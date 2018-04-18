READ MORE +

Pink is one of the coolest moms around! The Just Like Fire singer is balancing being an encouraging mother to six-year-old Willow and 15-month-old Jameson, while taking her career to new heights – and making it all look easy.

"I want to follow my passion too and I want my kids to see what it looks like to have a mom that’s a boss," she told Entertainment Tonight. "That’s following her passion and that is working really hard towards her goals." Click through to see all of Pink's most beautiful mommy moments.

Pink got her husband Carey Hart and their two children together for a elegant family portrait.

