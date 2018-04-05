Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.
Make a wish! Paris Jackson threw a belated 20th birthday celebration at sbe's HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood, with a private gathering of friends for a night of: dinner and dancing under the stars at the newly renovated L.A. hotspot. Donning a 60's style, ensemble complete with white gogo boots and a vintage Missoni dress, Paris rocked fresh pink tinted locks for her bash. She made it a joint party, with her dear friend and manager Tom Hamilton. Stars like Chris Brown (seen right) turned up for the exciting evening.
© Getty Images
Hilton sandwich! The famous family was among guests to come out and support Paris for her big night. Seen here: Paris Hilton and her fiancé Chris Zylka, posed with Kathy Hilton.
© Getty Images
The birthday girl's brother Prince was also on hand for the fun affair. He happily caught up with the family's longtime friend Evan Ross and his wife Ashlee Simpson Ross.
© Getty Images
Baby onboard! Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato, who is expecting her third child, returned to her native Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she showed off her growing baby bump while promoting a new L'Oréal hair product.
Photo: © 2018 RS Fotos/The Grosby Group
“!! BEST SHOW!? = check. SWEETEST WIFE?! (@JessicaBiel) = check. BEST NIGHT EVER?!? = check. !! I can hardly believe I’m alive lol. Thank you for your immeasurable advice/wisdom and kindness. You’re simply the greatest out there! @jtimberlake #MOTWTour,” Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke captioned a photo of herself and Justin Timberlake following his concert.
Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney enjoyed a sweet outing with their daughter Gia and son Dominic. The family-of-four celebrated National Caramel Day with Werthers Original at the Santa Monica Pier where they played with a life-size Candy Land. The event kicked off a digital version of the game so caramel lovers nationwide can experience CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game at www.CaramelDay.com.
Photo: Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Werther's Original
Don’t mess with the hulk! Mark Ruffalo was presented with a soccer jersey during a fan event in Mexico City for his upcoming Marvel Studios film, Avengers: Infinity War (opens April 27). The Hulk actor has previously praised the diversity of the epic action flick, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It’s such a different universe. I think the core value of this film is its diversity and that they’re all stronger because of that diversity,” adding, “I always think of these movies as kind of like modern mythology. They reflect the moment we’re in culturally and the ideal of that moment, or where we want to be coming out of that moment.”
Photo: Gonzalo Rocha López
Picture perfect! Estefany Oliveira, Laura Vieira and Ana Wolfermann made a fashionable trio at a private premiere screening of Telemundo's Mi Familia Perfecta in Miami, Florida.
Photo: John Parra/Getty Images
Venezuelan actress Michelle De Andrade hit the red carpet of Telemundo's Mi Familia Perfecta premiere screening in Miami. Sharing a photo of herself from the event, Michelle penned in Spanish, “For my people, I am proud to be CRIOLLA and bring our essence with the best positive vibes.”
© Getty Images
Mexican actor Diego Boneta mingled with Monaco royalty Charlotte Casiraghi at Montblanc’s celestial gala celebrating the launch of the Petit Prince collection at New York’s One World Trade Center Observatory.
© Getty Images
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara only had eyes for each other while posing on the carpet of Warner Bros. Pictures' new film Rampage in Los Angeles. Sharing pictures from his big night, the actor penned on Instagram, "What a great night and victory lap for everyone involved with this absolute behemoth of a movie! I’m stoked for everyone to get to see it April 13th!!!!!!! @rampagethemovie."
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Over here! Danny Trejo posed for a fun photo with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Los Angeles premiere of Rampage.
© Getty Images
#CoupleGoals! Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attended a screening of their film A Quiet Place in London on April 5. During the thriller’s NYC premiere earlier in the month, Emily opened up about working with her husband telling HOLA! USA, “I think we grew," adding, "I think it’s just exciting to discover that professional side to each other as well and to embrace it and accept it because it’s a side you don’t normally see. It was very special.”
© Getty Images
From the outer rims of the galaxy to Brazil! Star-Lord aka Chris Pratt met with fans at a special event in São Paulo to promote Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War. While in South America, the actor indulged in local cusine. “So grateful to be in São Paulo. This place is special. The fans are awesome. I love it here. I got to try the national dish, feijoada. They eat it Wednesday’s and Saturday’s. I’d crush it every day if I could. Pork, beans, rice, spice. Heaven. You have to have a caipirinha to wash it down. 🇧🇷 #avengersinfinitywar #guerrainfinita,” Chris shared on his Instagram account.
Photo: Mauricio Santana /Getty Images for Marvel Studios
Luis Fonsi monkeyed around with an admirer. “Love at first sight 🐵 ❤️,” the Despacito singer captioned the adorable snapshot.
Photo: Instagaram/luisfonsi
Jennifer Lopez and music producer Benny Medina (left) had a front row view at the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants game in L.A. on Easter Sunday, April 1.
© Getty Images