It was all about girl power and equality at the 2018 Golden Globes. From standout moments to the night’s big winners, click through for a look at highlights from the award show.
Seth Meyer's opening monologue
Seth tackled the topic of sexual misconduct in his opening monologue poking fun at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and powerful men. "Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen," he began. “It’s 2018. Marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t, it’s gonna be a good year!”
“A lot of people thought it would be more appropriate for a woman to host these awards and they may be right but if it’s any consolation I’m a man with absolutely no power in Hollywood. I’m not even the most powerful Seth in the room tonight [camera cuts to actor Seth Rogen]," the host said. "Well, I think it’s time to address the elephant not in the room. Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard he’s crazy and difficult to work with. But don’t worry, he’ll be back in 20 years when he’s the first person ever booed during the in memoriam," to which the audience groaned. Seth added, “It’ll sound like that.”
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Time's Up dress code
Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd were four of the several Hollywood stars who painted the red carpet black at the award show. The actresses wore black in support of Time's Up – a new movement combating injustice and inequality in the workplace. “It couldn’t just be business as normal. We really wanted to stand up and do something for all people to say Time’s Up on discrimination, harassment and abuse within the workplace," Reese told NBC's Natalie Morales and Carson Daly on the red carpet.
Ahead of the award show, Eva spoke to the New York Times about her decision to wear all black. “This is a moment of solidarity not a fashion moment,” Eva said. “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Guillermo del Toro wins first Golden Globe
The Mexican film director won the Best Director award at the 2018 Golden Globes for his movie The Shape of Water. “Since childhood I've been faithful to monsters. I've been saved and absolved by them because monsters are the patron saints of our blissful imperfections," he said in his acceptance speech.
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kirk Douglas’ tender family moment
Catherine shared a sweet moment on stage with her father-in-law Kirk Douglas, who received a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd. Michael Douglas' wife and father were on hand to present the award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture. Before announcing the nominees, Catherine said, “In 1991, my father-in-law, this living Hollywood legend, Kirk, was recognized for the Writer’s Guild of America for his role in ending the Hollywood blacklist. He not only hired blacklisted screen writer Dalton Trumbo to write the epic Spartacus, but he also had Trumbo receive his proper screen credit for his work.” Kirk then told Catherine, “I could never follow you [after her speech],” to which the audience and Catherine laughed.
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Coco wins
Disney Pixar's animated film Coco, which celebrates Mexican culture, took home the award for Best Animated Feature. "Coco would not exist without the incredible people of Mexico and their beautiful traditions of Día de Muertos. Muchísimas gracias," director Lee Unkrich said in his acceptance speech.
Photo: Disney
Tommy Wiseau gets Golden Globe moment...sort of
James Franco took home the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in The Disaster Artist. The actor invited Tommy Wiseau, whom he portrays in the film, on stage. Once on stage, Tommy tried to take the microphone before he was swatted away by James, while brother Dave Franco laughed.
In his acceptance speech, James said, “Nineteen years ago, [Tommy] was stuck in traffic from the Golden Globes. He said to his best friend Greg, ‘Golden Globes, so what? I'm not invited. I know they don’t want me, guy with accent, long hair, so I show them. I don’t wait for Hollywood. I make my own movie. I’m very happy to share this moment with him today."
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Versace, Versace, Versace, Versace
The stars of the upcoming show The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez, Ricky Martin and Darren Criss, came together to present the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie award. The Spanish actress, who plays, Donatella Versace, stunned wearing a Ralph & Russo gown alongside her handsome co-stars.
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey makes history
The media mogul was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globes. “It is not lost on me that, at this moment, there is some little girl watching as I become the first Black woman to be given the same award,” Oprah said in her moving speech.
“I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon,” she added. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again.”
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Big Little Lies wins BIG
The HBO series took home the awards for Best Limited Series, Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series (Laura Dern), Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (Alexander Skarsgård) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series (Nicole Kidman).
"This show is so much about the life we present to the world that could be very different than the life we live behind closed doors," Reese said on stage. "So I want to thank everyone who broke their silence this year and spoke up about abuse and harassment. You are so brave, and hopefully shows like this, more will be made so people out there who are feeling silenced by harassment, discrimination, abuse, time is up. We see you. We hear you. And we will tell your stories. Thank you."
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images