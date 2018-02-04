READ MORE +

Touchdown! From attending the hottest weekend parties to braving the brisk Minnesota weather and watching the big game in the stadium, click through our gallery to see how the stars spent Super Bowl 2018.

Jennifer Lopez spent Super Bowl Eve paying homage to another major sport - baseball! During the star's heart pumping performance at the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at NOMADIC LIVE! at the Armory on February 3 she honored her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo repped a "13" jersey, which was A-Rod's number while on the Yankees, and had Yanks-clad dancers surround her. The sweet moment certainly stood out in a night dedicated to football!

Overall, Jennifer gave the ultimate concert for the sold-out crowd performing her new single Us, a tribute to Prince (featuring a medley of his hits) and her chart-topping hit songs Waiting for Tonight, Jenny from the Block, On The Floor, I’m Real, and more. The jaw-dropping production featured laser effects, pyro, bedazzled costumes, and unparalleled choreography.

