The vision of the Stoneman Douglas High School students turned into reality on March 24 when people worldwide joined them and stood up to gun violence. George Clooney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Demi Lovato and more supported them by saying #NeverAgain.
George and Amal had initially donated $500,000 in the name of their nine-month-old twins Ella and Alexander to the students as soon as the rally was announced. The couple then showed their support in person at the Washington, D.C. march along with Katie Couric and John Molner.
The actor also penned a letter printed in The Guardian a day before the march noting, "Amal and I are 100% behind you."
Common, Vic Mensa and Andra Day stood with student activists Emma Gonzalez and Edna Chavez at the D.C. march.
Miley Cyrus held up a sign during her time on stage. She also sang The Climb for the marchers.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt sang their song they released ahead of the march Found/Tonight.
Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus united to take a stand against gun violence. Demi took to the stage to sing Skyskraper.
Halsey, who delivered such a poignant speech during the Women's March, showed her support in D.C.
Steven Spielberg chatted with students on the street of D.C.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student Jaclyn Corin and Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. addressed the March for Our Lives rally and chanted "It stops now."
Kim Kardashian, who documented the march on her Instagram stories, and Kanye West brought their daughter North to the march in D.C.
Paul McCartney came out to the New York City march. The Beatles singer told CNN that he was out there because "One of my best friends was killed in gun violence," a nod to John Lennon.
Jennifer Hudson, who lost her mother, brother and seven-year-old nephew due to gun violence, delivered a powerful message as she sang Bob Dylan's The Times They Are a-Changin.
Ariana Grande, who was influential in the making of the One Love Manchester concert, sang Be Alright on stage.
Kim captured this moment between husband Kanye West and their oldest daughter North in the crowd at the D.C. march.
Lin-Manuel Miranda stood with Parkland student and one of the faces of this march Emma Gonzalez. During her time on stage, the 18-year-old stayed silent for much of the six minutes and twenty seconds. This was the amount of time it took for 17 lives to be taken on February 14 at her school in Florida. With tears streaming down her face, it was a powerful moment without saying anything.
She also said: "Six minutes and about 20 seconds. In a little over six minutes, 17 of our friends were taken from us, 15 were injured, and everyone, absolutely everyone, was forever altered. Everyone who was there understands, everyone who has been touched by the cold grip of gun violence understands."