Pucker up! The must-see photos of celebrities locking lips with their loves

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara
These celebrities aren’t afraid to show each other a little TLC with some PDA! In front of the camera and behind the scenes these celebrity couplesseal their love with a kiss. Here is a look at some of the sweetest celebrity PDA moments.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara shared a kiss with a side of selfie.

Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez didn't need a kiss cam to sneak one in with Alex Rodriguez during a basketball game.

 

© Getty Images
Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez
Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez shared besos during the premiere of Hazlo Como Hombre

 

© Getty Images
Adamari López and Toni Costa
Adamari López and Toni Costa sealed their anniversary with a kiss.

 

Photo: Instagram/@adamarilopez 

Shakira and Gerard Piqué
Shakira had a kiss for her champion Gerard Piqué.

 

© Getty Images
Barack and Michelle Obama
Barack Obama stole a kiss from the love of his life, Michelle and made the world swoon, during the inauguration.

 

© Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady had all eyes on them as they shared a kiss on the steps during the Met Gala.

 

© Getty Images
Cash Warren and Jessica Alba
Cash Warren had a lot of love (and kisses) for his wife Jessica Alba.

 

Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

Prince William and Kate Middleton
It was the kiss seen around the world as Prince William and Kate Middleton stood on the balcony of Kensington Palace on their wedding day.

 

© Getty Images
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union had a smooch for her man crush everyday, hubby Dwyane Wade.

 

Photo: Instagram/@gabeunion

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth couldn't resist stealing a kiss from his wife Elsa Pataky by the Christmas tree.

 

Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential 

George Clooney Amal Clooney
George Clooney gave wife Amal some kisses at Cannes.

 

© Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero
Gina Rodriguez planted a kiss on her "King" Joe LoCicero.

 

Photo: Instagram/@hereisgina

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel grinned from ear-to-ear as hubby Justin Timberlake gave her a kiss on the cheek.

 

Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
A kiss was worth a thousand words when Behati Prinsloo planted one on her husband Adam Levine during his Walk of Fame ceremony.

 

© Getty Images
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Game time is always kiss time for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who shared a kiss for the camera at the Lakers game.

 

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews celebrated becoming husband and wife with a smooch.

 

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds showed a little PDA during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

 

© Getty Images
