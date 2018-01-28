Grammy Awards 2018: All the best photos of the stars celebrating

READ MORE +

While the Grammy Awards are certainly considered music's biggest night, don't think that the stars reserve their celebrations for just one evening! From Clive Davis' legendary pre-ceremony bash to all of the most outrageous after-parties, check out how the 2018 Grammys took over NYC. Click through our gallery for all the best photos of celebrities partying!

Cheers to awards season! Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Alicia Keys raised their glasses once inside the the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala. The night was also titled a "GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z." The music legends were only a few of the star names that turned up at the Sheraton New York Times Square on January 27.