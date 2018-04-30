READ MORE +

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say "I do" at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, they will do so in front of a number of Hollywood stars. From the Clooneys to Priyanka Chopra and Meghan's former Suits cast, find out who will be joining Prince William, Kate Middleton and more in the crowd at the royal wedding.

George and Amal Clooney

Hollywood royalty will be attending the royal wedding. The human rights attorney’s hairdresser Miguel Perez confirmed that the Oscar winner and the lawyer will be in Windsor on May 19 to attend the wedding. Speaking to HOLA!, the stylist, who is rumored to be doing Meghan’s hair on the day, declined to talk about the bride-to-be but did reveal that he will be styling Amal's locks on the day. "What I can confirm is that I will be in charge of Amal's hair that day," he said.

