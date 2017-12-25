Miley Cyrus enjoyed a dance party with her sisters and mom on Christmas Eve. Attached to a video of herself dancing to NSYNC's Merry, Christmas Happy Holidays, the singer penned, "The tree ain't the only thang gettin LIT this year. 🔥🔥🔥 @tishcyrus @brandicyrus @noahcyrus."
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's little girl Everly found a number of beautifully wrapped gifts beneath the tree on Christmas morning. "🎄❤️😘😍," the actress simply wrote alongside the photo.
Derek Hough didn't mind third-wheeling with his sister Julianne and her husband Brooks Laich on Christmas Eve. The blonde beauty shared a snap of herself and her boys writing, "Happy Holidays from our family to yours! 🎄❄️⛄️💫 🎅🏽🤶🏼🐶🐼🤴🏼🐻."
Looks like Millie Bobby Brown's Christmas was an eleven out of ten! The Stranger Things star posted a tender picture with her godson writing, "Cuddles and kisses for my beautiful godson on this lovely Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas everyone ⭐️."
Looks like Ricky Martin was dreaming of a sunny Christmas! The Latin singer and his fiancé Jwan Yosef celebrated Christmas Eve in Puerto Rico. Ricky shared a photo of himself and his love soaking up the sun, which he captioned: "🌴☀️🌴."
Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha Obama were joined by elves for a holiday portrait shared by the former president on Christmas Day. Alongside the picture, the dad-of-two wrote, "On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season."
It’s the greatest time of year and it’s here! See how some of your favorite Hollywood stars like Luis Fonsi, Sofia Vergara, Shakira, Ricky Martin and more are celebrating the holidays…
Next year Eva Longoria will have a little one to celebrate Christmas with! The Desperate Housewives alum showed off her growing baby bump in Miami with her pal Olivia Munn. Alongside the photo, Olivia penned, "🎄Christmas in Miami🌴 When friends become family ❤️💚."
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez cuddled close in their pajamas as the All I Have singer's sister Lynda snapped the candid shot. The couple spent their first Christmas together in Miami with family.
Cristiano Ronaldo's family surrounded the Christmas tree for his first holiday as a dad of four. In the shot, his love Georgina Rodriguez held their youngest addition to the family, their daughter Alana.
Christina Aguilera's Christmas Eve was spent at the famous Kardashian-Jenner party. The singer's daughter Summer Rain played with Kim Kardashian's daughter North during the bash at Kris' house.
Khloe Kardashian sparkled in a silver jumpsuit that showed off her growing baby bump during the family's Christmas Eve bash. At one point during the party, the mom-to-be joked how she wasn't drinking and also revealed she is almost six months along.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took a moment for themselves and their dog Chewie on Christmas morning. The Riverdale actor wrote alongside the cozy photo: "Feliz navidad from the Consuelos fam and Chewie. #antlers."
Christmas cuddles! Sofia Vergara snuggled up close to husband Joe Manganiello in a photo she sweetly captioned: "3 years ago I got all I ever wanted for xmass!!!🎄🎄🎄🍾💍 love u so much!!❤️ feliz Navidad to every one!!"
Roselyn Sanchez's husband Eric Winter enjoyed a Christmas Eve baking session with their daughter Sebella. The actress captioned the photo, "Christmas cooking making with the familia!! Sebi is feeling a little under the weather but still wanted to do her galletitas! Merry Christmas everybody!"
Feliz Navidad from the Fonsi family! Luis Fonsi shared a photo of himself, wife Águeda López and their children Rocco and Mikaela wearing matching red onesies as they admired their Christmas trees.
Season's greetings from Melania Trump! The first lady snapped a cheeky Christmas selfie from Mar-a-Lago on December 25. The president's wife donned a white robe while using a Santa hat filter for the picture, which she captioned, "Merry Christmas! 🎄🤶🏻."
Shakira proudly showed off her homemade holiday treats writing, "My first self baked gingerbread man cookie! My house now smells like cinnamon, ginger, and sugar! Shak."
Thalía and Tommy Mottola looked merry with their kids Matthew and Sabrina. The actress/singer captioned the family photo, "Enjoying our traditional pre-Christmas gatherings with family and friends! I love this time of the year. Happy Holidays loves!!! 🎄🎉."
Merry Christmas from the happiest place on earth! Eiza Gonzalez shared a snapshot of herself from Disneyland writing, "Merry Xmas!! ❤️🎄🎁⛄️❄️ I’ll never grow up and neither should you💖 Feliz Navidad!! Les deseo la mejor noche con sus seres amados."
Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima had the best presents under the tree — her daughters Valentina and Sienna Jarić! "🎄🎁MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁🎄FROM THE LIMA FAMILY 🌹🌹🌹," the model captioned the holiday picture.
Reese Witherspoon had her mini-me daughter Ava Phillippe by her side for the holidays. Alongside the picture, the Big Little Lies actress wrote, "From our family to yours… Merry Christmas everybody! ❤️ #ChristmasEve."
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones spent their Christmas abroad with their two children, Dylan and Carys. "The best Christmas gift. Today we went to see the well we donated to some families in Cambodia. Such a joy for us. ❤️," Catherine captioned the photo of her teenagers.
Baby's first Christmas! Serena Williams posted an adorable picture of herself and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. posing with matching holiday filters.
