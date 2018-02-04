Serena Williams joined the rank of celebrities providing free screenings of the new Marvel movie Black Panther! “Last night we surprised a group of girls from @blackgirlscode to watch black panther with me in a private screening," Serena wrote on her Instagram, along with a photo of some of the elated moviegoers. "We loved the movie and had a awesome time! @alexisohanian thanks!!”
On his own account, Serena‘s hubby Alexis Ohanian added: “That moment when the @blackgirlscode students we invited to the Initialized Capital private screening of the #BlackPanther premiere realize they’re going to watch the film with a real-life superhero, @serenawilliams.”
Watch Serena surprise the group here!
Photo: Instagram/@serenawilliams
Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef attended Mr Chow's "50 Years" celebration on February 16 in Vernon, California. Other star guests at the event included: Heidi Klum and Olivia Wilde.
© Getty Images
Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.
Birthday girl Paris Hilton got a jumpstart on celebrations, with a New York City bash on February 16. The former reality star, who was born on the 17th, was all dolled up in a bright jacket and glam white glasses as she beamed alongside her family members. "Celebrating my #Birthday with my beautiful fam," she wrote along with a photo of herself with her aunt Kyle Richards, cousin Sophia Umansky and sister Nicky Hilton.
Photo: Instagram/@parishilton
Paris times two! Another photo from the party showed the recently-engaged star posing with celeb guest Paris Jackson and a very fitting pillow. The birthday girl wrote: "Paris & Paris."
Photo: Instagram/@parishilton
Pregnancy pampering! America Ferrera glowed as she treated herself and some lucky friends to a spa day at The Golden Door in San Marcos, California. The legendary resort provides personaliezd health and wellness experiences with 100% net profits going to charity.
"Pregnancy wish come true," the expecting star wrote on Instagram along with a cute pic. "Spa weekend with the besties and the bump. #spahair #spasmiles"
Photo: Instagram/@americaferrera
The woman of the hour! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model Danielle Herrington walked the carpet with former cover girl Tyra Banks at the issue's launch party held at the Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square in New York. Danielle is the third African American woman to grace the cover of the magazine's iconic edition.
© Getty Images
Anne de Paula attended the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch celebration held at the Magic Hour in NYC on February 14.
© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro showed off some skin in a dress by Ashish during the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in NYC.
© Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o stunned in a form fitting dress during a special screening of Marvel Studios' Black Panther hosted by the Cinema Society with Ravage Wines and Synchrony in NYC.
© Getty Images
Swing! Tiger Woods and Mark Wahlberg chatted during the Pro-Am of the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club on February 14 in Pacific Palisades, California. Mark, who frequents the club regularly, lived out a childhood dream of his as he was paired with tournament host Tiger in advance of the over seven million dollar Genesis Open professional tournament.
© Getty Images
Natalie Portman showed off a little leg in a black Valentino dress at the premiere of Annihilation on February 13 in Westwood, California.
© Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez sparkled and shined in a beaded gown by Cristina Ottaviano at the premiere of Annihilation on February 13.
© Getty Images
Serena Williams had some love in the stands as her husband Alexis and daughter Alexis Olympia watched her compete in the 2018 Fed Cup at the US Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
© Getty Images
The art of a legacy! Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama stood next to their newly unveiled portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on February 12 in Washington, D.C.
The two artists, Kehinde Wiley, who created Barack's painting, and Amy Sherald, who created Michelle's became the first African American painters to receive a presidential portrait commission from the museum.
© Getty Images
Demi Lovato treated American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard cardmembers to a special performance at the House of Blues in Dallas.
© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes and Lais Ribeiro looked festive attending Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Photo: Jerome Duran
Happy 60th birthday, Ellen DeGeneres! The stars stepped out to celebrate the funny lady at her milestone bash in California on Saturday, February 10. Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share some snaps from what seems to be a photo booth at the talk show host’s party. In the pictures she cradles her baby bump in a red hot dress, while posing with hubby John Legend and celeb friends Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
It looks like the Girl Scouts have a new salesperson: Jennifer Garner! The mom-of-three (to Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, five) helped her daughters sell some of the famous treats outside of a grocery store on February 11.
She took to Instagram to share a photo from the moment, where she posed with a homemade poster, writing: “Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints.” She added the hashtags “#tistheseason,” “#comeandgetem” and “#whodoesntloveagirlscout.”
Photo: Instagram/@jennifergarner
Miranda Kerr had that pregnancy glow while showing off her growing baby bump at The Broad and Louis Vuitton's celebration of Jasper Johns: Something Resembling Truth on February 8. The supermodel attended the event in Los Angeles with her husband, Snapchat CEO, Evan Spiegel.
Photo: FilmMagic
Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star Darren Criss looked suave attending the 8th annual Music Guild Awards in Los Angeles on February 8. The Guild of Music Supervisors hosts its annual awards show to celebrate the highest achievements in media music.
Photo: Getty on behalf of the Guild of Music Supervisors
Talk about a super class photo! A number of Marvel superheroes, filmmakers and stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kurt Russell, Michael Douglas and more came together for a portrait to kick off the year-long Marvel Cinematic Universe 10-Year anniversary celebration. Disney shared the iconic image on February 8, which was taken in 2017 on the set of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War to memorialize the last ten years and to celebrate the accomplishments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Photo: Courtesy of Disney
Lin-Manuel Miranda sat down with Oprah Winfrey during a taping of Super Soul Conversations. The Hamilton creator opened up about how he and his wife Vanessa are adjusting to life as parents of two little boys.
"You have this new person that with any luck is gonna get some of the attributes of the love of your life," Lin, who is a father to three-year-old son Sebastian and newborn baby boy Francisco said. "It's wonderful."
© Getty Images
Salma Hayek also sat down for an interview with the TV mogul on February 7. The actress opened up about her initial hesitation to share her past experiences with disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. "I ended up not doing it," she said. "I felt ashamed that I was a coward. I've been working and supporting women for two decades... and then I was a coward."
Salma continued: "Harvey, he had a lot of respect for me. Throughout the years that man looked up to me and he had a lot of respect. I earned it with blood. But he did. I was able to let go and move on."
© Getty Images
The unofficial kick-off of New York Fashion Week, the amfAR Gala, a black-tie fundraiser which also honors individuals who have contributed in the fight against HIV/AIDS, is one of the most glamorous parties of NYFW, with prices ranging from $1,750 for an individual ticket to a whopping $25,000 for a table of 12. This year's event, held on February 7, featured an A-list roster of guests, including Sistine Stallone, Taraji P Henson, Heidi Klum, Ashley Graham and Lucy Hale.
© Getty Images
Model behavior! Joan Smalls, in a suit by Dolce & Gabbana, was camera ready alongside fellow model and friend Hailey Baldwin, who wore a stunning gown by Roberto Cavalli, during the 2018 amfAR Gala in NYC.
© Getty Images
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara had the look of love as they walked the carpet during the premiere of IFC Films' The Female Brain sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Avenue Los Angeles in Hollywood on February 1.
© Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker showed off her new bangs on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on February 6. The actress teased her hair change on Instagram ahead of her appearance posting a photo of strands of hair, which she captioned: “Not saying anything. X, SJ."
© Getty Images
Slumber party vibes! Victoria's Secret Angels Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd hosted the Ultimate Girls Night In at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills on February 6.
Photo: Victoria’s Secret
The stars of Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler had some fun during an event held ahead of the film's premiere in South Korea.
© Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan, Willem Dafoe, Meryl Streep, Allison Janney, Greta Gerwig and more of this year's Oscar nominees all had a reason to smile while posing for a group photo at the 90th annual Academy Awards nominees luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 5.
© Getty Images
Former Olympic Swimmer Michael Phelps showed off his golf skills at the star-studded Annexus Pro-Am ahead of the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.
Photo: Mark Squire
Glamorous date night! Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem made for a gorgeous couple at the 2018 Goya Cinema Awards in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday, February 3, as they walked the red carpet together. Penelope, who plays Gianni Versace’s sister Donatella in FX's new show The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, wore the designer to the outing. She rocked a long-sleeved gown design in white which flowed down to the floor.
The dress featured a high slit with her left leg peeking out and metallic embellishments on the shoulders and waist. The star accessorized with matching silver heels and dangling earrings. Of course, the 43-year-old actress' best accessory was her 48-year-old husband Javier, who sweetly kissed her on the carpet.
© Getty Images
Eiza González made it clear who she would be rooting for during the Super Bowl, as she stepped out donning a clear nod to the Patriots. The actress turned heads in a bright red top and tight leather pants as she attended a Rolling Stone and TIDAL event.
© Getty Images
Angelina Jolie's star power was on display as she left a Guerlain store on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees. The actress, who is the face of the brand, wore a red lip and beige shawl for the outing.
© GC Images
Earlier in the day, the United Nations ambassador met with French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron (seen here) at the presidential Elysées Palace, in the afternoon.
The First They Killed My Father director also spent time with her six kids at the Louvre taking in the culture and art.
Photo: Instagram/Tristan Bromet
Lupita Nyong'o did not disappoint at the world premiere of Marvel Studio's Black Panther at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The star looked like a true red carpet warrior queen in a purple Versace gown with gilded armor details and Beladora vintage jewelry.
© Getty Images
Yara Shahidi stunned on the purple carpet before the Black Panther premiere. The young actress, who stars in the TV show Grown-ish looked beautiful in a white gown.
© Getty Images
Adele took to Instagram on January 29 to share her love for legendary country singer Dolly Parton. The Hellosinger donned Dolly's traditional pink ensemble, popping on her iconic blond hair. She captioned the image, "The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x."
And the country icon even responded, posting underneath the image, "And I will always love you!"
Photo: Instagram.com/@adele
Jessica Chastain had the support of her grandmother Marilyn Herst at her Q&A for Molly's Game at Event Cinemas George Street in Sydney, Australia.
© WireImage
Coordinating cuties! Maren Morris and Zedd stopped by SIriusXM to discuss their new single The Middle the day after Target commercial aired during the Grammys.
© Getty Images
Andra Day and Common performed during The People's State of the Union at Town Hall in NYC on January 29, which was an evening championing progressive causes.
© Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the court on February 17, to watch the NBC All-Star game in L.A. The couple had front row seats for the action-packed celebrity event. J.Lo rocked a casual chic look with a white shirt tucked into a pair of flattering ripped jeans. The songstress topped off her style with a green Balmain jacket.
© WireImage