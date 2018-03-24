READ MORE +

The vision of the Stoneman Douglas High School students turned into reality on March 24 when people worldwide joined them and stood up to gun violence. George Clooney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Demi Lovato and more supported them by saying #NeverAgain.

George and Amal had initially donated $500,000 in the name of their nine-month-old twins Ella and Alexander to the students as soon as the rally was announced. The couple then showed their support in person at the Washington, D.C. march along with Katie Couric and John Molner.

The actor also penned a letter printed in The Guardian a day before the march noting, "Amal and I are 100% behind you."

© Getty Images