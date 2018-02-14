READ MORE +

Love is in the air! This Valentine's Day the celebrities are shouting out the ones they love in some of the most romantic ways. Here is a look at some of the best celebrity Valentine's Day shoutouts.

Mommy-to-be Eva Longoria had a special love note for her husband and soon-to-be father Jose Baston. "You guys know my husband hates being on my social media but today as we celebrate love, I just had to post this! He’s my angel, my life, my everything! Happy Valentine’s Day amor mío! ❤(and let’s be honest, any chance to post a pic where my jean size was smaller l’ll take it! 😉."

© Instagram