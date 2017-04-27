Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins' international romance

READ MORE +

2017 Masters Champion Sergio Garcia and Golf Channel reporter Angela Akins are lucky in love! The couple met in Houston at a golf tournament in 2015 and have been by each other’s sides ever since. On New Year’s Eve 2016, Sergio, who hails from Borriol, Spain, got down on one knee and popped the question to the University of Texas alum. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2017, are parents to daughter Azalea Garcia, who was born in 2018. Here is a look at Sergio and Angela’s most romantic moments from their travels around the world.

Crans, Valais, Switzerland

The couple celebrated one-year of marriage on June 2. To commemorate the day, Angela shared photos on her Instagram from their 2017 civil ceremony in Crans, Valais, Switzerland. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “One year ago we got married in Switzerland! Two months later we would celebrate with family and friends, but that day it was just the two of us and two witnesses. We got married in the morning, had lunch and coffee to celebrate and then started our beautiful life together! Every single day I’m thankful for your unconditional love, your ability to make me laugh, your kind heart, all the fun we have together and our wonderful baby girl! This first year has been incredible and I can’t wait to see what the future brings! Happy Anniversary, @thesergiogarcia! Love you!," adding, "#GioandG #teamsergela.”

