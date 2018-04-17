Karol Sevilla is your new favorite triple threat! The Mexican actress is the star of Disney, UniMas'Soy Luna and is living out her dream on the television screen and stage. The 18-year-old talked to HOLA! USA about her fans, show and what she looks for in her in prince charming. Click through to get to know the starlet who is petite like an Olsen twin, has the eyes like Gigi Hadid and the flare of Paulina Rubio.
She's the star of the Disney series Soy Luna
On the show, Karol, whose real name is Karol Itzitery Piña Cisneros, plays a girl named Luna who gets the opportunity to showcase her talents at a special school in Argentina.
"It’s an amazing series. It's Disney, so it has good messages for young people. We made roller skating trendy again and now we see parents practicing it with their children. We make sports important, which was our goal. Also, we get to them through the music too, people like our albums a lot.”
Photo: Intagram/@karolsevillaofc
She's quick on the skates!
For her role in the series, Karol had to know how to sing and dance on skates, a skill she picked up in no time. "In the casting I was asked if I could dance and sing. I said yes because I've been doing in since I was six. I was also asked if I could roller skate and I said yes… but I had never been on roller skates, ever."
She continued: "I had to learn with six hour sessions for six months. It wasn’t normal classes. Soon we were jumping and stuff like that because in the series we sing, dance, act and roller skate at the same time.”
Photo: Instagram/@karolsevillaofc
She adores her fans
The actress calls her fans Karolistas and Karolistos. “I love them. I always thank them because without them Soy Luna wouldn’t be where it is. The series is out in 150 countries and translated into 15 languages."
Photo: Instagram/@karolsevillaofc
She's waiting for her Prince
The 18-year-old is single and all about work, but knows what she is looking for in the right guy. “Im very focused on my career so I don’t have time for love. I want to go step by step, and I feel if I take too many steps I'll fall."
Adding: "It's all about work and my career. Eventually my Prince will show up. When he appears, I want him to be as crazy as me and someone who loves to sleep too.”
Photo: Instagram/@karolsevillaofc
She gets compared to a certain supermodel
Karol's makeup artist often says she looks like Gigi Hadid. "I wish I did! I feel honored that he thinks so.” She continued: “I like to take care of my skin. I remove my makeup everyday and use moisturizer lotions. As artist we use our faces.”
Photo: Instagram/@karolsevillaofc
She has a sweet tooth!
Karol admits that she loves the series Cake Boss and can't wait to meet the famous pastry chef. "I love Buddy [Valastro] I was once in Peru and I saw he had been at the hotel I was staying in and posted something about it on Twitter."
Though they didn't meet, she introduced herself over Twitter. "I told him I really, really, really wanted to visit his bakery. And he told me he could give me a tour next time I was in the city, but I was too busy. I was just happy that he replied. I really admire him.”
Photo: Instagram/@karolsevillaofc