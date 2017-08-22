READ MORE +

Bride-to-be Meghan Markle may be transitioning to life as a royal – but the former actress still has strong connections to her life before Kensington Palace. Prince Harry’s bride has a tight and influential circle, ranging from her mother to actresses and athletes.

For her wedding, Meghan has opted not to have a Maid of Honor, but will have her friends by her side in the days leading up to her big day. “She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” a Palace spokesman shared. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.” Click through for a closer look at Meghan’s inner circle.

Photos: Instagram/@meghanmarkle