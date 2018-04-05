READ MORE +

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

Make a wish! Paris Jackson threw a belated 20th birthday celebration at sbe's HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood, with a private gathering of friends for a night of: dinner and dancing under the stars at the newly renovated L.A. hotspot. Donning a 60's style, ensemble complete with white gogo boots and a vintage Missoni dress, Paris rocked fresh pink tinted locks for her bash. She made it a joint party, with her dear friend and manager Tom Hamilton. Stars like Chris Brown (seen right) turned up for the exciting evening.

© Getty Images