Celebrities who have inspired some of the most popular baby names

READ MORE +

What better way to help think of a name for your child than looking at the world of music. According to names.org parents have used some of the most popular musicians in the music industry to pick names for their children.

Here is a look at some of the most popular celebrity inspired names!

Selena Quintanilla

With Selena being one of the biggest breakout stars of the 20th century, it's no surprise that thousands of girls have been named after the Tejano legend. To date, there are 33,000 babies who have been named after the Dreaming singer - including pop superstar Selena Gomez.

© Getty Images