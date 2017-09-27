George and Amal Clooney's most loved-up moments

READ MORE +

Join us as we take a look back at George and Amal Clooney's most romantic moments together!

The couple couldn't hide their love as Amal made her post-baby return to the red carpet at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.

George has opened about about his new-found appreciation for his wife since the birth of their children saying, “I have such admiration for my wife because she’s breastfeeding them and getting about two hours of sleep per interval, and the love they have for her is a sight to see and it’s beautiful.”

Despite having two newborns in the house, George admitted that his and Amal's “romantic life is very good,” noting, “We just have to sneak around a little these days!”

Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images