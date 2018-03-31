Keeping up with the Kleins! Nothing comes between the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their Calvin Kleins. Over the years, the famous family has made it clear they obsessed with the iconic brand, rocking them in their selfies and even snagging an ad campaign with the successful company.
Although Kourtney Kardashian is pretty private (as private as one can be with the last name Kardashian), the star put on her Calvins to show just how much things are heating up with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The personality, who is usually quiet when it comes to her relationship with the model and former boxer, opted to wear a Calvin Klein bra and underwear set. She left her underwear only slightly covered up by unbuttoned jeans as she straddled her man. Kardashian’s boyfriend, of one year, grabbed her butt in the pic as she snapped away on her phone.
Keep clicking through our gallery to see all the times that Kim, Khloe and more have loved their Calvins!
Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian
A family that poses in Calvins together stays together! All five of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were asked to model the global brand for a family-centered "#MyCalvins" campaign which was released in January of 2018. This marked the first time fans saw the group together since the news of Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian's pregnancies broke.
Photo: Willy Vanderperre for Calvin Klein
Kylie, who was pregnant at the time, concealed her stomach behind her other pregnant sister Khloe. The pair posed with Kim, in white bra and underwear sets.
Photo: Willy Vanderperre for Calvin Klein
Don't forget - the line has clothes too! Calvin Klein stated that the American quilt was meant to symbolize "unity between strong individuals." The celebrity sisters clearly embody that strength as they share their lives with the world.
"This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us," the company wrote in a press release for the ad.
Photo: Willy Vanderperre for Calvin Klein
The siblings mixed up their outfits, wearing signature Calvin Klein underwear intimates, core styles from Calvin Klein Jeans and pieces from the Spring 2018 Calvin Klein Jeans collection.
"As sisters, we talk to each other all the time," Kourtney said of the experience. "We're definitely a modern family, and Calvin Klein embodies Americana."
Photo: Willy Vanderperre for Calvin Klein
Kim kept her love for the brand going behind-the-scenes taking to Instagram to share a bathroom selfie in her CK getup. “Bathroom selfie on set @calvinklein #MyCalvins,” the mom-of-three wrote.
Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Calvins clearly mean a lot to Khloe who decided to don a CK sports bra for her big pregnancy announcement picture. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she wrote in a sweet Instagram post. The photo flaunted her pregnany tummy being lovingly cradled by her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian
Before her family got in on the action, Kendall was a Calvin Klein girl all on her own. The star modeled the brand's 2016 Spring collection.
Photo: Instagram/@calvinklein
"Morning! Just going to hang out in #MyCalvins alllll day!" Kendall wrote on Instagram, along with the flirty photo she posted back in 2014. "Thank you @calvinklein for my little gifts."
Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner