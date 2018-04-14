READ MORE +

Every year, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival becomes somewhat of a playground for the biggest celebrities in the world. The 2018 edition of the festival (April 13 - 22) was no different, with stars like Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé turning up to both cheer on and perform during the two weekend-long event.

Click through our photo gallery to see all the best performances, parties, looks and moments from under the valley sun!

The second weekend of Coachella was full of surprises! Yet again, Beyoncé did not disappoint fans, topping her first weekend performance at the festival with even more surprises during the second. At one point, to perform the song Mi Gente, she brought out Colombian superstar J Balvin. The pair rocked out onstage before the roaring crowd, which included celebs like: Jessica Alba and Vanessa Hudgens.

© Getty Images