Cameron Diaz may not have made a film since 2014, but that doesn't mean that she is retired from acting. During an interview with Metro UK, Cameron's good friend and The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair told a reporter that the actress was ending her career.
"I had lunch with Cameron the other day," she said. "We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel, but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like 'I'm done.'" After shaking up the world with the news, Selma took to her Twitter to clarify her comments and assure everyone that it was just a joke.
"BREAKING NEWS. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson."
Though Cameron isn't retiring, let's celebrate Benji Madden's wife's top five roles.
The Mask (1994)
Cameron's career took off after she made her acting debut as Tiny Carlyle alongside Jim Carrey in the comedy about the manic super hero.
There's Something About Mary (1998)
Cameron brought the laughs with Ben Stiller as Mary in the comedy about a man vying for the attention of his high school sweetheart.© Getty Images
Charlie's Angels (2000-2003)
Cameron starred as Charlie's dancing angel Natalie Cook in the first film and the follow up Charlie's Angel Full Throttle. Cameron starred with real life friends Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.
Shrek (2001-2014)
In on of her longest roles, Cameron brought the magic as Disney's famous green Princess Fiona. The actress starred in all three films in the franchise in addition to multiple short films.
Bad Teacher (2014)
Cameron played Elizabeth Halsey alongside ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in the movie about a substitute teacher who breaks all the rules.
