Easter 2018: Sofia Vergara, Shakira and more stars celebrate!

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello made for an exquisite Easter
Hippity hop down the bunny trail! The stars donned their Sunday best, found all the festive eggs and gathered around their tables to celebrate Easter 2018 in style. From Antonio Banderas and his daughter Stella to Gerard Piqué and Shakira, celebrities made sure to recognize the special day on April 1. Click through our gallery of photos to see how your favorite famous faces spent their holiday weekend. 

 

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello made for an exquisite Easter pair when they celebrated the holy day with his little niece Gia and more family on what looked like a fabulous rooftop restaurant. "Family Brunch 🌸🐣🐰Happy Easter," the Modern Family star wrote along with the stunning snap on her Instagram. The threesome looked chic in light colored ensembles as they posed for a pic in front of a gorgeous view. Sofia rocked a lovely lace dress paired with stellar heels.

 

Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

Antonio Banderas and daughter Stella celebrate
Antonio Banderas celebrated "Resurrection Sunday" in Malaga with his and Melanie Griffith's daughter Stella.

 

Photo: Instagram/@antoniobanderasoficial

Eva Longoria Easter wishes
Eva Longoria is hatching something! The star wished her fans a great day on Instagram along with this sweet photo, writing: "Happy Easter from my egg to yours!!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

kylie-jenner
Kids table vs. adult table! Kylie Jenner walked fans through what seemed to be quite the Easer bash. Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie were all on hand for the over-the-top celebration on April 1, which was attended by many of the family’s friends.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a sweet Easter throwback
Holiday throwback! In honor of Easter 2018, Catherine Zeta-Jones threw things back on Instagram to old and simpler times with her kids. "Happy Easter to my bunnies❤️🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰" she wrote.

 

Photo: Instagram/@catherinezetajones

elizabeth-hurley-easter-pic
Elizabeth Hurley had one more thing to celebrate on Easter, as she put up a post dedicated to her nephew Miles who had been stabbed in London. "Thanking God today that I have my nephew @mileshurley1 with us for Easter. His knife wound is still oozing blood but he’s alive and we’re thankful for that. The knifemen who attacked him are still at large and roaming around London. If you don’t feel ok with that, you should demand more police on your streets, more CCTV, more stop and search and harsher sentencing for carrying lethal weapons. Happy Easter xx"

 

Photo: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1

Gwyneth Paltrow Easter
Gwyneth Paltrow put on her ears and posed with the Easter bunny. "Joyeuses Pâques!" she wrote on Instagram.

 

Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

reese-witherspoon-easter
Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to share some sweet Easter magic. "Feeling very blessed to be alive," she wrote. "What a beautiful world. Happy Easter!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

Gerard Pique and Shakira Easter
Give me a hand! Gerard Piqué and Shakira enjoyed some festive fun, dying Easter eggs with the kids. "Experiments! @shakira #family," Gerard wrote on his account.

 

Photo: Instagaram/@3gerardpique

Thalía Easter picture 2018
Thalía got festive on her Instagram story, sharing several snaps with the bunny filter on to wish her fans a happy day!

 

Photo: Instagram/@thalia

camila-sodi
Bunny, honey! Thalía's neice Camila Sodi shared a sexy Easter photo with her fans on the fun day. "Happy Easter" she wrote.

 

Photo: Instagram/@camilasodi_

Camila Alves Easter
Camila Alves also popped on some bunny ears in honor of Easter. She posed sans her hubby Matthew McConaughey, posting the photo to Instagram to wish followers a good holiday.

 

Photo: Instagram/@camilaalves

hilaria-alec-baldwin-easter
Hilaria Baldwin shared several adorable family photos to her Instagram of her, Alec and the kids. "Happy Easter," she wrote along with several fitting emojis. She added: "#wegotthis2018."

 

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

