Touchdown! From attending the hottest weekend parties to braving the brisk Minnesota weather and watching the big game in the stadium, click through our gallery to see how the stars spent Super Bowl 2018.
Jennifer Lopez spent Super Bowl Eve paying homage to another major sport - baseball! During the star's heart pumping performance at the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at NOMADIC LIVE! at the Armory on February 3 she honored her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo repped a "13" jersey, which was A-Rod's number while on the Yankees, and had Yanks-clad dancers surround her. The sweet moment certainly stood out in a night dedicated to football!
Overall, Jennifer gave the ultimate concert for the sold-out crowd performing her new single Us, a tribute to Prince (featuring a medley of his hits) and her chart-topping hit songs Waiting for Tonight, Jenny from the Block, On The Floor, I’m Real, and more. The jaw-dropping production featured laser effects, pyro, bedazzled costumes, and unparalleled choreography.
© Getty Images
The Get on the Floor singer looked super stylish while walking into the star-studded event. J.Lo donned a little black dress that was embroided with bejeweled crosses and matching boots. She kept her light locks down, but tucked them behind her ears to flaunt dazzling hoop earrings.
© Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens opted to give off "vintage vibes" (as she wrote on her Instagram) for the J.Lo headlined bash. The star rocked a Diane Keaton styled ensemble as she mingled with fellow guests.
© Getty Images
Back to back! Jamie Foxx and NE-YO showed off their cold weather proof style as the pair posed together on the Direct NOW carpet.
© Getty Images
Red and black! Eiza gonzález split her style colorwise, rocking tight leather pants and a black sleeveless turtleneck while heading into the fun affair.
© Getty Images
Hide your crockpots! Milo Ventimiglia was another celeb to flaunt a heavy duty winter jacket while attending the Minneapolis night out. The This Is Us star looked cozy in his oversized coat and jean ensemble as he prepared to celebrate the big game.
© Getty Images
Ciara wore a gorgeous Uel Camilo gown, Hueb diamond earrings and a Djula diamond ring and while attending the NFL Honors on February 3th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The singer arrived at the University of Minnesota with her hubby, NFL star Russel Wilson.
© Getty Images
Also in attendance for the honorary night, were Ryan Murphy's leading ladies Lea Michele and Emma Roberts. Both rocking sleek little black dresses (with long sleeves to combat the Minneapolis air), the duo appeared to have a wonderful evening together.
© Getty Images
Rapper Cardi B worked the crowd while performing at Maxim's 2018 Super Bowl party, which was co-sponsored by blu on February 3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The rapper, who rocked a shiny blue coat at the event, was joined by her fiancé Offset.
© Getty Images
Sports royalty! NFL legend Dan Marino was greeted by retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal as they made their way into Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 3 at Lumber Exchange Event Center in Minneapolis. The Former Miami Dolphins quarterback cracked a joke about Shaq’s faux-fur coat and hat asking, if the bundled up baller was warm enough.
Other notable event attendees included: The Chainsmokers and Peyton Manning.
© Getty Images
The family man! Tom Brady was joined by his wife Gisele Bündchen and their kids as he prepped for the 2018 Super Bowl during a special visit to the U.S. Bank Stadium on February 3! Gisele shared the photo of her and Tom (seen left) with a simple heart emoji. Tom shared the photo of his whole fam together (seen right), including children: John, Benjamin, and Vivian. The NFL pro wrote along with it: “Family and Football ❤️ #gopats.”
Photo: Instagram/@tombrady/@gisele
Flo Rida sparkled at the Leather & Laces Super Bowl 52 party in Minneapolis. The entertainer performed for the excited crowd, taking selfies and sharing drinks with fans.
Along with this red carpet snap, he wrote on Instagram: "Day 1 of super bowl weekend. Shows, red carpets, and fan love 😎 #superbowl." The star even gave us a "shoutout," adding in: "#Hola."
Photo: Instagram/@official_flo
The Flo Rida headlined event was hosted by Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg. Jenny called the shindig, which began in Houston in 2004, the "hottest super bowl party" around.
© WENN
Ba da ba ba ba! Jamie Foxx is lovin' it. The 50-year-old actor attended Bootsy Bellows' 6th annual "Big Game Experience" presented by The h.wood Group, American Airlines & Casper at The Machine Shop in Minneapolis on Friday, February 2. Guests, including Jamie, enjoyed tasty McDonald’s menu items that were served throughout the day and into the night in celebration of football’s most exciting weekend.
At one point, Jamie took to the stage with a tray of Mac Jr. sandwiches and threw them to the excited crowd like footballs!
© Getty Images
Jesse Metcalf took things to another level at the party, not only eating McDonalds, but wearing it! The Desperate Housewives actor attended the event with his fiancée Cara Santana.
Mom-son duo Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber looked sharp at the Pepsi Generations Live Pop-Up on February 2 in Minneapolis.
© Getty Images
Like a true pro, Pink fought through the flu as she rehearsed for singing the national anthem at the big game. She shared this picture to her Instagram, writing: "Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit
Photo: Instagram/@pink
Go long! Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg seemed to have a blast as SiriusXM went live from Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota over Super Bowl LII weekend.
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Olivia Culpo and Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek were also at the SiriusXM event, looking gorgeous as they posed together.
© Getty Images