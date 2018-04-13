These celebrities aren’t afraid to show each other a little TLC with some PDA! In front of the camera and behind the scenes these celebrity couplesseal their love with a kiss. Here is a look at some of the sweetest celebrity PDA moments.
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara shared a kiss with a side of selfie.
Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara
Jennifer Lopez didn't need a kiss cam to sneak one in with Alex Rodriguez during a basketball game.
© Getty Images
Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez shared besos during the premiere of Hazlo Como Hombre.
© Getty Images
Adamari López and Toni Costa sealed their anniversary with a kiss.
Photo: Instagram/@adamarilopez
Shakira had a kiss for her champion Gerard Piqué.
© Getty Images
Barack Obama stole a kiss from the love of his life, Michelle and made the world swoon, during the inauguration.
© Getty Images
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady had all eyes on them as they shared a kiss on the steps during the Met Gala.
© Getty Images
Cash Warren had a lot of love (and kisses) for his wife Jessica Alba.
Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba
It was the kiss seen around the world as Prince William and Kate Middleton stood on the balcony of Kensington Palace on their wedding day.
© Getty Images
Gabrielle Union had a smooch for her man crush everyday, hubby Dwyane Wade.
Photo: Instagram/@gabeunion
Chris Hemsworth couldn't resist stealing a kiss from his wife Elsa Pataky by the Christmas tree.
Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential
George Clooney gave wife Amal some kisses at Cannes.
© Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez planted a kiss on her "King" Joe LoCicero.
Photo: Instagram/@hereisgina
Jessica Biel grinned from ear-to-ear as hubby Justin Timberlake gave her a kiss on the cheek.
Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake
A kiss was worth a thousand words when Behati Prinsloo planted one on her husband Adam Levine during his Walk of Fame ceremony.
© Getty Images
Game time is always kiss time for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who shared a kiss for the camera at the Lakers game.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews celebrated becoming husband and wife with a smooch.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds showed a little PDA during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
© Getty Images