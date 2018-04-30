When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say "I do" at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, they will do so in front of a number of Hollywood stars. From the Clooneys to Priyanka Chopra and Meghan's former Suits cast, find out who will be joining Prince William, Kate Middleton and more in the crowd at the royal wedding.
George and Amal Clooney
Hollywood royalty will be attending the royal wedding. The human rights attorney’s hairdresser Miguel Perez confirmed that the Oscar winner and the lawyer will be in Windsor on May 19 to attend the wedding. Speaking to HOLA!, the stylist, who is rumored to be doing Meghan’s hair on the day, declined to talk about the bride-to-be but did reveal that he will be styling Amal's locks on the day. "What I can confirm is that I will be in charge of Amal's hair that day," he said.
© Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Meghan's fellow actress and humanitarian confirmed to Us Weekly that she will be at her friend and Prince Harry’s nuptials. Speaking to HOLA! USA a month before the big day, Priyanka said, “I really do think that [Harry and Meghan’s] love story, which is a really good love story for the modern generation, has made a cynical world sit up a bit." She continued, “A strong woman standing shoulder to shoulder with her man. I think that was important for me to write. To see her standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry is such a great example for woman to see that we don’t only have to be a plus one. You can have your own identity.”
© Getty Images
David and Victoria Beckham
The fashion designer was asked whether she would be attending the wedding during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "I, ummm, I don’t know," Victoria initially responded. "She's totally going," host James responded, as fellow guest Shaquille O'Neal nodded in agreement. The former Spice Girls member then added, “Yes. England is so excited. It's great, isn’t it? They look so happy.”
© Getty Images
Suits cast
The royal bride-to-be's former co-stars will be suit-ing up for the royal wedding! HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO! learned that members of the Suits cast and key executives from the legal drama series will be invited to the 36-year-old actress and Prince Harry’s wedding on May 19. "The cast has been contacted in regards to invites from Kensington Palace," the insider confirmed. On the show, Meghan shared the screen with Patrick J. Adams, who played her onscreen fiancé Mike Ross, as well as Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer, Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht and Gina Torres.
Photo: Nigel Parry/USA Network