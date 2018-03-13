READ MORE +

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem coupled up for a night on the town, Monday, March 12, at the Actors and Actresses Union Awards gala in Madrid. The Loving Pablo stars had a big night ahead, as they were each nominated for their roles in the film. Penélope, 43, was nominated in the Best Leading Actress in a Movie category, while Javier, 49, was nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Movie. Though the couple, who has been married since 2010, walked the carpet separately, they reunited inside and sat close to each other sharing laughs throughout the evening.

The American Crime Story star had all eyes on her as she took on the carpet in a dazzling dress by Chanel. The sleeveless gown featured layered ruffles and was accented by a matching shawl worn over her shoulders. The mother-of-two hammed it up for photos on the red carpet with fellow actor Juan Carlos Corazza. Javier looked handsome in a casual black suit and white shirt with the top buttons undone and matching white sneakers.

After the ceremony, the Spanish beauty reflected on the evening with a post on her Instagram. "Yesterday at the awards of @uniondeactores ❤️Thanks colleagues for that nomination by #lovingpablo that has made me so delusional. Congratulations to all the winners! Thank you @chanelofficial for that wonderful dress. Thank you #atelierswarovski."

© Getty Images