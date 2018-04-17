READ MORE +

She's the star of the Disney series Soy Luna

On the show, Karol, whose real name is Karol Itzitery Piña Cisneros, plays a girl named Luna who gets the opportunity to showcase her talents at a special school in Argentina.

"It’s an amazing series. It's Disney, so it has good messages for young people. We made roller skating trendy again and now we see parents practicing it with their children. We make sports important, which was our goal. Also, we get to them through the music too, people like our albums a lot.”

