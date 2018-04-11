From Eiza González and Ana de Armas to Adria Arjona and Camila Morrone, these Latina stars are spicing up Hollywood with their talent and beauty. Get to know the Hispanic actresses making a name for themselves on the silver screen and stage as we continue to monitor their budding Tinseltown careers.
Diane Guerrero
Diane is an actress with a story to tell! The 31-year-old, who was raised in New Jersey and Boston, is known for her role as Maritza Ramos on the Netflix original series Orange is the New Black and stars in Superior Donuts. Diane has also appeared alongside Gina Rodriguez on Jane the Virgin.
Defined as an “Intersectional feminist” on her Instagram page, the actress is also an author. The daughter of two Colombian immigrants, she has written about her experience in her first novel entitled, In the Country We Love: My Family Divided. Her second book My Family Divided: One Girl’s Journey of Home, Loss and Hope will be released in July 2018.
During a recent visit to Northern Kentucky University, she passionately spoke about her past and how she has gotten to where she is now. “The way that I have achieved personal success has been by giving myself the opportunity, self-care (therapy) making sure that my mental health is right, and it’s also been to be up service. That has completely changed my life,” she shared with the students. “It has made me freer, it has made me live in my truth, and it has also put me in positions in front of people, in front of the community that I want to be a part of.
Eiza González
The actress hails from Mexico City. Fans might recognize her from starring in the 2017 blockbuster hit Baby Driver alongside Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Lily James and Jon Hamm. Eiza, who has been linked to Josh Duhamel, has also starred in Justin Timberlake’s Supplies music video and will hit the big screen with Emma Roberts and Milla Jovovich in 2018’s Paradise Hills as well as The Women of Marwen with Leslie Mann and Steve Carell. "My job is to do what I love," she told HOLA! USA in 2018.
Adria Arjona
The brunette beauty, who was born in Puerto Rico, is the daughter of famed Latin musician Ricardo Arjona. “My home opened my mind to being an actress,” she’s previously told HOLA! USA. Adria is known for her role as Emily in the HBO television series True Detective. The actress’ credits also include the 2018 movie Pacific Rim: Uprising, in addition to Narcos, Emerald City and Person of Interest among others. “I’m not interested in being famous for its own sake,” she confessed to HOLA! USA. “Or to stand out or walk on the red carpet, but to have a voice.” “I want to inspire women to believe in themselves, and to let them know that a woman can achieve whatever she sets out to,” she added. “That being unique is beautiful and that physical appearance doesn’t matter.” Adria will star with Charlie Hunnam, Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac in 2019’s action flick Triple Frontier.
Ana Brenda Contreras
Born in Texas, Ana is an American-Mexican actress and singer. At age 15, the TV star moved to Mexico City where she joined the reality show Pop Stars and went on to become a member of the music group T'deTila. In 2003, Ana joined Televisa's Centro de Educación Artística to study acting and made her telenovela debut two years later on Barrera de amor.
In 2018, it was revealed that the actress will be jumping behind the the camera, directing Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Gina Rodriguez in a short film. “This is definitely one of the most exciting experiences In my career,” Ana shared on social media. “As I am about to direct for the first time in my life I feel nervous and honored... I do this with much love and respect ❤️🙏🏼thank you @google @scondito@littlengoc @straightupfilms for making it happen.”
Ana Villafañe
The Cuban-Salvadorian actress and singer made her Broadway debut in 2015 portraying Gloria Estefan — who ironically went to the same Miami high school (Lourdes Academy) as Ana — in the musical On Your Feet!. Since wrapping her role in the Broadway show in 2017, the songstress has landed the lead role in the CBS comedy project History of Them. Ana’s film credits also include Max Steel and Los Americans. In 2018, the performer joined Vanessa Hudgens in the revival of the 2008 Tony-winning musical In the Heights at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Ana de Armas
Born in Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba in 1988, Ana made her acting debut in 2006 starring in the Spanish film Virgin Rose. The Cuban actress has worked with big names in the industry including Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in the 2018 movie Blade Runner 2049. Fans can look forward to seeing the War Dogs actress again on the big screen in 2018 starring in Three Seconds with Clive Owen and Rosamund Pike.
Camila Morrone
While many might know the Argentinian model for being linked to Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino's stepdaughter is also an actress herself. The daughter of actors Maximo Morrone and Lucila Solá, Camila appeared in My Own Private River, James Franco's 2012 documentary tribute to the late River Phoenix. The budding star worked again with James for the 2013 drama Bukowski. Camila will share the screen with Bruce Willis in the 2018 action movie Death Wish. Aside from her acting career, the model made her runway debut in Moschino's 2017 resort show and has also appeared on the cover of Vogue Turkey.
