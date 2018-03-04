Hollywood A-listers stepped out for the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 3. On the eve of the biggest night in movies - the Oscars - the stars seemed to have a blast at the 33rd edition of the more casual affair, which celebrated the year's best in independent films from the beach in Santa Monica. Click through our gallery to see all the starry highlights from inside!
I, Ladybird! All four of these lovely ladies had something to celebrate during the evening as their films took home major awards. Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig of Ladybird (which took home "Best Screenplay") had a nice chat with Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, who won "Best Supporting Actress" for her role in I,Tonya.
© Getty Images
Can you guess who's in the middle? Kristen Wiig joined hosts John Mulaney and Nick Kroll on stage during the show. The funny lady appeared dressed as 110-year-old “film legend” Fay Fontaine. The 44-year-old actress seemed to poke fun at Faye Dunaway‘s mishap at last year’s Oscars.
© Getty Images
Kerry Washington and her hubby Nnamdi Asomugha shared a sweet moment at the 33rd annual ceremony. The Scandal star looked chic in a multicolored dress and bomber jacket. They sipped on a bottle of FIJI, the official water of the evening.
© Getty Images
Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Olsen made for a dynamic duo during the awards show, taking to the stage as presenters. Robert looked sharp in a suit, while Elizabeth donned a sleek red dress.
Blast from the past! Andy Samberg hit the stage dressed as John Bender from The Breakfast Club. The SNL alum sang a parody of Don’t You Forget About Me, begging the actors at the ceremony not to sell out to the "magic of Hollywood." He sang lines like: “Don’t you forget about us, Saoirse don’t leave, don’t put your face upon a bus."
© Getty Images
Salma Hayek and Jason Clarke had some fun onstage while presenting the award for "Best International Film."
© Getty Images
In the audience, Salma cozied up to her husband Kerig CEO Francois-Henri Pinault. The loved-up couple made the whole outing look more like a fancy date night!
© Getty Images
"Best Male Lead" alert! Timothée Chalamet looked ecstatic to be taking home the coveted award for his perfomance in Call Me By Your Name.
“I’m trying to really savor this moment. I don’t know if this thing’s ever really going to happen again,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I hope it doesn’t sound cheesy when I say it, but I have a lot of faith. I have a lot of faith in this industry. I have a lot of faith in our country. I have faith because of Greta Gerwig and Luca Guadagnino and Josh Safdie and Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya and filmmakers that aren’t here. … We’ve got a whole new wave. We’re going to be good. … Thank God we have the Dee Reeses and everybody.”
© Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele, who took home "Best Feature" for Get Out, talked with fellow winner Frances McDormand.
© Getty Images
Aubrey Plaza took home the "Best First Feature" award for Ingrid Goes West.
© Getty Images
Cheers! Frances McDormand took home "Best Female Lead" for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Notorious for mocking awards shows, Frances recalled the “beach party” she remembered the Spirit Awards used to be. She went on to imagine what it would be like if the show really was a beach party that you could go to in pajamas and slippers - which was exactly what she was wearing.
“And then, just think how much money we would have left over to make independent films,” Frances said at the end of her speech.
© Getty Images
John Hamm and Sarah Silverman presented Frances with her big award.
© Getty Images
Selfie! Joseph Gordon Levitt and famed director Spike Lee posed together during the ceremony.
© Getty Images