George and Amal Clooney's most loved-up moments

Join us as we take a look back at George and Amal Clooney's most romantic moments together!
The couple couldn't hide their love as Amal made her post-baby return to the red carpet at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.
George has opened about about his new-found appreciation for his wife since the birth of their children saying, “I have such admiration for my wife because she’s breastfeeding them and getting about two hours of sleep per interval, and the love they have for her is a sight to see and it’s beautiful.”
Despite having two newborns in the house, George admitted that his and Amal's “romantic life is very good,” noting, “We just have to sneak around a little these days!”
Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Amal and George couldn’t have looked happier at their first public appearance after news broke that they were expecting twins. The parents-to-be were more in love than ever at the 2016 César Ceremony in Paris.
Following the birth of his son and daughter, the dad-of-two praised his spouse calling her a natural when it comes to being a mother. He said, "She's like an Olympic athlete. She's doing so beautifully."
Photo: Guay Bertrand/Getty Images
George was all smiles as he held his lady close during an appearance at the MPTF 95th anniversary celebration with Hollywood's Night Under The Stars.
Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for MPTF
Amal only had eyes for George at the premiere of Hail Caesar in 2016.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
George planted a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheek after the screening of Money Monster at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
Photo: Loic Venance/Getty Images
Dance like nobody’s watching! George and Amal were in their own world as they danced together at the Casamigos launch in Ibiza.
Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images
The pair dressed up their love – and got close – on the red carpet during the 2015 Met Gala in NYC.
Photo: Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images
Look of love! Amal and George gazed into each other's eyes at the 2015 Hollywood premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' Our Brand is Crisis.
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
George proved that chivalry isn’t dead as he kissed Amal’s hand at the premiere of Disney’s Tomorrowland.
The actor's father recalled in a 2017 interview about the first night George and Amal met. “By the end of supper, I started looking over at [my wife] Nina and saying, ‘Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!’” Nick said. “I really think by the time that first [meeting] was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them. She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her.”
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images
Now officially husband and wife, George and Amal were all smiles during an appearance at the Canal Grande on September 28, 2014 in Venice.
George recalled the moment that he and the lawyer became husband and wife telling The Hollywood Reporter, "We didn't tell anybody else that we were going to do it," adding, "But eventually somebody figured it out. Oh, my God! Once people got wind of it, it became an event. We took a bus from here to Venice, then we got on a boat, and once we got on the boat, there were so many paparazzi and so many people standing there waiting. We were sitting down in the boat, and I was like, 'You know what? Why are we hiding? Why are we ducking? We shouldn't be ashamed of this.' And we got up and waved."
Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images