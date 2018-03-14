Stars we've lost: Celebrities we have said goodbye to in 2018

READ MORE +

A look at the stars who have passed away this year and the legacy each of them left behind with their careers. Here are the celebrities who died in 2018.

Judith and Gerson Leiber – April 28

Renowned handbag designer Judith Leiber, 97, and her husband, artist Gerson Leiber, 96, passed away hours apart at their Springs, New York home on Saturday, April 28. After 72 years of marriage, the pair were buried together the following Monday. According to the New York Times, both died from heart attacks.

The couple’s biographer and spokesman Jeffrey Sussman revealed to the publication that Gerson told Judith on Friday night, “Sweetie, it’s time for both of us to go.” The famous duo met during World War II while Gerson served as an Army Signal Corps sergeant in Budapest, Judith’s hometown.

Judith was a true trailblazer. She started out studying at an artisan guild and working with her city’s top handbag manufactures. The designer then began to sell her own bags to US soldiers after the war, which is how she encountered her future husband, who became a well-respected artist, on the street for the first time.

In recent years the couple had mounted joint exhibitions of their work on Long Island and in Manhattan. Judith's collection of purses were red carpet staples with stars such as Beyonce, Madonna, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and more showing them off.

