life,” she shared in a statement. “I grew up watching the show, and for me, especially as a Latina, Dora was an amazing role model – she is a strong, adventurous and fun-loving girl. I can’t wait to put on the backpack and begin her next adventure!”
While the movie won’t hit theaters until 2019, get to know the starlet right now by clicking through our gallery of fun facts!
Isabela is Peruvian-American
Although she would like to be able to say that she is “100 percent Peruvian,” according to E! News, the star was born in Ohio. Her mother helms from Lima, Peru and her father is from Louisiana. Isabela is bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish, and often translates posts on her social media pages into both languages.
© Getty Images
She made her Broadway debut with Ricky Martin
When she was 10, Isabela made her debut on the Great White Way in the TONY-nominated revival of Evita. She starred in the 2012 production alongside acclaimed performers like Ricky Martin and Olivier Award-winner Elena Roger.
© WireImage
3. She’s got a thing for extreme sports.
Isabela is not one to shy away from action both on screen and off! In her down time, the young star loves to skateboard and snowboard with friends. She has also shared photos of herself off-roading on an ATV, hiking and surfing!
Photo: Twitter/@IsabelaMoner
She supports important initiatives
Besides inspiring style choices for her fans, the Peruvian beauty uses her platform to spread the word about important causes. For one thing, she has publicly advocated for the women’s network Step Up, which aims to empower girls.
Isabela also recently spoke at the United Nations on World Children’s Day (pictured here) and took a stand in the conversation about school shootings. Aside from stunning selfies and shots from her projects, she chooses to fill her social media pages with motivating messages.
Photo: Instagram/@isabelamoner
Superstar in the making
The future Dora, who writes and sings her own music, is a super fan of superstar Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. She took to Instagram to honor the icon, writing: “I can’t remember the first time I heard a Selena song... it’s as though she has always been a part of my life. I remember hearing her during holiday parties when my family would teach me how to dance Cumbia or Salsa. Someone whose heart shines through her music and makes me smile. An inspiration who loved her culture and family through and through.”
Photo: Instagram/@isabelamoner