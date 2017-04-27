Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins' international romance

2017 Masters Champion Sergio Garcia and Golf Channel reporter Angela Akins are lucky in love! The couple met in Houston at a golf tournament in 2015 and have been by each other’s sides ever since. On New Year’s Eve 2016, Sergio, who hails from Borriol, Spain, got down on one knee and popped the question to the University of Texas alum. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2017, are parents to daughter Azalea Garcia, who was born in 2018. Here is a look at Sergio and Angela’s most romantic moments from their travels around the world.
Crans, Valais, Switzerland
The couple celebrated one-year of marriage on June 2. To commemorate the day, Angela shared photos on her Instagram from their 2017 civil ceremony in Crans, Valais, Switzerland. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “One year ago we got married in Switzerland! Two months later we would celebrate with family and friends, but that day it was just the two of us and two witnesses. We got married in the morning, had lunch and coffee to celebrate and then started our beautiful life together! Every single day I’m thankful for your unconditional love, your ability to make me laugh, your kind heart, all the fun we have together and our wonderful baby girl! This first year has been incredible and I can’t wait to see what the future brings! Happy Anniversary, @thesergiogarcia! Love you!," adding, "#GioandG #teamsergela.”
Crans Montana, Switzerland
Sergio and his ladies! The golfer posted a loved-up photo of himself with his wife and their newborn daughter Azalea, which he captioned: "It’s always amazing coming home to Switzerland and @cransmontana, but even better with these two beauties by my side! Love my girls!"
Photo: Instagram/thesergiogarcia
Cadiz, Spain
Sergio had the support of his expectant wife at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters. Angela showed off her growing baby bump posing with her husband and his trophy following his victory at the tournament.
Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images
Milan, Italy
The parents-to-be paid a visit to the Duomo di Milano in October 2017. Angela shared a picture from inside the cathedral writing, “I “Duomo” what I would do without you my love! ❤️ @thesergiogarcia Thanks for a wonderful week Milan! Now it’s on to Spain for the next tournament! #Duomo #Milan #Italy 🇮🇹 #wewerentreadyinthelastone 😂..”
Photo: Instagram/theangelaakins
Frankfurt, Germany
Sergela took their love to a new city. The soon-to-be-married pair traveled to Germany ahead of their big day. Angela shared a photo from their travels, writing "Exploring a new city! #Frankfurt #Germany ❤️🇩🇪."
Photo: Instagram/@angelaakins
Ireland
Angela, Sergio and Bear got to check another country off of their growing list of international destinations. The trio enjoyed a weekend away in Ireland.
Photo: Instagram/@angelaakins
Valais, Switzerland
Sergio and his lady love took some down time at the Crans Montana resort over the Easter holiday. "Really enjoying some down time in @cransmontana with my woman @theangelaakins and the little Bear @bearvoyage 🐻🇨🇭#greatviews#HappyEaster."
Photo: Instagram/@thesergiogarcia
Augusta, Georgia
Sergio beamed from ear-to-ear as he posed next to his fiancée, in his green Masters jacket, after winning the 2017 golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. When asked if he will wear his fancy new jacket on his wedding day, the pro replied, “We were just talking about it. This one is a little bit too big. It would be nice, but no -- I don't know. We'll get to the point when we get there."
Photo: Instagram/@thesergiogarcia
Austin, Texas
Angela, who is also good on the green, served as the “perfect caddie” during Serigo’s practice for the Dell Technologies Match.
Photo: Instagram/@thesergiogarcia
Warsaw, Poland
The duo cuddled up for a sweet selfie in Poland’s Old Town.
Photo: Instagram/@theangelaakins
Austin, Texas
Back home in Texas, the two sports enthusiasts showed off their Longhorns team spirit at the first game of the season.
Photo: Instagram/@theangelaakins
Shanghai, China
Angela and Sergio enjoyed dinner in front of the lights in Shanghai.
Photo: Instagram/@theangelaakins
Veytaux, Switzerland
The romantic pair shared a kiss in front of Chateau De Chillon, Montreux in Switzerland over the Christmas holiday.
Photo: Instagram/@theangelaakins
Austin, Texas
The couple raised a glass to their engagement news. “Some very exciting news for us,” the golfer’s post read in part. “We are getting married this year! Thrilled to see what the future brings us! @theangelaakins." Angela's post next to the same photo read, "I can't wait to marry my best friend and true love! Following my heart has led to the greatest blessing of my life! @thesergiogarcia."
Photo: Instagram/@thesergiogarcia
Kanuhura, Maldives
Angela enjoyed dinner on a secluded island in the Maldives with her “love” Sergio.
Photo: Instagram/@theangelaakins
Dubai
Angela and Sergio took their love sky high during a helicopter ride over Dubai.
Photo: Instagram/@theangelaakins