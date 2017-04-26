Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: J-Rod's most fashionable couple looks

READ MORE +

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one stylish duo! Since stepping out for the first time in March 2017, the singer and former basketball player haven't missed a stylish beat. From casual days at the gym to giving their style all they have, this pair remains one of the most fashionable around. Click through for more of Jennifer and Alex's couple style.

Athletic couple Jennifer and Alex twinned in matching white pullovers and shades during their visit to the new fitness facility TruFusion Gables in Miami.

Photo: TruFusion Gables