Happy Eva Longoria day! Eva was presented with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, almost 20 years to the date that she arrived in Los Angeles, on April 16, 2018. The actress, philanthropist, designer and mommy-to-be was celebrated by fans, family and celebrity friends as she received the biggest honor by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Click through to see the best moments from Eva's ceremony!
Eva was overcome with emotion and joy as she accepted the honor in front of some of those most important to her, including the fans, whom she thanked in her speech. "Thank you for always supporting me, cheering me on and following me on my social media. I feel like I'm still a a girl from Corpus Christi, Texas who had a dream and big hair. I just want to say that as a woman and as a Latina I represent a lot of communities and that this isn’t my star, this is our star."
Eva's Overboard co-stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez attended the ceremony. Anna, was the first guest to speak about her "best friend" and the love that she's had for the superstar since their first encounter.
"I knew that I had just met a force of nature and I couldn’t love you more," the actress exclaimed. "Eva I'm so honored to be here while you’re being honored. You’re an inspiration as a woman. As a business woman. You are an incredible actor, a ferocious chef. You’re a brilliant producer. And anything you set your mind to you accomplish."
Adding: "You as a person. You spread laughter and joy wherever you go. You delight people. I love that you give to everyone in your life so much generousity and love. I'm so proud to be your best friend."
From being an extra in his Shake Your Bon Bon video to having Ricky Martin speak at her ceremony, Eva had a full circle moment. Ricky took the stage and immediately made the Telenovela actress cry while he honored her on her special day.
"I think everybody knows what you’ve done and what you’re made of," the singer said. "I am so proud and moved by the love that surrounds you, because that’s what you give. It’s not what you do in front of the camera. It’s what this incredible woman does when the cameras are off."
He continued: "Now you’re a miracle maker, and now your baby is coming. You are incredible, you are special, you are wonder woman."
Eva's love Jose "Pepe" Baston was on hand to celebrate his wife. The mommy-to-be became emotional as she thanked her leading man.
"The last 20 yeas my career has given me so much. It’s given me friends, awards and honors," she said as she began to cry. "And then life gave me Pepe and his beautiful children. With Pepe I realized that I could make all my dreams come true, including my son who is one the way, and I'm happy he is here with us in the moment. So thank you amor for completing the last of my dreams."
It all wouldn't have been possible without her family! Eva had her mother, sisters, stepchildren and more on hand to watch her special moment. During her speech, the director thanked her family for being her biggest support throughout her career.
"I want to thank my family. My mom, who taught me about work ethic and how to work hard. My sisters, if it wasn’t for them being so mean to me when I was little, I wouldn’t have the tough skin I have today. I needed you to lean on and to love."
Eva had the support of her biggest friends, including Victoria Beckham. William H. Macy, Melanie Griffith, Mario Lopez , Alessandra Rosaldo and Desperate Housewives writer Marc Cherry were all there to celebrate the star.
Olivia Munn, who spent time with Eva in Miami over the holidays, was front and center at the ceremony. After the public event, Olivia was one of the first to attend the luncheon where she showed off the food and décor on her Instagram.
After eating solo on her Instagram story, Olivia ran into Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. The trio then posted an Instagram story saying they "love" the honoree.
Photo: Instagram/@oliviamunn
Reese Witherspoon was all smiles as she arrived to support her friend.
Olivia also uploaded this selfie-in-the-making on Reese Witherspoon's phone that also included Felicity Huffman.
Photo: Instagram/@oliviamunn
Kerry Washington stunned on the star's carpet in a multi-colored, strapless dress.
During her speech, Eva's dear friend and Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman compared the superstar to an Olympic athlete. After listing her accomplishments, Felicity shared the most valued qualities about mommy-to-be.
"She is kind to everyone and hopeful for the world. Eva stands with her feet firmly planted in courage, faith and compassion," she said about her tearful friend. "Eva provides the light for so many of us. She is the light. She moves her compassion into action."
