Love is in the air! This Valentine's Day the celebrities are shouting out the ones they love in some of the most romantic ways. Here is a look at some of the best celebrity Valentine's Day shoutouts.
Mommy-to-be Eva Longoria had a special love note for her husband and soon-to-be father Jose Baston. "You guys know my husband hates being on my social media but today as we celebrate love, I just had to post this! He’s my angel, my life, my everything! Happy Valentine’s Day amor mío! ❤(and let’s be honest, any chance to post a pic where my jean size was smaller l’ll take it! 😉."
Gisele Bundchen shared a romantic sunset picture of her and her love Tom Brady next to the caption: 'Happy Valentine’s Day! Much love to all! ❤️."
Luis Fonsi had a sweet message for his wife Águeda López . Next to a picture of the pair taking on the Grammy's red carpet, the Despacito singer wrote: "My superhero, super mom and super model! Happy Valentine’s Day @aguedalopez21 ❤️."
Catherine Zeta-Jones had a special message for her life-long Valentine, Michael Douglas. The actress posted a throwback picture featuring her and her husband next to a caption that read: "Happy Valentine’s Day to my darling and to you and yours❤️#loveday."
Sofia Vergara shared a throwback picture of her husband Joe Manganiello from their honeymoon. The Modern Family star captioned the image of her love: "My Valentines!!❤️❤️❤️ U make me happy!!! #ourhoneymoon🏝 @joemanganiello."
Barack Obama had a special message for his boo Michelle. The former President's note came with a sweet picture of him and his lady smiling in front of a beautiful backdrop. "Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better."
The love didn't stop there. Michelle shared a picture of her "Forever Mine" playlist on Spotify dedicated to her leading man, which features songs by Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and more.
David Beckham's Valentine's Day message featured his wife Victoria. Next to a sweet selfie of the two, David wrote: "Happy Valentines Day ❤️ May today be filled with love and happiness around the world ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."
Mark Consuelos had all the right moves (and words) for his wife Kelly Ripa. "Happy Valentines day to my dance partner in life.💕 Love you Boo."
Alec Baldwin shared a lovely message for his cherished wife, Hilaria, by captioning this video, "For my wife, @hilariabaldwin, on Valentines Day..."
In the clip, Alec can be heard saying, "I normally don't want to make a video about something personal and post it online, but I'm going to set aside my vanity just to say that, I can never thank you for everything you've given to me. I'll never be able to repay you."
Zoe Saldana had a little help from Lana del Rey with her Valentine's Day message dedicated to her husband Marco Perego. The actress shared lyrics from the pop star's song Video Games, next to a picture of a sweet message spelled out in flowers.
Cindy Crawford's message to Rande Gerber celebrated being in the city where their love began. "Still my Valentine after all these years. Love you always @RandeGerber. Fun being back in NY with you again — where we first fell in love! 😍."
Millie Bobby Brown shared a picture next to a sweet message dedicated to her boyfriend Jacob Sartorius. "Happy Valentine's day J ❤️."
Neil Patrick Harris and his adorable twins shared the love with a sweet ( and festive) collage.
Ryan Reynolds made a special cake for Blake Lively... "I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist."