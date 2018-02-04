READ MORE +

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

Birthday girl Paris Hilton got a jumpstart on celebrations, with a New York City bash on February 16. The former reality star, who was born on the 17th, was all dolled up in a bright jacket and glam white glasses as she beamed alongside her family members. "Celebrating my #Birthday with my beautiful fam," she wrote along with a photo of herself with her aunt Kyle Richards, cousin Sophia Umansky and sister Nicky Hilton.

Photo: Instagram/@parishilton