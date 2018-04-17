1 / 9

Khloe Kardashian's daughter, Boomer Phelps, plus more celebrity kids you should follow on Instagram

Go to Celebrities

Celebrity Kids on Instagram
READ MORE +

These celebrity offspring are budding stars just like their famous parents! While their moms and dads manage their accounts, a number of Hollywood stars' sons and daughters are active on social media with thousands and sometimes millions of fans. From Michael Phelps' son Boomer to Khloe Kardashian's newborn daughter True Thompson, see which celebrity babies are on Instagram — with probably more followers than you!

 

True Thompson

Instagram Handle: @true 
Parents: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Followers: Over 160,000

 

© Instagram
share
Celebrity Kids on social media
READ MORE +

Boomer Phelps

Instagram Handle: @boomerrphelps
Parents: Michael and Nicole Phelps
Followers: Over 780,000

 

© Instagram
share
Celebrity Kids on Instagram
READ MORE +

Alaïa Costa-López

Instagram Handle: @alaia 
Parents: Adamari López and Toni Costa
Followers: Over 628,000

 

© Instagram
share
Celebrity kids on Instagram
READ MORE +

Asahd Tuck Khaled 

Instagram Handle: @asahdkhaled 
Parents: DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck
Followers: Over 1.8 million

 

© Instagram
share
Celebrity Kids on Instagram
READ MORE +

Chanel Nicole Marrow

Instagram Handle: @babychanelnicole 
Parents: Coco Austin and Ice-T
Followers: Over 455,000

 

© Instagram
share
Celebrity kids on social media
READ MORE +

Ocean King PenaVega

Instagram Handle: @oceankingpenavega
Parents: Alexa Vega and Carlos PenaVega
Followers: Over 320,000

 

© Instagram
share
Celebrity Kids on Social Media
READ MORE +

Ioni James Conran

Instagram Handle: @ioniconran
Parents: Coco Rocha and James Conran 
Followers: Over 70,000

 

© Instagram
share
Celebrity Kids on social media
READ MORE +

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Instagram Handle: @olympiaohanian
Parents: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Followers: Over 300,000

 

© Instagram
share

READ MORE

More about