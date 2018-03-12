READ MORE +

Cameron Diaz may not have made a film since 2014, but that doesn't mean that she is retired from acting. During an interview with Metro UK, Cameron's good friend and The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair told a reporter that the actress was ending her career.

"I had lunch with Cameron the other day," she said. "We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel, but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like 'I'm done.'" After shaking up the world with the news, Selma took to her Twitter to clarify her comments and assure everyone that it was just a joke.

"BREAKING NEWS. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson."

Though Cameron isn't retiring, let's celebrate Benji Madden's wife's top five roles.

