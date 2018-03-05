1 / 26

All access inside the Oscars post-party celebrations

Los Oscar 2018
Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Edgar Ramirez
After the show, it's the after-party! It was party time for the stars, who hit the town to celebrate the end of Hollywood's biggest night. While some partied the night away with their Oscars, others had their pals or relatives. Here is your inside look at the 90th Academy Awards after-parties...

 

Édgar Ramírez put the final touches on before heading out to the Vanity Fair Oscars party. The American Crime Story star captioned the shot: "Ready to 🎉 • Listo para la fiesta 🎊 #oscars 🇲🇽🇨🇱."

 

© Instagram
Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Jenna Dewan
In true party girl fashion, Jenna Dewan Tatum posed for a mirror selfie with her best friend Emmanuelle Chriqui during the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

 

© Instagram
Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Olivia Munn
Gabrielle Union, Regina Hall and Olivia Munn brought endless girl power to the Vanity Fair bash.

 

© Instagram
Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello brought the romance to the Vanity Fair after party.

 

© Instagram
Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Mindy Kaling
New mom Mindy Kaling had two of her girls, Olivia Munn and Constance Wu, by her side inside of the Vanity Fair bash.

 

© Instagram
Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha was a lady in red as she grabbed a bite inside of the exclusive Oscars bash thrown by Vanity Fair.

 

© Instagram
Oscars 2018 Governor's Ball Ashley Judd
Time's Up activists and screen queens Mira Sorvino, left, and Ashley Judd, right, held court as celebrities partied the night away inside of the Governors Ball held at the Hollywood & Highland Center. 

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Governor's Ball Kobe Bryant
Full court love! Oscar winner and NBA star Kobe Bryant celebrated his best animated short win with a kiss from wife Vanessa Bryant inside of the Governors Ball.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Governor's Ball Allison Janney
Best Supporting Actress and lady in red Allison Janney of I, Tonya kept a smile on her face and her trophy in hand during the Governors Ball party.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Governor's Ball Meryl Streep
The belle of the ball! Meryl Streep and old friend Steven Spielberg shared a laugh at the Governor's Ball.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Governor's Ball Timothee Chalamett
Timothée Chalamet brought his sister Pauline as his date to both the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony and Governors Ball.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Governor's Ball Helen Mirren
A royal introduction! Dame Helen Mirren wore some very regal sapphires as she mingled at the 90th annual Academy Awards Governors Ball.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Governor's Ball Guillermo del Toro
Viva Mexico! Guillermo del Toro celebrated his Oscars success with fellow Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu at the 90th annual Academy Awards' Governors Ball.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Governor's Ball Eiza Gonzalez
Eiza González was a vision in yellow during the Governors Ball.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Governor's Ball Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman, who took home Actor in a Leading Role for Darkest Hour, made his way to the engraving station to cement his Oscar winner status.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Governor's Ball Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell clutched his brand new Oscar as he joined longtime love Leslie Bibb and actor Woody Harrelson at the Governors Ball.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Governor's Ball Jordan Peele
Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele proudly showed off his new Oscar, which he won for Best Original Screenplay.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Elton John after party Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin and his squad, which included husband Jwan Yosef, Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente, showed off their style inside of Elton John's Oscars bash.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Elton John after party Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and her leading man Liam Hemsworth cozied up with Elton John during his 26th annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party with cocktails by Clase Azul Tequila.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Jimmy Kimmel After Party
A toast for the host! Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney celebrated the night with a Ciroc Jimlet at his post-show after-party for Hollywood's biggest night at The Lot.

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Jimmy Kimmel After Party Rita Ora
Rita Ora took to the stage during Jimmy Kimmel's post-show after-party for Hollywood's biggest night at The Lot in L.A.

 

© Getty Images
oscars-2018-katy-perry-heniken
Before taking the stage at the Byron Allen and Entertainment Studios Oscar gala sponsored by Heineken, Katy Perry showed off her dress on the red carpet.

 

Photo:  Milla Cochran- Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala 2018

Oscars After Party Katy Perry
Katy Perry made the crowd roar during her performance at the Byron Allen's Oscar gala viewing party to support Children's Hospital Los Angeles. 

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Jon Hamm Mercedes Benz party
Jon Hamm looked dapper at the Mercedes-Benz USA Official Awards viewing party held at the Four Seasons, Beverly Hills. 

 

© Getty Images
Oscars 2018 Treats Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton and her fiancé Chris Zylka attended the Treats! annual Oscars party at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx.

© Getty Images
