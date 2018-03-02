Celebrities who have inspired some of the most popular baby names

What better way to help think of a name for your child than looking at the world of music. According to names.org parents have used some of the most popular musicians in the music industry to pick names for their children.
Here is a look at some of the most popular celebrity inspired names!
Selena Quintanilla
With Selena being one of the biggest breakout stars of the 20th century, it's no surprise that thousands of girls have been named after the Tejano legend. To date, there are 33,000 babies who have been named after the Dreaming singer - including pop superstar Selena Gomez.
© Getty Images
Rihanna
Before her career launched in 2006, not many girls had the name Rihanna. In the years that have followed, with the release of chart-topping studio albums and singles, 5,369 girls have the name and 5,000 have been named for the singer.
© Getty Images
Adele
Since breaking onto the music scene in 2008 - Adele's career has inspired thousands of parents to name their children after the Hello songstress. As of 2018, there are 39, 255 babies who share the Grammy award-winning star's name and 3,000 who have been named in honor of the superstar.
© Getty Images
Zayn Malik
Zayn rose to fame as one fifth of pop music group One Direction in 2011. With the famed five going on to see success in the five years that followed - and Gigi Hadid's beau topping the charts with his self-titled solo album, it's no surprise that 2,353 babies share his name and 2,000 were named because of him.
© Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Ariana is already one of the more common names in this gallery, with 92,374 girls having the moniker. However, the rise of the Baby I singer in 2013 and her chart-topping career has inspired 5,000 parents to name their children after the pop star.
© Getty Images
Celine Dion
At the start of the Canadian singer's career - she was one of the few girls to have the name Celine. Shorty after - and in the decades of success to follow - the My Heart Will Go On singer has inspired 7,000 parents to give their children the name. Presently, there are 10, 424 girls who share the tag.
© Getty Images
Whitney Houston
Whitney has been one of the most celebrated women in music. The late superstar's career has inspired over 95,000 parents to give their babies the name, with a grand total of 80,000 being named because of the star.
© Getty Images
Mariah Carey
One of the biggest voices in music has earned her the honor of having 98,000 babies named after her. Throughout her decades-long career, Mariah Carey has topped the charts. At the peak of her career in the 90s' more than 5,000 little girls were given the name. To date there are 105,477 girls named Mariah worldwide.
© Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
The former Disney Channel star has inspired 11,070 parents to give their name to little girls. At the highest point in her career in 2008, the name was given to 2, 649 girls. To date there are 11,000 girls named for the Wrecking Ball singer.
© Getty Images
Willow Smith
Will and his wife Jada Pinkett chose a more unique name for their daughter, who was born in the year 2000. Over time parents slowly caught on to the name, but it wasn't until after Willow's debut album was released in 2015, that the name saw a spike. To date, there are 24,000 who are named after the Everything Stays singer.
© Getty Images