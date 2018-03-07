READ MORE +

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

There's no more pillowtalk! The supermodel and the former One Direction member have ended their relationship after more than two years. Gigi and Zayn each took to their respective Twitter accounts, where they confirmed the news. "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in the relationship but in life in general," the 22-year-old model wrote.

"I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be.xG"

The Dusk Till Dawn singer echoed Gigi's sentiments in a statement that read: "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ"

The 25-year-old singer and Gigi were last spotted out in January. Ahead of the sighting, the pair marked their two-year anniversary with sweet posts on social media.

© Getty Images