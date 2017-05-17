Eva Longoria and Jose Baston's most romantic moments

READ MORE +

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston’s family is expanding. The pair is expecting their first child together, a baby boy. Since tying the knot during an intimate ceremony in Mexico on May 21, 2016, Eva and Jose have had quite the international romance.

"Pepe is a classy man. Since the first day he's been a gentleman and he hasn't changed," Eva told HOLA! USA in the cover story exclusively showing off their big day.

