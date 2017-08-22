Bride-to-be Meghan Markle may be transitioning to life as a royal – but the former actress still has strong connections to her life before Kensington Palace. Prince Harry’s bride has a tight and influential circle, ranging from her mother to actresses and athletes.
For her wedding, Meghan has opted not to have a Maid of Honor, but will have her friends by her side in the days leading up to her big day. “She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” a Palace spokesman shared. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.” Click through for a closer look at Meghan’s inner circle.
Her mother, Doria Ragland
Being thrust into stardom, and now into the royal limelight as Prince Harry’s girlfriend, couldn't have been easy. Luckily, Meghan’s mom is a yoga instructor (a social worker too) and are incredibly close — they even go to yoga classes together!
Meghan named her mom as one of the ten people who has greatly impacted her life. In a Glamour magazine article published on August 15, the TV star opened up about her mom saying, “My mom's a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community. For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit. She's got dread locks and a nose ring.”
The mother-daughter duo is often seen gracing the pages of Meghan’s Instagram, as well as together on the red carpet.
Serena Williams
Perhaps an even better match than all of Serena’s Grand Slam victories, is her friendship with Meghan. The pair first became close in February 2014 when they played a game of flag football together at DIRECTV’s Celebrity Beach Bowl. Apparently, they hit it off immediately and were taking selfies and gabbing about girly things the entire time.
The inseparable duo has been seen together everywhere, from congratulatory hugs at Serena’s tennis matches to casual dinners out in Toronto. During a Q&A on her lifestyle website The Tig, which Meghan shut down in 2017, the actress discussed her friendship with Serena admitting, "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship."
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka and Meghan randomly met two years ago at a party, and it seems like the two have been bound at the hip ever since that fateful day. The Quantico star was a frequent face on both Meghan’s Instagram account and her now-defunct blog, The Tig.
The two were spotted dining with Soho House consultant Markus Anderson in New York in the summer of 2017 and later in the fall catching a Broadway show together in the city.
Priyanka is also Meghan’s biggest cheerleader—she wants everyone to know that Meghan holds her own and she’s not just Prince Harry’s "plus one".
Jessica Mulroney
Meghan’s BFF is the daughter-in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and a well-known Toronto personality and philanthropist. The pair first met years ago when the actress moved to Canada to start filming her hit legal series Suits.
Their friendship is also rooted in fashion. Meghan reportedly hired her as a stylist back in 2014, and the duo has since collaborated on many of Meghan’s most chic and sophisticated ensembles.
Sarah Rafferty
Nothing is more inspiring than an onscreen friendship that is so genuine it seems real—and in the case of Meghan and Sarah, it actually is! The duo played close friends and confidantes on Suits, as they lived through the up-and-down dramas of a life in law.
Misha Nonoo
Being best friends with a fashion designer certainly has its perks. And, of course, Meghan rocks BFF Misha’s designs all the time! In July 2017 at a Suits 100th episode viewing party, the 36-year-old Californian donned Misha’s multi-colored Audrey pleated mini skirt, which is listed at $611 on lyst.com.
Rumor has it that it was Misha who introduced Meghan to her beau Prince Harry. The designer was once married to Alexander Gilkes, a New York based businessman and Eton College alum.
Not only did Alexander attend school with Harry and his older brother Prince William, he also owns the auction house where Princess Eugenie worked for two years.
Markus Anderson
Perhaps one of Meghan’s most important friendships is with Markus. Meghan and Markus, who is a consultant for Soho House Group, have been spotted together all over the globe, but mostly in Toronto where they spent their time hanging out at her lavish home with her puppies or out and about, high-end dining in the city. And given his ties to one of the world’s most exclusive chains of private members clubs, Markus can hook Meghan and Harry up with the ultimate low-key date night destination.
