Cristiano Ronaldo's most precious moments with his kids

Double the love! Cristiano couldn’t keep his eyes off his two newborn babies Mateo and Eva. The athlete, who met his bundles of joy after losing to Chile in the FIFA Confederations Cup in June of 2017, introduced the precious babies to the world on social media.

"I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two children were born. Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese," he penned at the time.

He added, "The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national picker have today had an attitude that has touched me and I will not forget. I'm very happy to finally be with my children for the first time."

Later, Cristiano took to his Instagram to show his newborn twins off, writing: “So happy to be able to hold the two loves of my life.”

Photo: Instagram/@cristiano