It was all about girl power and equality at the 2018 Golden Globes. From standout moments to the night’s big winners, click through for a look at highlights from the award show.

Seth Meyer's opening monologue

Seth tackled the topic of sexual misconduct in his opening monologue poking fun at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and powerful men. "Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen," he began. “It’s 2018. Marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t, it’s gonna be a good year!”

“A lot of people thought it would be more appropriate for a woman to host these awards and they may be right but if it’s any consolation I’m a man with absolutely no power in Hollywood. I’m not even the most powerful Seth in the room tonight [camera cuts to actor Seth Rogen]," the host said. "Well, I think it’s time to address the elephant not in the room. Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard he’s crazy and difficult to work with. But don’t worry, he’ll be back in 20 years when he’s the first person ever booed during the in memoriam," to which the audience groaned. Seth added, “It’ll sound like that.”

Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images