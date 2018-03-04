READ MORE +

Hollywood A-listers stepped out for the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 3. On the eve of the biggest night in movies - the Oscars - the stars seemed to have a blast at the 33rd edition of the more casual affair, which celebrated the year's best in independent films from the beach in Santa Monica. Click through our gallery to see all the starry highlights from inside!

I, Ladybird! All four of these lovely ladies had something to celebrate during the evening as their films took home major awards. Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig of Ladybird (which took home "Best Screenplay") had a nice chat with Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, who won "Best Supporting Actress" for her role in I,Tonya.

