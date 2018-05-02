READ MORE +

Daddy first! David Beckham is an all-star father when it comes to his children, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper. Victoria Beckham’s husband never passes up the opportunity to share how much he loves their children with his followers. From birthday shout outs, to Insta-worthy group pics, here is a look at David’s cutest daddy moments.

The Miami MLS team founder was surrounded with love and treats for his 43rd birthday on May 2. While his oldest son was not present, Victoria shared the image of David with his three youngest along with the caption: "Happy birthday to the best daddy!! X we all love u so much!!! So many kisses from us all xxxx we miss u @brooklynbeckham X"

Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham