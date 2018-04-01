Easter 2018: Sofia Vergara, Shakira and more stars celebrate!

READ MORE +

Hippity hop down the bunny trail! The stars donned their Sunday best, found all the festive eggs and gathered around their tables to celebrate Easter 2018 in style. From Antonio Banderas and his daughter Stella to Gerard Piqué and Shakira, celebrities made sure to recognize the special day on April 1. Click through our gallery of photos to see how your favorite famous faces spent their holiday weekend.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello made for an exquisite Easter pair when they celebrated the holy day with his little niece Gia and more family on what looked like a fabulous rooftop restaurant. "Family Brunch 🌸🐣🐰Happy Easter," the Modern Family star wrote along with the stunning snap on her Instagram. The threesome looked chic in light colored ensembles as they posed for a pic in front of a gorgeous view. Sofia rocked a lovely lace dress paired with stellar heels.

Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara