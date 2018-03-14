Stars we've lost: Celebrities we have said goodbye to in 2018

A look at the stars who have passed away this year and the legacy each of them left behind with their careers. Here are the celebrities who died in 2018.
Judith and Gerson Leiber – April 28
Renowned handbag designer Judith Leiber, 97, and her husband, artist Gerson Leiber, 96, passed away hours apart at their Springs, New York home on Saturday, April 28. After 72 years of marriage, the pair were buried together the following Monday. According to the New York Times, both died from heart attacks.
The couple’s biographer and spokesman Jeffrey Sussman revealed to the publication that Gerson told Judith on Friday night, “Sweetie, it’s time for both of us to go.” The famous duo met during World War II while Gerson served as an Army Signal Corps sergeant in Budapest, Judith’s hometown.
Judith was a true trailblazer. She started out studying at an artisan guild and working with her city’s top handbag manufactures. The designer then began to sell her own bags to US soldiers after the war, which is how she encountered her future husband, who became a well-respected artist, on the street for the first time.
In recent years the couple had mounted joint exhibitions of their work on Long Island and in Manhattan. Judith's collection of purses were red carpet staples with stars such as Beyonce, Madonna, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and more showing them off.
© Getty Images
Avicii (Tim Bergling) — April 20
The Swedish DJ/producer was found dead at age 28 in Muscat, Oman. The Wake Me Up hitmaker’s publicist released a statement that read: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.” She added, "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."
In 2016, Avicii announced that he was retiring from touring. “I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” he penned in a letter to fans. The producer suffered from health problems for several years and had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014. Days before his death, Avicii tweeted his thanks for receiving a Billboard Music Awards nomination, writing, "Thanks for the nomination! 🙏 @billboard #BBMAS."
© Getty Images
Barbara Bush - April 17
The Bush matriarch has passed away at the age of 92. The office of George H.W. Bush released a statement: "A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92."
It continued: “She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W. Bush; five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and her brother Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline “Robin” Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce.”
On Monday, her granddaughter, and son George's daughter, Jenna Bush Hager gave a tearful update on her ailing health. “We are grateful for her, she’s the best grandma anybody could ever have,” she said on NBC's Today. “Barbara and I talked to her last night, she’s in great spirits. She’s a fighter, she’s an enforcer and she reminded me not to believe everything that you read. So we’re grateful for her. For everybody’s prayers and thoughts and just know the world is better because she’s in it.”
As for the legacy she will leave behind, Barbara is only the second woman (along with Abigail Adams) to have both husband and son become presidents. During her husband's tenure, she was a big advocate for literarcy and women's rights.
Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Mandela - April 2
Winnie Mandela, an anti-apartheid campaigner known as "the Mother of the Nation" in South Africa, died at the age of 81. The former wife of Nelson Mandela passed away after a long illness; her family released a statement confirming the news, which read: "It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Nectar MiIlpark Hospital, Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday 2nd of April 2018. She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones."
After speaking about her achievements, including supporting Nelson during his imprisonment and fighting against Apartheid, the statement concluded: "The Mandela family are deeply grateful for the gift of her life and even as our hearts break at her passing, we urge all those who loved her to celebrate this most remarkable woman."
Winnie was married to Nelson Mandela from 1958 until they separated in 1992, two years after his 1990 release from prison. A powerful symbol of the anti-Apartheid movement, she was also a controversial figure who in 2004 received a three year, six month suspended sentence for fraud.
Photo: Getty Images
Stephen Hawking - March 14
Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76. The world-renowned British physicist passed away peacefully at his home in Cambridge, England in the early hours of Wednesday, March 14.
In a statement, his children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."
At the age of 22, he was only given a few years to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of motor neuron disease. Stephen was best known for his work with black holes and relativity, and authored a number of acclaimed science books, including A Brief History Of Time – one of the most complex books to achieve mass appeal.
Many celebrities paid their respects to the scientist, including Eddie Redmayne, who portrayed Stephen in the film The Theory of Everything. “We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet,” the British actor shared. “My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”
Former President Barack Obama shared his condolences, tweeting a picture of him and Stephen at the White House, next to the caption, "Have fun out there among the stars."
Kaley Cuoco, who met Stephen when he made a guest appearance on The Big Bang Theory, shared a photo of him on set with the cast, writing: "It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking... He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone."
© Getty Images
Craig Mack - March 13
The rapper who was known of his 1994 hit Flava in Ya Ear passed away at the age of 47, of heart failure in his Walterboro, South Carolina home. Craig found success as one of the pioneering rappers on P. Diddy's Bad Boy records in the 90s.
In a statement Diddy opened up about the rapper's legacy. "Craig Mack, you were the first artist to release music on Bad Boy and gave us our first hit," the statement to Rollingstone read. "You always followed your heart and you had an energy that was out of this world. You believed in me and you believed in Bad Boy. I will never forget what you did for hip-hop. You inspired me, and I will continue to try to keep inspiring others. We will always love you."
The Bronx-born rapper, who earned a Grammy nomination for the legendary single, released his second album Operation Get Down in 1997, before leaving the music industry to devote his life to religion. At the time of his death, rapper Erick Sermon confirmed that he was working on new music as well as a documentary about his life with producer and friend, Alvin Toney.
© Getty Images
Hubert de Givenchy - March 10
Hubert de Givenchy, founder of the iconic fashion house in 1952 and famed for dressing Audrey Hepburn in her most fashionable roles, including Breakfast at Tiffany's and Sabrina, died on March 10, at the age of 91.
The French couturier is credited with creating the baby doll dress and balloon coat, and his client list was an impressive one, including not just Ms. Hepburn but also such fellow icons as Jacqueline Kennedy and Grace Kelly.
Luxury corporation LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which acquired the Givenchy fashion brand in 1989, paid tribute to Hubert, calling the designer “a major personality of the world of French haute couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century”. Givenchy retired from the label he founded in 1995.
© Getty Images
John Boyd - February 20
Scottish milliner John Boyd died on February 20, at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of iconic women who have worn his label's elegant creations. Credited with helping to make Princess Diana a fashion icon in the 1980s, the royal hat maker's creations have spanned generations, and are just as adored by Diana's daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.
In total, Mr Boyd's career, which included making hats for names ranging from Princess Anne to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, lasted three quarters of a century. "He will be greatly missed although the business will continue in his name," read a message on his London-based atelier's website.
© Getty Images
Rogelio Guerra - February 28
Mexican theatre and television star Rogelio passed away at the age of 81 - after suffering a heart attack. The star, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and suffered a stroke in 2015 - began his career in 1960. After years in theatre, Rogelio starred in successful telenovelas such as, The Rich Also Cry, Vanessa and Nada Personal. Over the span of his decades long career, Rogelio gained over 100 acting credits to his name.
© Getty Images
Sridevi Kapoor - February 24
Widely regarded as Bollywood's first female superstar, died suddenly at the age of 54. The Indian actress was reported to have passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while attending a family wedding in Dubai. However, a Dubai forensic report has now ascertained that she died of accidental drowning. No additional details have been announced. Sridevi featured in almost 300 films in her five decade-long career, including Mr. India, Sadma and Chandni.
She was considered one of the very few Indian female stars capable of huge box office success without the support of a male hero. Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi started acting at the age of four and appeared in several Tamil-language films in the 1960s and 1970s, before eventually dropping out of school to pursue her film career.
She debuted as a lead actress in a Bollywood film in 1978, soon becoming one of India's biggest film stars. Sridevi is survived by her husband – producer Boney Kapoor – and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi. News of her death has rocked the Bollywood community, with fellow film stars, leading politicians and sports figures publically paying tribute. "I have no words," actress Priyanka Chopra wrote. "Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi. A dark day. RIP."
Leading actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years." Fellow Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit added: "The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film."
© Getty Images
John Mahoney - February 5
John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane in the hit sitcom Frasier, passed away at the age of 77 while in hospice care in Chicago. Born in Blackpool, England, John was perhaps best known for playing the father of Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) on the long-running show, which aired for 11 seasons, from 1993 until 2004.
John won a SAG award for the role, and was also nominated for two Emmys and two Golden Globes. The star moved to the U.S. as a young man, and served three years in the Army. A late bloomer in show business, he only became a professional actor in his late thirties. After his death, tributes poured in for the star, with Peri Gilpin, who played Roz Doyle in Frasier, recalling how John had performed at her wedding, and reminding fans of some of his best-known performances.
"Watch Moonstruck, Say Anything and/or Frasier or anything you can with him in it and raise a glass to John," she wrote on social media. "Remember him well."
© Getty Images
Edwin Jackson – February 4
On Super Bowl Sunday, Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson was killed at the age of 26 after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Edwin and another man, Jeffrey Monroe, 54, were standing next to their vehicle on the shoulder of I-70 in Indianapolis when the accident occurred.
Jeffrey also lost his life in the tragedy. "We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson's passing," the Colts said in a statement. "Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time."
© Getty Images
Rasual Butler and Leah LaBelle - January 31
Former American Idol contestant Leah LaBelle and her husband, ex-NBA player Rasual Butler, died in a Los Angeles car crash on January 31. The pair were traveling in the early hours of the morning when Rasual lost control of the car and collided with the curb.
Both Leah and Rasual were pronounced dead at the scene. Rasual was best known for his 14-year career with the NBA, during which he played for teams including Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls. The NBA released a statement which read:
"The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. A pro's pro, Rasual enjoyed a long, successful career and was widely respected by his peers and coaches. We grieve with their loved ones during this difficult time."
Leah appeared on American Idol back in 2004, finishing in 12th place, and was later signed to Epic Records. Stars paid tribute to the performer on social media, including Kelly Rowland, who tweeted: "Rest peacefully sweetest one. #LeahLaBelle."
© Getty Images
Mark E. Smith – January 24
Mark E Smith, frontman of the British post-punk band The Fall, sadly passed away at the age of 60. The band's manager, Pam Van Damned, confirmed the sad news that Mark died at home.
His former bandmate, Marc Riley, spoke about Mark on BBC 6 Music, telling listeners: "Aged 16 he really did teach me so much. The Fall were my favorite band when I joined and they were still my favorite band when I got kicked out."© Getty Images
Joel Taylor - January 23
Joel Taylor, a driver and meteorologist on the Discovery channel show Storm Chasers, died suddenly at 38 while on a cruise ship off the coast of Puerto Rico on January 23. Discovery issued a statement on Facebook which read:
"We are so saddened to hear about Joel’s passing. We will always remember him fondly as an incredible meteorologist and driver of 'The Dominator'. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time." The adventurer studied meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. He was laid to rest in Elk City on January 29.
Photo: Facebook/Discovery
Simon Barnes - January 21
Tinky Winky actor Simon Barnes of Teletubbies fame died at the age of 52. The star's niece, Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack, announced the sad news on Instagram, sharing a black and white portrait of Simon which she captioned: "My wonderful uncle Simon Barnes has been taken from us all so suddenly. The kindest and most talented man you could ever wish to meet. Loved by all who knew him, and will be forever. X."
The dad-of-three, who was a ballet dancer, had previously spoken about his role as Tinky Winky, saying that the Teletubbies "were a bit like the Beatles". "I started my career as a ballet dancer and had just started working as a choreographer," he said. "I thought it was a bit of a risky move but it certainly paid off. We used to receive a lot of fan mail from kids and parents. I suppose we were a bit like the Beatles... of children's television."
© WENN
Dolores O'Riordan – January 15
The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan died at the age of 46. The Irish musician's sudden death was confirmed by her publicist, who released a statement saying: "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session... Family members are devastated to hear the news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
Following the sad news, celebrities flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to the talented singer. James Corden reminisced about the time he met her as a teenager: "I once met Delores O'Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x.”
Duran Duran said that they were "crushed" following the star's sudden death. "We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time."
© Getty Images