Grammy Awards 2018: All the best photos of the stars celebrating

While the Grammy Awards are certainly considered music's biggest night, don't think that the stars reserve their celebrations for just one evening! From Clive Davis' legendary pre-ceremony bash to all of the most outrageous after-parties, check out how the 2018 Grammys took over NYC. Click through our gallery for all the best photos of celebrities partying!
Cheers to awards season! Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Alicia Keys raised their glasses once inside the the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala. The night was also titled a "GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z." The music legends were only a few of the star names that turned up at the Sheraton New York Times Square on January 27.
Luis Fonsi and his wife Agueda Lopez looked sleek in black tie ensembles as they walked the red carpet at Clive Davis' famed pre-Grammy Awards bash in NYC. The Despacito singer looked sharp in a suit and bowtie alongside his stunning love.
© Getty Images
Once inside, the star couple met up with another power pair: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen! The music giants were all smiles as they had a nice conversation during the celebratory evening.
Star selfie! Even Jennifer Hudson doesn't miss an opportunity to nab a pic with the Queen Bey herself. The former Dreamgirls co-stars caught up at the famous party, Beyoncé looking gorgeous in a custom designed dress by AzziAndOsta. Jennifer was simply stunning, wearing a two-toned sequined dress and statement jewelry.
© Getty Images
Frills! Priyanka Chopra brought the frills to Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's outing, which honored Jay-Z, opting for a white satin ensemble. The Quantico star flaunted a toned tummy with her black crop top.
© Getty Images
Family date night! Pink was sandwiched with love at the Clive Davis outing. The hit singer brought her mom Judith Moore and hubby Carey Hart as her dates for the pre-Grammy evening. The trio seemed to have a blast throughout the night, mingling with stars like Lorde and Julia Michaels once inside the venue.
© Getty Images
Thumbs up for the Grammys! Zayn Malik was debonair as he entered the Sheraton New York Times Square event in an all black ensemble. The I Don't Wanna Live Forever singer opted for a Dior Homme tux.
© Getty Images
No doubt making some of her famous sounds, Cardi B worked the Times Square red carpet. The Bodak Yellow singer flaunted a fantastic figure in an elegant cream-colored gown, which was strapless and featured a slit. Cardi also showed off her half-a-million dollar engagement ring from Offset to the crowd of photographers.
© Getty Images
Equipped with a flowing train, Camila Cabello waltzed onto the Clive Davis carpet in a sophisicated black gown. The 20-year-old Havana singer accessorized her look with sparkling jewels and a hanging diamond-box clutch.
© Getty Images
Power trio! The legendary host (and Producer) Clive Davis posed with superstars Jennifer Hudson and Barry Manilow. The gentlemen looked spiffy in two-toned suits, while J-Hud rocked a shimmering long-sleeve dress.
© Getty Images
Thalía stood out in the crowd in a bold velvety blue jumpsuit, which featured gorgeous shiny embroidering. The Mexican singer-songwriter was all smiles as she arrived at the NYC venue, her tresses bouncing in natural curls.
© Getty Images
Red and white! Rita Ora and Katie Holmes made for an angel and devil-looking duo as they walked the carpet. The lovely ladies wore form-fitting dresses: Rita's an intricate feathery and beaded number, while Katie's was a simpler bright red design.
Acclaimed artist John Legend stepped out for the annual party with his wife Chrissy Teigen. The Lip Sync Battle host graced the carpet with an extremely glam baby bump, turning heads in a sheer off-the-shoulder gown that featured some stunning silver snowflake detailing.
© Getty Images
On the heels of debuting his new tattoo to the world, Brooklyn Beckham stepped out for the Roc Nation brunch, opting for a tench coat and cap. David and Victoria's 18-year-old stylish son, who accessorized with a key lanyard, commented on the event on his Instagram, writing: "lovely little brunch."
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Mariah Carey and Big Sean attend Roc Nation THE BRUNCH at One World Observatory on January 27, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Throwin' shade! Nick Jonas and Iggy Azalea caught up at the Roc Nation event. The music stars kept their shades on as they mingled at the brunch, both wearing double breasted ensembles. The 25-year-old singer and actor wore a brown suit, while the 27-year-old rapper chose a grey suit-dress.
© Getty Images
Jason Mraz and Ciara posed for a photo during the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party, which was held in association with V Magazine on January 25 in NYC.
© Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens and Lea Michele buddied up for the Delta Air Lines (the Official Airline Partner of the GRAMMY Awards® and Supporter of First-Time Nominees). The company hosted a private performance with Julia Michaels in honor of the pending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at The Bowery Hotel on January 25.
© Getty Images
Missy Elliott chatted with Cardi B, her sister Hennessy Carolina and some other friends at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party.
© Getty Images