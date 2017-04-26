Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: J-Rod's most fashionable couple looks

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one stylish duo! Since stepping out for the first time in March 2017, the singer and former basketball player haven't missed a stylish beat. From casual days at the gym to giving their style all they have, this pair remains one of the most fashionable around. Click through for more of Jennifer and Alex's couple style.
Athletic couple Jennifer and Alex twinned in matching white pullovers and shades during their visit to the new fitness facility TruFusion Gables in Miami.
Photo: TruFusion Gables
Jennifer and Alex were dressed to the nines as they returned to their old stomping grounds in the Bronx for the Project Destined event. The Amor Amor Amor singer looked business chic in a white pencil skirt and matching blouse, while Alex was true to form in a blue suit.
© Getty Images
Old Hollywood! Jennifer and Alex served major couple style goals during the Guess spring 2018 campaign reveal. Jennifer wore a powder blue dress with a matching coat, while Alex donned a dark blue velvet suit.
© Getty Images
If anyone can break the "no white after labor day" myth it's Jennifer Lopez. During an appearance at Base nightclub in Dubai on November 16, the star sported an all-white ensemble, opting for a flouncy white Balmain dress and matching stiletto sandals. While it appeared that the 47-year-old was showing off some serious skin via the design's cut-out detailing, the frock actually featured nude paneling underneath. Alex Rodriguez made for a clean-cut date, opting for a navy blazer, jeans and dark shoes.
Photo: © 2017 Shutterstock /The Grosby Group
Jennifer Lopez joined her retired baseball player boyfriend at a 2017 World Series game in Houston, Texas. The singer exuded glamour rocking a bold lip that paired nicely with her dark ensemble while wearing her locks up in a high bun. Meanwhile the former Yankees star was dressed sharp in a suit. Jennifer posted the photo from the pair's date night on her Instagram, which she captioned, “Fun night w my baby... #World Series Houston 2017!”
Photo: Instagram/jlo
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were dressed to the nines in dark hues for their first joint project as a couple. The pair appeared together on stage during the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief on October 14. Chatting with Entertainment Tonight about working with her beau, the mom-of-two said, “We complement each other in a beautiful way and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this.”
Photo: Jordin Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images
Jennifer was red hot as she walked hand-in-hand with Alex through the streets of NYC in September. The former MLB star complemented the Ni Tu Ni Yo singer in a blue suit sans a tie.
Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jennifer and Alex were the perfect pair on the carpet in September during the World of Dance celebration in West Hollywood. The singer wore a stunning David Koma dress, while A-Rod donned a classic suit.
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images
Weekend style! Stepping out of his traditional suit, Alex wore a casual white t-shirt while Jennifer cozied up to her leading man in an over-sized knit sweater.
Photo: Instagram/@jlo
Jennifer kept it fierce in a cheetah-print dress. Meanwhile, Alex dressed up his look in a blue suit while out in New York City in September 2017.
Photo: The Grosby Group
J-Lo looked military chic in green jumpsuit and Alex kept his look casual in a suit with a few buttons loose while strolling arm-in-arm in NYC in August 2017.
Photo: GC Images
Jennifer and Alex dressed it up in black and white for fight night in Las Vegas in August 2017.
Photo: Getty Images
All dressed up and ready to celebrate! Jennifer, wearing an Elie Saab dress, strolled arm-in-arm with her man as they made their way to a dinner at NYC's Nobu on Mother's Day. Alex complemented his lady's look in a pewter suit.
Photo: The Grosby Group
Alex and Jennifer showed off their best dressed-down summer style as they strolled hand-in-hand through the Hamptons. The former MLB star and the Waiting for Tonight singer wore light tops and denim. Alex went for a more classic approach while Jennifer added her own flare with a cropped shirt and distressed denim.
Photo: 2017 Instar Images/The Grosby Group
Jennifer kept warm on a chilly spring evening in NYC wearing a blush over coat that featured floral accents. The actress stepped out for a date night at Italian hotspot Carbone with boyfriend Alex, who looked sharp in blue.
Photo: Splash News/The Grosby Group
Jennifer and Alex made their grand red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. Jennifer stunned donning an ice blue gown by Valentino, while the former Yankees star looked dapper in a tuxedo.
Photo: Getty Images
Back in black! Jennifer and Alex coordinated in head-to-toe black for their outing in New York City in April. Jennifer wore a coat over her dress, while the former Yankees star dressed up in a suit. The pair added additional flair to their looks with dark shades.
Photo: 2017 Splash News/The Grosby Group
Jennifer and Alex were a pastel pair as they strolled the streets of NYC in late April. The duo complemented each other’s style with bright spring tones.
Photo: Getty Images
Shades of style! While the pair might not have had coordinating outfits, they had the same idea when it came to fashionable shades to beat the NYC sun in April.
Photo: GC Images
The couple walked hand-in-hand in matching winter attire after the former baseball player spent time with the Shades of Blue star's mother. The duo showed off their NYC street style wearing jeans and dark winter jackets in April.
Photo: 2017 Fame Flynet USA/The Grosby Group
J-Rod proved that a little color brightens up a rainy day. The power couple stepped out in NYC donning matching beige attire in March.
Photo: GC Images