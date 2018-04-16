READ MORE +

Happy Eva Longoria day! Eva was presented with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, almost 20 years to the date that she arrived in Los Angeles, on April 16, 2018. The actress, philanthropist, designer and mommy-to-be was celebrated by fans, family and celebrity friends as she received the biggest honor by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Click through to see the best moments from Eva's ceremony!

Eva was overcome with emotion and joy as she accepted the honor in front of some of those most important to her, including the fans, whom she thanked in her speech. "Thank you for always supporting me, cheering me on and following me on my social media. I feel like I'm still a a girl from Corpus Christi, Texas who had a dream and big hair. I just want to say that as a woman and as a Latina I represent a lot of communities and that this isn’t my star, this is our star."

