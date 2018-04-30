READ MORE +

The suburban Angelina

Melissa Baizen is a mom-of-two who lives in Wisconsin. The optical manager may be thousands of miles from Los Angeles but that hasn't stopped people from thinking she is the By the Sea actress. With her full lips, long brunette hair, high cheekbones and clear green eyes, it's easy to see the striking similarities between the pair. "I do get recognized. I get stared at quite a lot," said Melissa, 34. "I find it funny. It's quite surreal. She has always been an idol of mine. It's crazy to be compared to her. I've always been hard on myself. Some days I see it but others I don't think I look like her."

She added: "I wish I had her smile, I hate my teeth. I have looked up to her quite a lot. I like her movies but I admire her the most for her humanitarian work. My personality is completely different but a lot of people say I really look like her."

Photo: Instagram/@melwood1982/Getty Images

© Getty Images