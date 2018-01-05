Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around - the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the week from your favorite stars.
Fab! Demi Lovato showed off her new Fabletics collection at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California. The 25-year-old Confident singer popped by the store on Saturday, January 27 to introduce the new line to fans. She repped her brand, flaunting cute printed leggings with a matching top and a black zip-up. The star completed her ensemble with a sleek ponytail and her trademark large silver hoop earrings.
Making history! Luis Fonsi got quite the honor for his hit song Despacito on Saturday, January 27. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter received the "Diamond Award" from Avery Lipman, Sir Lucian Grainge, Cary Sherman, and Jesus Lopez over at RIAA Gold & Platinum Awards. According to Luis, "Despacito is the first Latin song to achieve Diamond In 60 Years Of Gold & Platinum Awards."
Along with several photos on his Instagram, he wrote: "Despacito, is officially certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America @riaa_awards, representing 10 million or more sales in the United States. Thank you guys for all your support!!! #LatinosMakingHistory 💎"
Kevin Jonas caused a stir when he shared a photo of him and his brothers Nick and Joe in the throws of a serious-looking discussion on Friday, January 26. Fans went wild over the black-and-white Instagram pic, immediately wondering if the Jonas Brothers were back together. The post comes just a week after the brothers reactived their official band account.
Star dressing room! Miley Cyrus flaunted her golden backstage digs along with a sparkling ensemble in between her set at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday, January 26 at Radio City Music Hall in NYC.
Along with the photo the entertainer wrote: "Proud to be apart of @musicares and amazed by their incredible efforts supporting artists! You're always there when we need you most! Was a privilege to perform for such an impactful room @ the legendary Radio City & was honored to celebrate the incredible Fleetwood Mac! 🖤🖤🖤 Don't forget to watch The Grammys this Sunday! I am performing with Elton John 😍 Promise, you won't wanna miss it! #BitchIsBack"© Instagram
Miley was among many stars to attend the evening, which honored music legends Fleetwood Mac. Other stars included: Harry Styles, Jared Leto, Keith Urban and Lorde. Pictured here, honorees: Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood perform onstage after being honored with the "Person of the Year" title.© Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a floor length black gown while attending the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in Partnership with NET-A-PORTER on January 25.
The model wrote: "Learning Lab x Net a Porter’ Gala #aboutlastnight #LLVNAPGALA2018 Special evening supporting an amazing cause @learninglabventures. You can lern more and donate to this important cause at www.learninglabventures.com 👍❤👍"
Luis Fonsi’s life is anything but Despacito! Before heading to New York for the 2018 Grammys, the Puerto Rican singer gave a performance on January 24 at a Latin Grammy Acoustic Session in Mexico City, Mexico.
Karlie Kloss was a vision in white alongside Carolina Herrera de Baez, daughter of famed designer Carolina Herrera, at the launch of their latest fragrance in London.
Demi Lovato performed at an exclusive concert for American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard cardmembers at New York City Center.
The singer recently announced that fans will be getting much more than a performance from her on her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me tour. The 25-year-old told Good Morning America that she and CAST Centers will offer free mental health counseling.
She explained, “It’s basically like a therapy session before the concerts and we have speakers from all over and we’re also helping out with different charities from around the country.”
Priyanka Chopra was the ultimate snow bunny at Sundance attending the premiere of A Kid Like Jake at the Grey Goose Blue Door. The actress kept warm wearing a Zadig & Voltaire black sweater with red and yellow touches over a multi-layered black dress.
Royal family friend Idris Elba dropped by TAO Park City for a night out during Sundance, where guests were treated to Don Julio 1942 and hot chocolate at the Tinder outdoor lounge.
Suki Waterhouse looked winter chic at an event at the Grey Goose Blue Door celebrating the casts of game-changing films during the Sundance Film Festival.
Going to the big dance! Gisele Bundchen planted a kiss on husband Tom Brady's cheek after he and the New England Patriots secured a spot at Super Bowl LII, for the eighth time. The model captioned the pic: "What a game !!! Congratulations to love! So happy for you and your teammates! # Gopats🎊🎈👏🏻🙏🏼🎉💪🏻."
Jennifer Lopez got Los Angeles on the floor and dancing during her performance at Calibash 2018 in L.A. The superstar singer, dancer and actress performed some of her biggest hits, while boyfriend Alex Rodriguez looked on. After the show, the Shades of Blue star took to her Instagram to share a sweet message with her fans, "Thank you Los Angeles and #Calibash for so much love !! #amoramoramor."
J Balvin took the stage to perform some of his biggest hits during Calibash Los Angeles 2018 at Staples Center on January 20.
Front row fun! Cindy Crawford and Orlando Bloom sat next to each other at the Balmain Homme Menswear Fall / Winter 2018-2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20 in France. Both of the stars looked stylish in black ensembles.
Talk about a triple threat! Emmy Rossum, Allison Janney and Olivia Munn attended the opening of Stuart Weitzman's Beverly Hills boutique on January 19, the trio donning pieces from the brand. Set at the Sunset Tower Hotel in LA, the evening featured a private VIP dinner hosted by Giovanni Morelli (Stuart Weitzman Creative Director) and Laura Brown (InStyle Editor-In-Chief).
Even though it was Chrissy Teigen's night, John Legend was a lucky guy as his wife gave him a kiss during the taping of Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration at the Dolby Theater on January 18 in Hollywood.
Power trio! Hot off of her participation in the Women's March, Eva Longoria shared a stunning photo of her with Mary J. Blige and Reese Witherspoon at the 2018 Producer's Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on January 20. The threesome looked stunning as they posed during the starry evening. "#AboutLastNight with these beauties ✨📸 #ProducersGuildAwards," the pregnant star wrote alongside the picture.
Chris Hemsworth shared a moment with members of U.S. Special Forces during the 12 Strong world premiere after party on January 16 in NYC.
The actor opened up about playing a real hero, telling reporters: "I play a lot of fictional heroes so to certainly play a real life hero you feel the responsibility, especially with this subject. of it and have the story told. "
Premiere day! Ricky Martin put up the peace sign as he headed into Good Morning America to talk about his new show, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.
Mellow yellow! France Raisa was all smiles and style as she arrived to the Stella McCartney presentation in L.A. The Grown-ish actress wore a Hayley Paige creation.
Paris Jackson had a fan girl moment during her meeting with music legend, and her father Michael's first collaborator, Paul McCartney during the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 collection launch on January 16 in L.A.
Courtside kisses! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got caught on the kiss cam during the Duke Blue Devils and the Miami Hurricanes basketball game in Miami.
Halle Berry, who stunned in a Reem Acra gown, was met with a roaring applause and standing ovation from the audience as she took the stage at the 49th NAACP Image Awards on January 15.
Power pic! Hot off her showstopping Golden Globes speech, Oprah interviewed Natalie Portman, Kathleen Kennedy, America Ferrera, Shonda Rhimes, Nina Shaw, Tracee Ellis Ross and Reese Witherspoon about the Time's Up movement for CBS Sunday Morning!
Reese shared this snap a day before the episode's January 14 air date, writing: "Tomorrow on @CBSSundayMorning! Join @nportmanofficial, #KathleenKennedy, @Americaferrera, @Shondarhimes, #NinaShaw, @Traceeellisross, and myself for a discussion with @Oprah about the impact of the #TimesUp campaign. Tune in at 9AM ET."
Jennifer Lopez was ever the glamazon as she posed in Gucci for season 2 of her show World of Dance. The 48-year-old entertainer flaunted pink and gold style, taking to Instagram to share the epic look. Along with some heart emojis, the star wrote: "Gucci Gang Gucci Gang Gucci Gang... #pinkandgoldparty Day 1 Season 2 #worldofdance"
Bella's BFF Kendall Jenner also hit the Milan Mens Fashion Week runway during the Dsquared2 show. The reality star looked earthy in a groovy satin number, with flowing fabrics. Her look was topped by an overwhelmingly large fur coat.
Off to the races! Lucas di Grassi made a pit stop to talk with Leonardo DiCaprio at the ABB FIA Formula E Marrakech E-Prix on January 13 in Marrakech, Morocco. The Oscar-winning actor kept a low profile in a hat and sunglasses at the event.
Meanwhile, birthday boy Orlando Bloom looked to be having the time of his life at the sporting event. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who celebrated turning 41 at the Morocco race, couldn't wait to get behind the wheel himself! He hopped into a Formula E racing car to give it a go.
Alejandro Agag, who spearheaded the day, shared a pic of himself with Orlando, writing: "Great day at the races!! Happy bday Orlando @orlandobloom #abbfiaformulae"
Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep made for a classy pair as they premiered their film The Post (which is titled Pentagon Papers in France) on January 13 at the Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris, France. The Oscar-winning duo were also joined by the film's acclaimed director Steven Spielberg.
Eiza González was among the stars who stepped out for Marie Claire's third annual Image Makers Awards at Delilah in L.A. The event aimed to spotlight Hollywood’s most talented creative artists known for constructing timeless red-carpet moments, and masterminding next season’s trends. Eiza looked chic in a flowly black and white number.
Heidi Klum dazzled at the outing in a long sleeve metallic number. The tight dress hugged the model's enviable figure as she posed for photos on the carpet. Heidi opted to wear her gorgeous blonde locks down and complimented the frock with silver heels.
Reunited and it looks so fun! Jennifer Lopez, who previously starred in Will & Grace's season six finale, shared a photo of herself with Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally on set. The actress is set to return as herself and her Shades of Blue character, detective Harlee Santos. Megan reposted Jennifer’s selfie from set writing, “huh why is #jenniferlopez on our set... 🤔🤫😉 #willandgrace @nbcwillandgrace and in case you’re wondering, no, it’s not makeup, it’s not a trick of the light, nothing’s retouched. she’s perfect. and she’s nice. it’s f’d up.” Meanwhile the show’s official Instagram said, “Don’t you just love when old friends drop by? @jlo 😏 #WillAndGrace.”
It's summer weather somewhere in January! Sofia Vergara took to her Instagram to flaunt her enviable bikini body. Attached to the photo she simply wrote, "The 🌞 is out!!"
Orange is the new... Quantico? Priyanka Chopra and Marlee Matlin rocked matching orage jumpsuits on the set of the ABC show. The 35-year-old Indian actress welcomed the 52-year-old Oscar-winner to the new season of the thrilling series.
"Looking forward to today’s shoot with u @themarleematlin .. just us.. Golden girls.." Priyana wrote along with the pic.
Watch your step! Camila Cabello carefully walked on a snowy Soho sidewalk — with a Starbucks in hand — in New York on January 11. While in the city, the singer dropped by the Elvis Duran Morning Show to talk about her debut album, which comes out December 12.
Nick Jonas looked tee-rrific as he made a shot while participating in the pro-am tournament with PGA professional golfer Jordan Spieth prior to the 2018 Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 10.
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson looked loved-up at the European premiere of The Post held at London's Odeon Leicester Square on January 10.
Gal Gadot was a blue beauty wearing an Elie Saab dress to the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala held at New York’s Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9. The actress and director Patty Jenkins were honored with the Spotlight Award for their work on the movie Wonder Woman.
The cast of The Assassination of Gianni Versace Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin posed with executive producer Ryan Murphy at the after party for the premiere of the FX series at the Hollywood Palladium on January 8.
Taraji P. Henson kept the drinks rollin' during the Hennessy VSOP Privilege's dinner in celebration of her upcoming film Proud Mary at Zuma on January 8 in NYC.
Fresh from her Golden Globes win, Diane Kruger was joined by Nurhan Sekerci-Porst and Fatih Akin during a screening of In The Fade at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 8.
Chris Hemsworth was in good company sitting next to Angelina Jolie at the 75th annual Golden Globes, where the stars sipped on the official champagne of the ceremony, Moët & Chandon.
Kendall Jenner participated in Moët & Chandon’s philanthropic initiative “Toast For a Cause.” For each toast raised, Moët & Chandon donates $1,000 to the chosen charity in the nominees’ names.
America Ferrera had one incredible date to the 2018 Golden Globes: Natalie Portman! The star shared a cute picture of her and Natalie looking beautiful in black and ready to hit the Globes carpet. Along with it the actress wrote: "My gentlewoman of a date, @nportmanofficial came all the way to the door for me. How ladies do. #TIMESUP #WHYWEWEARBLACK"
Powerful party of five! Edgar Ramirez teamed up with some of Hollywood's most-known actresses for the TIME'S UP anti-harassment movement. The Venezuelan actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Eva Longoria, Laura Dern, Jessica Chastain and Natalie Portman all repping the fund's T-shirts.
Along with the photo, which was reposted by Jessica, Edgar wrote: "#TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, and assault. #TIMESUP on oppression and marginalization. #TIMESUP on misrepresentation and underrepresentation."
Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s famous pal Malin Åkerman went for the plunge at Showtime’s Golden Globes celebration of the 2018 nominees on January 6. Guests at the star-studded event enjoyed Heineken poolside throughout the evening.
Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman shared a sweet moment on the 7th AACTA International Awards red carpet held at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. The friends, who have worked on two movies together, seemed thrilled to see each other as they walked into the event. The ceremony was a star-studded affair, with nominees and VIP guests in attendance including: Nicole's hubby Keith Urban, Gary Oldman and Sam Rockwell.
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child, stunned wearing a Pamella Roland gown next to her husband John Legend at the Art of Elysium's 11th annual “Heaven” Gala with Moët & Chandon on January 6 in Santa Monica, California.
Baby driver! Eiza González turned heads in a dazzling emerald gown while at Esquire and the Medavoys' Golden Globes celebration. The evening, which was presented by Maserati at a private Beverly Hills residence on January 5, saw many stars, including Edgar Ramírez (left).
Naomi Campbell cozied up next to Mary J. Blige at the annual BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party sponsored by Heineken at the Four Seasons to celebrate the start of the 2018 award season.
Fan favorites Laura Dern and Billie Lourd reunited at the Moët Moment Film Festival on January 5. The pair stunned in very different - and equally as lovely - dresses. “Such a great night celebrating the next generation of filmmakers with @moetusa and being with my beautiful buddy @praisethelourd,” Laura wrote on her Instagram after the event. Billie opted for a floral Gucci number.
Once again, rising starlet Brooklynn Prince and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot shared a cute moment together. The pair, who have been seen hanging out at multiple pre-Golden Globe events, posed for a sweet picture at the AFI Awards luncheon on January 5.
W Magazine kicked off the Golden Globes weekend at the Penthouse of the Chateau Marmont with a star-studded evening. The event, which was attended by nominees James Franco and Emilia Clarke, celebrated the magazine's "Best Performances" Portfolio with Audi, Dior, and Dom Pérignon.
Tracee Ellis Ross shined in Balmain at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Pérignon at the Chateau Marmont on January 4 in L.A.
Salma Hayek arrived at the W Magazine event looking chic in a fringed black number. The 51-year-old actress kept her accessories fairly simple with a small clutch, glittering diamond necklace and earrings. A-listers were chauffeured to the party (presented by Audi, Dior and Dom Pérignon) in luxurious Audi Q7’s.
Gal Gadot once again showed what a Wonder Woman she is at the W Magazine celebrates its "Best Performances" Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Pérignon event. The Hollywood star (dressed in Alexander McQueen) shared a sweet moment with young actress Brooklynn Prince, who has earned praise for her performance in The Florida Project.
Victoria Beckham captured this sweet Lady and the Tramp moment between her husband David and their six-year-old daughter Harper sharing a snack by the pool. "The best daddy in the world x We Love u so so much 💕💕💕 💕 kisses."
Here we go! Seth Meyers rolled out the red carpet for the 75th annual Golden Globes Awards on January 4 in Beverly Hills. The late night host, who is set to host the illustrious evening, was all smiles as he posed for some fun photos.
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Demi Lovato wasn't shy about showing off her killer body. The Tell Me You Love Me singer joked about her matchy moment writing: "When you match your bed 😎💗."
Lady birds! Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan stepped out for their "TimesTalks" event at the Merkin Concert Hall at Kaufman Music Center in New York City on January 4. The writer and her leading lady spoke about their buzzed-about new film Lady Bird.
Family Guy's Seth Green and Mila Kunis, creator/executive producer Seth MacFarlane and more performed a live reading of their show during the FOX portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on January 4 in Pasadena, California.
Pretty in pink! Gal Gadot made a colorful splash at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3. The Wonder Woman actress stunned wearing the vibrant ensemble to the "10 Directors To Watch."
Paris Hilton had more to celebrate than the turn of a new year: she got engaged! The former reality star said yes to her boyfriend Chris Zylka when he proposed in snowy Aspen (seen left) over the holiday weekend. The happy couple was then all smiles at the 1 OAK New Year’s Eve weekend pop-up as they celebrated (seen right) with star friends like Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie and beau Scott Disick and Rita Ora, who treated everyone to an impromptu performance of George Michael's song Faith.
Game on! Prince Royce joined Xbox Live Sessions as the featured guest on Xbox’s interactive livestream. The Sensualidad singer played Rocket League, a high-powered hybrid of arcade soccer and driving with rewarding physics-based gameplay.
Octavia Spencer and Armie Hammer were a delightful duo during the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2.
Salma Hayek had some fun with fashion as she arrived at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2.
Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas and Camila Cabello rang in 2018 with Ryan Seacrest on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York City, where they watched the Waterford Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop.
