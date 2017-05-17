Eva Longoria and Jose Baston's most romantic moments

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston’s family is expanding. The pair is expecting their first child together, a baby boy. Since tying the knot during an intimate ceremony in Mexico on May 21, 2016, Eva and Jose have had quite the international romance.
"Pepe is a classy man. Since the first day he's been a gentleman and he hasn't changed," Eva told HOLA! USA in the cover story exclusively showing off their big day.
Keep scrolling for their most romantic moments.
Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
Eva and Jose said “I do” in front of a host of family and friends during a ceremony she called “the most dreamt about part of her life,” on May 21, 2016.
The blushing bride told HOLA! USA all about her special day. “It was more than a spectacular night, it was magical,” she said inside of the inaugural issue. “Every time I looked around, I saw the people I love the most in the world. I’m still floating.”
Photo: HOLA! USA
Mrs. Baston shared that her lifestyle between Mexico and Los Angeles was an adjustment worth making on behalf of her husband. “When you love someone like I love Pepe, it’s not a sacrifice," she told HOLA! USA.
Photo: HOLA! USA
Ahead of her one year anniversary, the fashion designer expressed her excitement over the milestone. "We can't believe it," she told E! News in May 2017, "You know some days it feels like 40 years, and some days it feels like we met yesterday."
Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
Mrs. Baston noted that she is the “happiest” when she is with her husband. “Hearing him breathe makes me happy,” she told Health magazine. "I can't even believe we found each other. We complement each other. We're supportive of each other. We adore each other."
Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
Eva and Jose’s love may drive others crazy, but the actress doesn’t care. “My husband is the best part of life,” she said to People magazine. “Like, people get really annoyed with us because we love each other so much! People always ask, ‘Do you like being married?’ It’s not that I like marriage — I like being married to him. He’s the one that makes it all special and worth it.”
Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
When asked if marriage made her feel any different, the Telenovela star told our sister publication HELLO!, “The truth is I feel the same. We’ve been together for three years and the wedding hasn’t changed us much because we were already well established as a couple.”
“He is a gentleman, very elegant… and I’m more casual. And he’s an excellent father,” she continued about the father-of-three. “Every day gets better and I’m excited just thinking about the future.”
Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria