Every year, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival becomes somewhat of a playground for the biggest celebrities in the world. The 2018 edition of the festival (April 13 - 22) was no different, with stars like Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé turning up to both cheer on and perform during the two weekend-long event.
Click through our photo gallery to see all the best performances, parties, looks and moments from under the valley sun!
The second weekend of Coachella was full of surprises! Yet again, Beyoncé did not disappoint fans, topping her first weekend performance at the festival with even more surprises during the second. At one point, to perform the song Mi Gente, she brought out Colombian superstar J Balvin. The pair rocked out onstage before the roaring crowd, which included celebs like: Jessica Alba and Vanessa Hudgens.
© Getty Images
Like her first performance, Queen Bey had Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland out for another Destiny's Child mini-set. The trio looked as glam as ever in silver bedazzled costumes.
© Getty Images
Ariana Grande gave a special performance of her new single, No Tears Left to Cry, during Kygo's set at the festival on Friday, April 20. The 24-year-old star's manager Scooter Braun had teased the surprise appearance on Twitter, asking Grande what she was doing along with a cactus emoji. He then said he was "on the way [to] the Coachella stage" and was wondering who else would be there, sending fans into a tizzy.
© Getty Images
"My sparkly number had its moment!" Vanessa Hudgens wrote along with a gorgeous sunset fashion pic during week 2 of Coachella. "So fun lol this sunset tho."
Photo: Instagram/@vanessahudgens
Leonardo DiCaprio tried to go as incognito as possible with Camila Morrone at the Levi’s Brand's Neon Carnival. The actor kept on his 3D glasses and hoodie for most of the late-night party as he and his friends sipped Don Julio 1942.
© WireImage
Cardi B showed off her growing baby bump on stage at Coachella. During her set, she joked with the crowd how she was running out of breath so she enlisted the help of some of her friends. The Invasion of Privacy rapper performed Ring with Kehlani and also showcased her hits with G-Eazy, Chance The Rapper, YG and 21 Savage.
© Getty Images
Rihanna suited up for her own party during Coachella. The singer took over the desert for a racing party on behalf of Fenty x Puma.
© Getty Images
Kylie Jenner was feeling blue during Coachella. The new mom wore a Fashion Nova jumpsuit and a blue wig for another one of her looks over the weekend.
Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner
Rihanna took Coachella-styling to another level with a face mask and diamonds.
Photo: Instagram/@badgalriri
Met with roaring applause, Beyoncé took to the stage late at night on Saturday, April 14 for her highly-anticipated set at Coachella. She certainly did not disappoint, giving a show-stopping and history-making performance: it was the first time a black woman headlined the music festival. Her dazzling show came after her cancellation of headlining in 2017 due to her pregnancy with twins.
The 36-year-old's fabulous set was packed with her usual glitz and glamour. She had incredible back-up dancers and even boasted special guest performers! Her husband Jay-Z turned up on stage and so did her sister Solange, but what really caught fan's attention was the Destiny's Child reunion. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined the superstar to perform hit songs such as: Say My Name and Soldier.
Photo: Instagram/@beyonce
Beychella! Of course, the beloved talent rocked some stellar costumes during her time headling. To mark her first concert performance since 2016, the mega-star donned glittering ensembles by Balmain's Olivier Rousting.
Photo: Instagram/@beyonce
Even outside the prison, Orange is the New Black star Diane Guerero showed that is her color during the Bootsy Bellows pool party, where she sipped Tequila Avión.
Photo: Courtesy of The Narrative Group
Almost-married couple Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus, who entertained the late-night crowd along with DJ Politik, Kayper and Jesse Marco were coordinated in red during the Levi's Brand Neon Carnival.
© Getty Images
The Assassination of Gianni Versace actor showed off his six-pack poolside at the Republic Records and Dream Hotels Present "The Estate" at Zenyara.
© WireImage
Adrienne Bailon and her BFF Julissa Bermudez gave us major summer vibes at the Ciroc party.
Photo: Instagram/@adriennebailon
Surprise! An Instagram live call from Gigi Hadid to her friend Jeremy Scott, which was projected on digital screens at the annual MOSCHINO party in Coachella, revealed: H&M’s next designer collaboration is with iconic Italian brand MOSCHINO! The collection, MOSCHINO [tv] H&M, will be available online and in select H&M stores worldwide from November 8th.
© Getty Images
Veronica Lodge at the H&M lodge? Camila Mendes took a moment to pose poolside in a white cut-out top and bright long skirt while at The Sparrows Lodge on April 14.
© Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner made for a stylish pair at #REVOLVEFestival – the fashion e-tailer’s 3rd annual star-studded bash at Coachella. A trendy crowd flocked to REVOLVE’s Desert House at the Merv Griffin Estate for the event, also including: Shay Mitchell, Jasmine Tookes, Olivia Culpo, Chanel Iman, Camila Mendes, Rocky Barnes and Nicole Scherzinger. Guests kept cool with Moët Ice Imperial.
© Getty Images
Natalie Dyer looked flirty in floral at the event, which she attended with Stranger Things co-star and beau Charlie Heaton.
© Getty Images
Nicole Richie kept things fun with her friends at the #REVOLVEFestival.
Photo: BFA
Nicki Minaj gave the famed Oscars selfie a run for its money when she posted a group shot of her, Shania Twain, French Montana, The Weeknd, Quavo and Timothée Chalamet on Saturday, April 14. In the caption, the outspoken rapper, who rocked a gold animal print number, made sure to mention that Shania "is so dope in real life." She later shared a video to her story which showed her dancing the day away with Kylie Jenner.
Photo: Instagram/@nickiminaj
Kylie Jenner made quite the splash as she arrived at Coachella 2018 on Saturday, April 14. In a bold turn, the new mom debuted hot pink hair for the first day of the star-studded Palm Springs extravaganza. She shared a photo of the daring look on her Instagram, writing along with it: "I'm not a regular mom I'm a cool mom," referencing a famous scene from Mean Girls.
Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner
Alessandra Ambrosio brought some serious Coachella fashion to the second day of the festival. "The stars align," she wrote along with a photo which flaunted her groovy rainbow attire.
Photo: Instagram/@alessandraambrosio
Jasmine Tookes made the desert even hotter when she wore a runway-worthy Victoria's Secret crop top and ultra-dreamy Camilla maxi skirt to the festival. The Victoria's Secret model shared a stylish photo of her and fellow VS Angel Lais Ribeiro ready to party. The Brazilian beauty complemented her friend nicely in a knitted off-white ensemble.
Photo: Instagram/@jastookes
Kaia Gerber took a disco nap on the grass during the long weekend.
Photo: Instagram/@kaiagerber
Gorgeous trio! Things got even more fashionable, when the pair met up with their friend Sara Sampaio.
Photo: Instagram/@laisribeiro
Shay Mitchell made sure to indulge in pizza provided by Postmates at the #REVOLVEfestival.
Photo: Jason Camera/Postmates
Camila Mendes dubbed herself a "desert thot" on Instagram. The Riverdale star flaunted some lovely and comfy looking fesival fashion by Nasty Gal.
Photo: Instagram/@camimendes
Past and present viral Internet sensations! Mason Ramsey (aka The Walmart Yodeling Boy) and Justin Bieber posed for a selfie backstage during the 2018 Coachella Festival at the Empire Polo Field. The Biebs was seen cheering on 11-year-old Mason Ramsey as he gave a surprise performance during DJ Whethan's set. The child went viral back in April with a video showing him performing Hank Williams' Lovesick Blues at his local Walmart in Illinois. Justin, a former Youtube star himself, had predicated the kid would wind up at the festival.
© Getty Images
Clad in a bright outfit, Justin also showed his love for the band Greta Van Fleet.
Photo: Instagram/@justinbieber
Pool party! Shay Mitchell joined #REVOLVEfestival 2018 with House of Harlow 1960 x Urban Decay to host a shimmering poolside party with a special DJ set by Brittany Sky. The actress glowed in a black and white two-piece number.
Photo: BFA
UGG proved they're not just a winter brand when they hosted an exclusive brunch to celebrate the commencement of festival season and their fresh, fun and fluffy collection of spring-ready styles. Held at the renowned Frederick Loewe Estate in Palm Springs, the event saw young stars like: Rowan Blanchard, Kiersey Clemons, Dove Cameron and twins Allie and Lexi Kaplan.
Photo: BFA/Hagop Kalaidjian
Ladies in white! Belvedere Vodka’s new flavor Ginger Zest, celebrated Rachel Zoe’s 4th annual ZOEasis Retreat during festival season. The designer and her team transformed The Parker Palm Springs hotel into a majestic Moroccan soiree.
White was the color of the evening, with famous faces Sara and Erin Foster, Olivia Culpo, Victoria Justice, Whitney Port and bride-to-be Paris Hilton all donning the hue.
Photo: Michael Kovac /Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka
Twinning! A funny moment ocurred when influencer Kaitlynn Carter showed up wearing the same exact dress as Rachel. The pair posed together for a festive “who wore it best” pic.
Photo: Michael Kovac /Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka
Hot mama! Kourtney Kardashian kicked off Coachella with a showstopping number by Fashion Nova. The stunning mom-of-three flaunted her toned tummy and legs with the All Kinds of Reckless Top ($12.99) paired with bottoms from the Calling All Angeles Bikini Set ($29.99).
Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian
Laverne Cox stopped by the American Express Platinum House for a touch up by Zanna Roberts Rassi.
© Getty Images