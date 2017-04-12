View 27 pics | Back to story

Celebrities bare it all: The best makeup-less selfies

Celebrities bare it all: The best makeup-less selfies
Celebrities bare it all: The best makeup-less selfies

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria

Even some of the biggest names in Hollywood go glamour-free from time to time. When they step away from the lights and cameras on the red carpet and get a moment alone, they bare it all. Whether they are on new mommy duty like Eva Longoria or showing the world that they "woke up like this," these stars love to showcase their beauty. Here is a roundup of some of the best makeup-free moments. 

 

Eva Longoria

 

New mom + new baby + long flight = no makeup! The Grand Hotel director posed for an in flight selfie with her baby boy Santiago as they jetted off to Australia for her latest project.

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria 

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

 

The supermodel woke up fresh face and ready to take on her day. “I woke up like this…not really camera ready.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum

jengarner-sept2917

jengarner-sept2917

Jennifer Garner

After taking part in “Yes Day” with her children, the mom-of-three shared a makeup-free photo of herself recovering from her family’s busy day. “You’ll never need coffee more than the day after “Yes Day!”. #fiveyearsrunning #wesleptinatent #inthebackyard#coffeeismyyesday #yesday #nationalcoffeeday#imgettingthehangofhashtags (“Yes Day!"-- a fantastic children's book by @missamykr),” she wrote alongside the photo.

 

"Yes Day” is inspired by Amy Krouse Rosenthal's 2009 children's book, which is about one day a year that kids ask silly requests and receive positive responses.

 

Photo: Instagram/jennifer.garner

jlo

jlo

Jennifer Lopez
In Las Vegas for her All I Have residency, Jennifer Lopez showed fans her pre-show prep in a video posted to social media. In the short Instagram video, the star said, "So this is what it's like before the show – I sit here, no hair, no makeup, no nothing. Trying to get mentally prepared to give you all I have."

Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Michelle Williams and Busy Phillipps 

The two best friends showed off their bare faces.

Photo: Instagram/@busyphilipps 

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star used her rosy cheeks - as a result of a 102 fever - to her advantage for the perfect makeup-less look. 

Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek

The famous BFFs were twinning beauties as they went makeup-free.

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Shakira

Fresh faced and all smiles, Shakira flashed the peace sign – and a gorgeous natural look.

Photo: Instagram/@shakira

Iggy Azalea

The Fancy singer looked serene during a spa day.

Photo: Instagram/@thenewclassic

Gabrielle Union

The actress was au naturel and baby-faced.

Photo: Instagram/@gabrielleunion

Ivanka Trump

The first daughter, known for her polished style, gave fans a rare look at her fresh face.

Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump

Ciara

The singer was looking rosy in this barefaced selfie.

Photo: Instagram/@ciara

Katie Holmes

Natural beauty Katie Holmes gave us a peek at how she looks without hair and makeup.

Photo: Instagram/@katieholmes212

Camila Alves and her mother-in-law Mary Kathleen McCabe

Matthew McConaughey's leading ladies showed off their effortless beauty in this snapshot.

Photo: Instagram/@iamcamilaalves

Adele

The Hello singer has set eyeliner #goals for girls around the world – but she also has shown she loves to show off her natural peepers.

Photo: Instagram/@Adele

Gisele Bundchen and Dr. Jane Goodall

Gisele Bundchen and famed primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall kept it natural – of course!

Photo: Instagram/@gisele

Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton's leading lady went makeup-free for this selfie shot – complete with bed head!

Photo: Instagram/@gwenstefani

Hilary Duff

The Younger actress was a beauty in black and white.

Photo: Instagram/@hilaryduff

Adriana Lima

The supermodel went without makeup as she snapped this selfie during a low-key moment.

Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima

Carrie Underwood

The country star showed us her workout face – and enviable form! – in this gym selfie.

Photo: Instagram/@carrieunderwood

Lady Gaga

To mark her 30th birthday, Lady Gaga posted a makeup-less selfie – and a delicious looking piece of cake! – on Twitter.

Photo: Twitter/@LadyGaga

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop guru kept it real with her bareface and natural waves.

Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

Demi Lovato

Fans adored the freckles that were showing through in this makeup-free shot of Demi Lovato.

Photo: Instagram/@demilovato

Chrissy Teigen

Luna's mommy lounged around makeup-free with a top knot and her canine BFF - we can all relate to Chrissy Teigen!

Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Gigi Hadid

The model still looked amazing without any assistance from cosmetics.

Instagram/@gigihadid

Jenna Dewan Tatum

The down-to-earth World of Dance host shared this no makeup selfie with her four million followers.

Photo: Instagram/@jennadewan

Rihanna

The singer work, work, worked this makeup free look.

Photo: Instagram/@badgalriri

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

