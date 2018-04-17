These celebrity offspring are budding stars just like their famous parents! While their moms and dads manage their accounts, a number of Hollywood stars' sons and daughters are active on social media with thousands and sometimes millions of fans. From Michael Phelps' son Boomer to Khloe Kardashian's newborn daughter True Thompson, see which celebrity babies are on Instagram — with probably more followers than you!
True Thompson
Instagram Handle: @true
Parents: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Followers: Over 160,000
Boomer Phelps
Instagram Handle: @boomerrphelps
Parents: Michael and Nicole Phelps
Followers: Over 780,000
Alaïa Costa-López
Instagram Handle: @alaia
Parents: Adamari López and Toni Costa
Followers: Over 628,000
Asahd Tuck Khaled
Instagram Handle: @asahdkhaled
Parents: DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck
Followers: Over 1.8 million
Chanel Nicole Marrow
Instagram Handle: @babychanelnicole
Parents: Coco Austin and Ice-T
Followers: Over 455,000
Ocean King PenaVega
Instagram Handle: @oceankingpenavega
Parents: Alexa Vega and Carlos PenaVega
Followers: Over 320,000
Ioni James Conran
Instagram Handle: @ioniconran
Parents: Coco Rocha and James Conran
Followers: Over 70,000
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Instagram Handle: @olympiaohanian
Parents: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Followers: Over 300,000