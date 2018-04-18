Pink is one of the coolest moms around! The Just Like Fire singer is balancing being an encouraging mother to six-year-old Willow and 15-month-old Jameson, while taking her career to new heights – and making it all look easy.
"I want to follow my passion too and I want my kids to see what it looks like to have a mom that’s a boss," she told Entertainment Tonight. "That’s following her passion and that is working really hard towards her goals." Click through to see all of Pink's most beautiful mommy moments.
Pink got her husband Carey Hart and their two children together for a elegant family portrait.
Photo: Instagram/@pink
Kisses before GMA! Pink had the perfect early-morning companion during a trip to NYC.
Photo: Instagram/@pink
Pink enjoyed this fun mother-daughter "matchy matchy" moment with Willow. The pair sported fun floral prints for a day out.
Photo: Instagram/@pink
The What About Us singer couldn't just have a twinning moment with one of her kids. Jameson had all eyes on the camera as they showed off their matching black looks.
Photo: Instagram/@pink
Rock n' Roll hugs! Pink and Willow shared a sweet embrace after watching Billy Joel take the stage.
Photo: Instagram/@pink
The songstress used her own lyrics to captioin this one-on-one moment with her son, writing: "There's a road that takes me home."
Photo: Instagram/@pink
Babies on the road! Willow was close by her mommy as she rehearsed for her Beautiful Trauma World Tour. The singer captioned the moment: "I work with monkeys. #tourprep #humanweights #gentlepleasemydarling #circusact #doubleduty."
Photo: Instagram/@pink
The mommy snuck in a kiss and a selfie while enjoying some quality time outside with her little man.
Photo: Instagram/@pink
Pink held on to her adorable little cowgirl's hand as they strolled through Nashville.
Photo: Instagram/@pink
Pink was over the moon during this adorable dancing moment with her son.
Photo: Photo: Instagram/@pink