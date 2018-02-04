READ MORE +

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

Happy 60th birthday, Ellen DeGeneres! The stars stepped out to celebrate the funny lady at her milestone bash in California on Saturday, February 10. Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share some snaps from what seems to be a photo booth at the talk show host’s party. In the pictures she cradles her baby bump in a red hot dress, while posing with hubby John Legend and celeb friends Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen