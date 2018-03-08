Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around - the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the week from your favorite stars.
Camila Cabello channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe while performing her smash hit Havana during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The star looked classy in a pink gown reminescent of Marilyn's iconic Gentlemen's Prefer Blondes costume.
© Getty Images
Pretty in prints! Édgar Ramírez and Eiza González were among the star names at the 4th annual Veuve Clicquot Carnaval at Museum Park in Miami. The pair, who rocked some sweet print ensembles, enjoyed a fun in the sun day which included traditional Carnaval celebrations like: salsa dancers, drummers and live music, while DJ May Kwok kicked off the day on the turntables.
© Getty Images
Eiza rocked a chic springtime look as she enjoyed the day in a bright white wrap floral dress. To top off the ensemble, the actress donned a woven hat.
© Getty Images
Alicia Vikander brought Tomb Raider to Mexico City over the weekend. The star lit up the premire at Oasis Coyoacan in a yellow off-the-shoulder-dress.
© Getty Images
Keeping the chill at bay in her Canada Goose coat, Nicole Kidman was barely recognizable on the set of her upcoming film The Goldfinch in New York City on March 9.
Photo: Getty Images
Look of love! Javier Bardem and his wife Penélope Cruz posed for photos at the Madrid premiere of their latest film Loving Pablo on March 7. Last month, the actor opened up about working with his wife saying: “It was good, she’s obviously an actress that I get along well with,” adding, “It’s easy, but at the same time there’s an extra challenge of going beyond the personal and diving into the fictional and it’s scary because it forces you to go the extra step, but it also makes you grow as an actor.”
© Getty Images
Girls' night! Director Ava DuVernay and the stars of A Wrinkle in Time, Reese Witherspoon, Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling, were joined by Oprah's bestie and newswoman Gayle King during a special screening of the Disney film hosted by O, The Oprah Magazine in NYC.
© Getty Images
Gisele Bündchen and her five-year-old daughter Vivian had a special message for all women around the globe. The supermodel penned on International Women's Day, "More love, more compassion, more respect, more equality, more support. May we give to each other and to the world what we would like to see more of. Happy Women’s Day to all women around the world! #sendinglove #equality #internationalwomensday #weareone ❤️💐."
Photo: Instagram/@gisele
Jennifer Lopez flashed a smile as she posed with Yandel and Abraham Mateo on the set of their latest music video for their single. The actress took to Instagram to reflect on the moment saying, "Fun day w these two guys shooting our video for our new song!! @yandel @abrahammateo #seacabóelamor look for song out on march9th!!! 🌟🌟🌟🌟."
Photo: Instagram/@jlo
Lionel Ritchie had his children Nicole, Sofia and Miles by his side during his Hand and Footprints ceremony at the TCL Theater on March 7 in Hollywood.
© Archive
Alicia Vikander and her husband Michael Fassbender were seen leaving a dinner celebrating the Swedish actress' latest film Tomb Raider in London on March 6. Alicia looked chic for the premiere in a floral Louis Vuitton frock.
© GC Images
Ahead of International Women’s Day, Orange is the New Black’s Dascha Polanco joined the Dove Self-Esteem Project to improve self-esteem of local NYC girls on March 6.
© Getty Images
Shakira kept the music close to her as she wore a guitar on her back while making her way through an airport in Miami.
© Grosby Group
Bella Handid took a break from the runways to take in a little soccer. The supermodel was seen chatting with David Beckham during the UEFA Champions League, round of 16, 2nd match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Real Madrid CF on March 6 in Paris.
© Getty Images