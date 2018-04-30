Pass one of these non-famous stars on the street and you may be quick to ask for a selfie. Selena Gomez has a twin in Mexico while Beyonce's look-alike resides in Detroit. Scroll through to see some of the best celebrity doppelgängers.
Ben Affleck
The Batman actor’s photo with his longtime stunt double had us doing a double take! Ben (right) shared a picture alongside Richard Cetrone while filming Triple Frontier in Hawaii. “Movie #5 with this legend - Rich Cetrone. Grateful to work with such incredible people. #stuntdouble,” the actor captioned the photo with Richard sporting identical outfits and similar beards on set.
Photo: Instagram/benaffleck
Only You
The Texas native has a twin in Mexico. Erika Montantes is a 23-year-old who before people would stop her and ask if she was the Hands to Myself singer, she never knew of her. "People have been telling me I look like her since I was fifteen, so I started to follow her at that age and she has since became my role model," she said via The Sun. “I feel flattered, I think she's so beautiful and an incredible human being."
Photo: Instagram/@itseriikaamp, @selenagomez© Instagram
Jenny... Or Jess from the Block?
Model and California native Jessica Burciaga not only takes plenty of hair cues from Jennifer Lopez – she also has her fashion sense. Jessica is blessed with perfect curves and that JLo glow – and her more than one million followers on Instagram love to point out how much she looks like the star.
Photo: Instagram/@jlo/@jessicaburciaga
Queen Beys
It looks like Beyoncé has to share the throne with Brittany Williams. The Detroit-based woman could certainly pass as the Love on Top singer's sister let alone twin. The resemblance is so uncanny that Brittany was even chased down when a group of girls wanted her to sing Single Ladies.
Photos: Instagram/@sur_b, @beyonce© Instagram
Hello... Is that you, Adele?
Ellinor Hellborg of Sweden has a talent with makeup, and her Adele-inspired look had her social media followers looking twice! "I'm a huge fan of hers and hearing you all say I look like her is such a compliment," Ellinor wrote on her Instagram account.
Photo: Getty Images, Instagram/@ellinorhellborg
The suburban Angelina
Melissa Baizen is a mom-of-two who lives in Wisconsin. The optical manager may be thousands of miles from Los Angeles but that hasn't stopped people from thinking she is the By the Sea actress. With her full lips, long brunette hair, high cheekbones and clear green eyes, it's easy to see the striking similarities between the pair. "I do get recognized. I get stared at quite a lot," said Melissa, 34. "I find it funny. It's quite surreal. She has always been an idol of mine. It's crazy to be compared to her. I've always been hard on myself. Some days I see it but others I don't think I look like her."
She added: "I wish I had her smile, I hate my teeth. I have looked up to her quite a lot. I like her movies but I admire her the most for her humanitarian work. My personality is completely different but a lot of people say I really look like her."
Photo: Instagram/@melwood1982/Getty Images© Getty Images
Gigi x 2
Don't look now, but Gigi Hadid has a gorgeous look-alike! Meet Dutch model and blogger Iza IJzerman. Her similar looks to the supermodel haven't gone unnoticed in the fashion world. As she told Refinery 29, "When I signed with MiLK [modeling agency], they posted a picture with the caption, 'The new curvy Gigi Hadid' – so that's the moment I realized it might be true!"
Photos: Instagram/@gigihadid, @izaijzerman© Instagram