Cristiano Ronaldo's most precious moments with his kids

Cristiano Ronaldo may keep mum when it comes to his personal life, but he isn’t shy when it comes to showing love for his children. The Real Madrid player, who welcomed daughter Alana Martina on November 12, 2017 with Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez is also a father to seven-year-old Cristiano Jr. and twins Mateo and Eva, born via a surrogate in 2017. While he is a star athlete, the soccer player is also a goal-winning dad. Click through for a look at Cristiano's best dad moments...
Cristiano couldn't stop smiling as he posed with this three youngest children during the Christmas holiday. The doting dad shared a picture with Mateo, Eva and his youngest Alana next to the caption, "I'm stuck on these beautiful babies ahahahah ❤️❤️❤️."
Photo: Instagram/@cristiano
The doting dad posed for his first photo will all four of his children. The soccer star’s love Georgina Rodriguez shared the tender picture on December 18, 2017, writing, “Create with you love and make life with you.” In the laid-back family photo, Cristiano sweetly held on to his daughter Eva, while his seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr. took charge of his baby brother Mateo. Meanwhile Georgina cradled her newborn daughter Alana on the couch beside the Real Madrid player and his older children.
Photo: Instagram/georginagio
Cristiano placed his medal around his mini-me son’s neck following the end of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 final match between Gremio and Real Madrid CF in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The dad-of-four later posted a shot with Cristiano Jr. writing in Spanish, "Champions❤️🥇."
Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
The doting dad spent quality time with his baby girl Eva. Cristiano shared a photo from their sweet daddy-daughter moment, which he simply captioned: "❤️."
Photo: Instagram/cristiano
The proud dad was all smiles as he posed for a picture with his three children. In the picture captioned “Blessed,” Cristiano sat next to Cristiano Jr., who held his little sister, while the soccer player cradled his newborn son.
Photo: Instagram/@cristiano
Double the love! Cristiano couldn’t keep his eyes off his two newborn babies Mateo and Eva. The athlete, who met his bundles of joy after losing to Chile in the FIFA Confederations Cup in June of 2017, introduced the precious babies to the world on social media.
"I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two children were born. Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese," he penned at the time.
He added, "The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national picker have today had an attitude that has touched me and I will not forget. I'm very happy to finally be with my children for the first time."
Later, Cristiano took to his Instagram to show his newborn twins off, writing: “So happy to be able to hold the two loves of my life.”
Photo: Instagram/@cristiano
With his family by his side, including girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting his fourth child, Cristiano was beaming. Attached to the photo, the soccer player wrote: “Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Photo: Instagram/@ cristiano
His mini-me! Cristiano and Cristiano Jr. showed off their matching smiles and haircuts. In 2015, the Real Madrid star opened up about becoming a father to his son. “It’s been incredible. I never imagined that my life would change so much,” he said during an interview with the Spanish news agency EFE. “It was always my dream to have a child young, when I was 25. He’s changed the way I think, he’s always with me, supporting me."
Photo: Instagram/@cristiano
Daddy's little girl. In a tender moment with his only daughter, Eva, Cristiano cradled his baby girl close in a sweet picture captioned, “Blessed❤️️❤️️❤️️.”
Photo: Instagram/@cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids might be young but he is already teaching them important life lessons on how to become number one. "Teaching my 2 children with talent, work and dedication and the only way to become number 1❤️❤️🇵🇹,” the doting dad penned in Portuguese alongside a photo of himself working out, while his seven-year-old son, Cristiano Jr. and one of his newborn twins looked on.
Photo: Instagram/@ cristiano
Cristiano shared a “lovely moment” with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez and his youngest son Mateo. The soccer player and supermodel looked cozy, while his baby boy laid on his lap.
Photo: Instagram/@cristiano
Three generations of greatness! The soccer player paid tribute to his late father, José Dinis Aveiro — who passed away when he was 20 — in a special post. Cristiano along with his three children, sat in front of a picture of his father. The dad-of-three captioned the moving image: “You will always be with us. Congratulations, Dad. Congratulations grandfather.”
Photo: Instagram/@cristiano
Like father, like son! Cristiano Sr. and Jr. were twinning with their new haircuts that featured a single line part on the same side. The Real Madrid star took to his Instagram to share the photo of himself and his mini-me lounging by the pool.
Photo: Instagram/@cristiano
Cristiano shared a sweet moment with his son Cristiano Jr. as he presented him with the FIFA Men's Player Award during the FIFA Football Awards in 2016. Little Cristiano was the spitting image of his father during the ceremony.
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images