Keeping up with the Kleins! Nothing comes between the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their Calvin Kleins. Over the years, the famous family has made it clear they obsessed with the iconic brand, rocking them in their selfies and even snagging an ad campaign with the successful company.

Although Kourtney Kardashian is pretty private (as private as one can be with the last name Kardashian), the star put on her Calvins to show just how much things are heating up with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The personality, who is usually quiet when it comes to her relationship with the model and former boxer, opted to wear a Calvin Klein bra and underwear set. She left her underwear only slightly covered up by unbuttoned jeans as she straddled her man. Kardashian’s boyfriend, of one year, grabbed her butt in the pic as she snapped away on her phone.

Keep clicking through our gallery to see all the times that Kim, Khloe and more have loved their Calvins!

Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian