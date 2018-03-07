Whether these celebrities have been together a lifetime or were a shorter-lived romance, we are taking a look at the couples who have written the final chapters of their relationships in 2018.
Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur, her fiancé of 10 years, have split according to reports from US Weekly. The pair have not publicly been seen together in quite some time.
“They [have] been trying to keep their split on the down low, but Alessandra has been out and about ready to mingle and hasn’t been taking Jamie to anything,” a source told the magazine. Alessandra and Jamie got engaged in 2008.
Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump
Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from her husband of thirteen year on March 15, 2018 in Manhattan Supreme Court, Page Six reports. The former model filed an uncontested proceeding, which means she is not expecting a legal battle over their kids or assets.
The couple, who has five kids together, married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago. Prior to news of their divorce, it was reported that President Trump's son and his wife were struggling with martial problems. One source told Page Six, “The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there.”
Another insider added, “Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children.”
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
There's no more pillowtalk! The supermodel and the former One Direction member have ended their relationship after more than two years. Gigi and Zayn each took to their respective Twitter accounts, where they confirmed the news. "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in the relationship but in life in general," the 22-year-old model wrote.
"I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be.xG"
The Dusk Till Dawn singer echoed Gigi's sentiments in a statement that read: "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ"
The 25-year-old singer and Gigi were last spotted out in January. Ahead of the sighting, the pair marked their two-year anniversary with sweet posts on social media.
Guillermo del Toro and Lorenza Newton
The Oscar winner and his wife quietly ended their marriage after 31 years. The Shape of Water filmmaker revealed the news during a recent interview with Mexican magazine Reforma. “I separated in February (of 2017) and divorced in September. But few people knew.”
Guillermo, 53 and Lorenza, tied the knot in 1986, and share two daughters Marisa and Mariana. The director raised questions about his personal life when he was seen walking the Academy Awards red carpet with screenwriter Kimberly Morgan on March 4. While accepting the award for Best Director, he gave “Kimmy” a shoutout in his speech.
Although he has not confirmed the status of their relationship, the Mexican Best Picture winner revealed that he and Kimberly became “good friends” last summer and are currently working on his forthcoming film, Nightmare Alley.
"She is working with me, we have a nice friendship," he shared, ahead of clarifying she had nothing to do with his split. "In case some news appears, let's clarify that I separated (from Lorenza) in February. I started working with her (Morgan) at the end of the summer."
Usher and Grace Miguel
Usher and his wife Grace Miguel announced their separation in March 2018. The couple, who have been together since 2009, confirmed that their two-year marriage is over in a joint statement. "After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," they said, via Us Weekly. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."
Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki
As if! The Clueless actress and Christopher have ended their marriage after 20 years together. Alicia married punk rocker Christopher in 2005 and they welcomed their son Bear, now aged six, in 2011. "They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years," a representative for the couple confirmed to People. "They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent."
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane
The couple, who were married for 14 years, have called it quits. In early February, the Jawbreaker actress and former Grey's Anatomy star filed and shared the news. “After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” the 45-year-old said in a statement to PEOPLE.
“We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”
The couple shares daughters Billie, seven, and Georgia, six. Eric responded to Rebecca's divorce filing on February 23 with his own petition for the dissolution of marriage. In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, it states he requested joint legal and physical custody in addition to citing irreconcilable differences and requested to pay spousal support to Rebecca.
Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Moore
The Queen is without her King. The Crown actress announced that she and her husband are splitting after three years of marriage. In a joint statement released to our sister publication HELLO!, the couple said: "We can confirm that we have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another. We ask for our privacy during this time."
The 33-year-old actress and 38-year-old Stephen, star of The History Boys, first met while working together on the 2011 film Season of the Witch, and were married in 2014. They are parents to one daughter, born in March 2015.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
The couple, who have been married for two and a half years and together for seven, released the news with the Associated Press on February 15. The pair noted that the break up was "mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year." The statement that was released by Jennifer’s longtime publicist said: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."
“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain a deep respect and love that we have for one another.”
James Middleton and Donna Air
Donna confirmed that she has ended her relationship with James Middleton. Donna, 38, and 30-year-old James, the younger brother of Kate and Pippa Middleton, met in February 2013 when they were introduced at exclusive private members' club 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, London. But after the five years, the couple have parted ways, with Donna confirming to The Mail on Sunday: "James and I are no longer an item. We parted ways in December but remain the very best of friends and always will be."
The news comes after James was seen in the Dancing on Ice audience supporting Donna as she made her debut on the ITV skating competition last month. The mom-of-one later told our sister publication HELLO! that she had been "touched" by the support of her on/off boyfriend. She said, "It's been lovely to have the support of everyone. It's quite funny because you think, 'Oh I don't want anyone there - it's distracting. I just want to skate and get it done.' But having people there - my closest - on the first skate was really helpful."
Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen
Though the two broke up after almost four years together in December 2017, the comedian announced the news on February 5. She wrote: “The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not “over Christmas” – like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?’”
The Masters of Sex star lives in the UK while Sarah resides in the United States. Michael's ex-wife Kate Beckinsale and daughter also reside in L.A.
Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips
The Modern Family star and her husband Scott Phillips have separated after 13 years of marriage, People confirmed. The couple, who were married in September 2004, share three sons together, ten-year-old Oliver and eight-year-old twins John and Gustav.
The news comes after reports at the end of last year suggested Julie and Scott were "living separate lives." A notoriously private pair, they most recently walked a red carpet together in September 2016, and were last photographed with their children almost exactly a year ago, at a Harlem Globetrotters game in L.A.
Anne Heche and James Tupper
The couple, who most recently starred together in The Brave, announced their split after a decade together. In a joint statement to PEOPLE, they shared, “James and I have shared a great life together and have many wonderful memories. We’ve enjoyed working together, most recently on The Brave, where he joins us for our two mind-bending finale episodes.”
The statement continued: “Relationships change and grow; we’re taking time for that. We care very much for each other and plan to continue raising our two beautiful boys in love and harmony. Thank you for allowing us privacy as our family evolves.” The Big Little Lies actor and Anne are parents to their son Atlas as well as Homer, who is from Anne's previous marriage.
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff
The Girls star and the musician's breakup was announced on January 8, 2018. The couple were together since 2012 after being set up on a blind date. "I told Lena everything about my whole life, because when you really like someone, you want them to know everything about you," Jack told New York Magazine about their date. Throughout their five plus years together, they often sparked engagement buzz, but that quickly was put to a rest.
In 2015, Lena opened up to Ellen DeGeneres saying, "I mean, we own a dog together. We own a home together, but the marriage thing is a big deal,” adding that they would marry “at some point.”
