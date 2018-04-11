READ MORE +

From Eiza González and Ana de Armas to Adria Arjona and Camila Morrone, these Latina stars are spicing up Hollywood with their talent and beauty. Get to know the Hispanic actresses making a name for themselves on the silver screen and stage as we continue to monitor their budding Tinseltown careers.

Diane Guerrero

Diane is an actress with a story to tell! The 31-year-old, who was raised in New Jersey and Boston, is known for her role as Maritza Ramos on the Netflix original series Orange is the New Black and stars in Superior Donuts. Diane has also appeared alongside Gina Rodriguez on Jane the Virgin.

Defined as an “Intersectional feminist” on her Instagram page, the actress is also an author. The daughter of two Colombian immigrants, she has written about her experience in her first novel entitled, In the Country We Love: My Family Divided. Her second book My Family Divided: One Girl’s Journey of Home, Loss and Hope will be released in July 2018.

During a recent visit to Northern Kentucky University, she passionately spoke about her past and how she has gotten to where she is now. “The way that I have achieved personal success has been by giving myself the opportunity, self-care (therapy) making sure that my mental health is right, and it’s also been to be up service. That has completely changed my life,” she shared with the students. “It has made me freer, it has made me live in my truth, and it has also put me in positions in front of people, in front of the community that I want to be a part of.