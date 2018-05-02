Daddy first! David Beckham is an all-star father when it comes to his children, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper. Victoria Beckham’s husband never passes up the opportunity to share how much he loves their children with his followers. From birthday shout outs, to Insta-worthy group pics, here is a look at David’s cutest daddy moments.
The Miami MLS team founder was surrounded with love and treats for his 43rd birthday on May 2. While his oldest son was not present, Victoria shared the image of David with his three youngest along with the caption: "Happy birthday to the best daddy!! X we all love u so much!!! So many kisses from us all xxxx we miss u @brooklynbeckham X"
In this hilariously adorable photo, David was smothered with love by all four of his and Victoria's children.
In this sweet daddy-daughter moment, captured by Victoria, the 43-year-old and his little girl had a Lady and the Tramp moment in the water.
The gang's all here! David couldn't resist capturing a priceless family moment with Cruz, Romeo and Harper as they waited for the start of Victoria's fashion show.
The soccer star had a twinning moment with his "Big boy," Brooklyn in this hilariously sweet photo.
David was surrounded by the loves of his life while he celebrated his birthday in 2017. The doting father captioned the picture, "A lot of Love for Daddy today ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #@HarperSeven."
Daddy's boy! David shared a father-son moment with Romeo in a priceless black and white photo.
In one of the most endearing moments, David was photographed hand-in-hand with his daughter Harper for her first day out on the soccer field.
Such amazing views and we don't mean the sunset. David posted a picture of him and his "beautiful boys," Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz taking a swim.
A vacation didn't stop David from stealing a kiss from his little girl in front of the sunset.
Although she isn't one of his children, David was all smiles as he helped his newborn niece Peggy make her debut to the world.
