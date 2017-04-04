View 42 pics | Back to story

Kate Middleton style: A look at the recycling queen’s fashion repeats

Kate Middleton is the queen of demonstrating that just switching up your hairstyle and accessories can make a big difference when recycling looks. The Duchess of Cambridge proves that no matter how many times she wears a look – it always remains timeless and on trend. Click below to see all of Kate's best recycled style moments. 

 

Back in lilac! Kate stepped out with Prince William for their first engagement as a couple, since her return from maternity leave, for a mental health event in October 2018. For the occasion, Kate’s brilliant Emilia Wiskstead dress made appearance.

 

Royal style watchers remember the look, from the Cambridge’s royal tour of Poland and Germany in 2017. At the time, the Duchess’ dress was perfect for rounding up her children during their final day of the tour.

 

Kate Middleton was lovely in lace as she and baby bump number three stepped out in November 2017 at the Anna Freud Centre Gala dinner. The Duchess, wore her recycled black Diane von Furstenburg Zarita gown for the occasion. Kate, showed off her growing bump in the same gown in 2014 – during the Royal Variety performance, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. Kate’s could-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle was seen in a shorter version of the dress in February 2012.

 

 

For her surprise June 12 visit to meet with victims of the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attacks at King’s College Hospital, the stylish royal stepped out donning her demure, blue Rebecca Taylor tweed skirt suit, which she paired with her Manolo Blahnik court shoes. Kate wore the sophisticated number back in 2014 during her royal tour of New Zealand with Prince William and their son Prince George.

It seems like the Duchess of Cambridge officially has a children’s party dress. The stylish royal recycled her winter white See by Chloé dress for a tea party held to honor the children of individuals who have died serving in the armed forces. Kate first wore the feminine piece during her 2016 royal tour of Canada at a children’s party held at Government House.

The mom-of-two put a little spring in her cream Catherine Walker coat as she stepped out for Easter service at Windsor castle with royal family members in 2017. Royal style watchers were first introduced to the bespoke piece when the Duchess accessorized it with Princess Charlotte on her hip during the Cambridge family's 2016 visit to Canada. For her most recent look (left), Kate added a stylish pillbox hat that featured a bow, while sweeping her locks up into an elegant updo. 

The Duchess of Cambridge looked sophisticated wearing her M Missoni Long Snake Stitch Coat to the Service of Hope held at London's Westminster Abbey (right), which she accessorized with a Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co. Salsa Fascinator. Kate first debuted the coat in 2016 pairing it with a pillbox hat for the Somme Centenary commemorations in France.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the launch of a series of educational films about maternal mental health created by Best Beginnings on March 23 wearing a retro-inspired skirt suit by Eponine London. The royal accesorized the look with a gold L.K Bennett clutch bag and nude pump shoes. Kate previously wore the ensemble back in March of 2016 pairing it with a black handbag and shoes.

For St. Patrick's Day 2017s, the royal's philosophy seemed to be: never underestimate the power of a blowout! After spending the day at the Irish Guards' parade in London wearing a chic hat and Catherine Walker coat, Duchess Kate easily revamped her formal and tailored look for her 4:30pm arrival in Paris to start a two-day tour with Prince William. Kate simply removed her hat to let her hair down in her trademark bouncy hairstyle and added a leather clutch – giving a fresh city chic vibe to the same outfit.

 

Kate wore this Michael Kors coat not one, not two, but three times! For the latest sighting, the Duchess wore the coat during the unvieling of the new memorial gardens, pairing it with a wide-brimmed navy blue hat. She was previously seen in the look in May 2016 and for the first time during her visit to Australia in 2014.

 

Burgundy never goes out of style! Kate recycled a skirt suit by Paule Ka for a royal engagement in Wales in February 2017. The Duchess first wore the look in 2012 during a meeting with Middle Temple Scholars next to Prince William, where she opted to wear a low-cut shirt under the double-breasted top.

In 2017, the mother of two sported the look with a sleek turtle neck and black boots. Perfect for spending time with kids and shooting pool.

 

 

Kate Middleton set a record recycling her beloved red skirt suit by Luisa Spagnoli for a fourth time for her 2017 Place2Be Big Assembly engagement. The Duchess first wore the stylish ensemble back in 2011 during a visit to St Andrews University with Prince William and again in 2014 on her royal tour of New Zealand. Kate was photographed wearing the scarlet outfit again on her way to the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in 2015.

 

 

Back at it again with the red! Kate made her first appearance in the Jenny Packham gown that features cap sleeves and a sweeping train and embellished details durning her first ever state banquet in October 2015.



In December 2016, the Duchess brought back the look for the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace, this time wearing her late mother-in-law's Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara.
 

 
 
The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic recycling her boucle wool blend skirt by Dolce & Gabbana for an outing to a women's prison and center in Gloucester. The stylish mom-of-two first wore the skirt back in January 2016 (right) when she guest edited The Huffington Post UK. In true fall fashion, Kate paired the skirt for her November 2016 outing with a black turtleneck and Mulberry coat, which she has also previously worn.


 

It's no surprise that Kate has a thing for green. For the chillier temperatures arriving into Whitehorse, Yukon, she covered her green Dolce & Gabbana dress with one of her favorite coats from Hobbs. The Duchess also wore this during the 2014 St. Patrick's Day celebration.

 

 

She wore an LK Bennett poppy print creation at Brisbane airport in Australia in 2014, left, finishing the look with blue accessories and a half-upswept hairstyle. In August 2016, the Duchess opted for the same frock for a visit to Youthscape in Luton, England, right, making the look lighter and breezier for summer with nude heels and a matching clutch, her highlighted hair falling around her shoulders.

 

 

Kate was a ray of sunshine for her first appearance at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships. The stylish royal beamed in a vibrant Roksanda Ilincic sheath dress to watch the women's semi-finals. The Duchess completed her look wearing her glossy locks down into loose waves and paired her sunny ensemble with a white tote bag. The mom-of-two first wore the bright frock back in 2014 during her royal tour of Australia with Prince William and Prince George.

 

Kate stunned in a blush Jenny Packham gown at a fundraising gala for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices on June 22, 2016. The brunette beauty completed her sophisticated look, sweeping her glossy locks into an elegant updo. The Duchess first wore the pearlescent rose sequin gown, which features Swarovski crystals back in 2011 for the ARK (Absolute Return for Kids) Gala dinner (left) held at Kensington Palace. However at that time, the newly-minted royal wore her hair down.

 

 

Kate Middleton made a sunny appearance at the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland's garden party on June 14, recycling her gold brocade coat dress by DAY Birger et Mikkelsen for the occasion. The stylish royal previously wore the feminine piece to Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's wedding back in 2011, however for the garden event, Prince George's mom paired the lovely coat with a rose pill-box hat from Lock Hatters.

 

Red for any occasion! Kate recycled this Catherine Walker number for her appearance at the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2016 (left).

 

The Duchess was previously seen wearing the ensemble five years ago during the final day of her royal tour of Canada in 2011 with Prince William. Kate also recycled her Lock & Co headpiece, which was previously worn during the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pageant back in 2012. To complete the look, she accessorized with her earrings she wore on her wedding day.

 

Repeat for tea with the Queen. Kate Middleton recycled her creme Alexander McQueen ensemble for a garden party hosted by Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace.

 

The stylish royal first stepped out in the elegant attire, which she paired with a Jane Taylor pillbox hat, back in 2013 for Prince George's christening. For the 2016 garden party, she swept her hair up, and added pearl earrings and a box clutch. 

 

 

Double take! Kate first wore this green Catherine Walker coat dress during her royal tour of Australia in 2014, left.

 

She must have loved the look, because she nearly duplicated it – minus having her hair partially swept back – in spring 2016 during the Duchess' first appearance the Chelsea Flower Show.

 

 

Almost identical looks! Attending a fun sailing engagement on Friday Kate chose one of her favorite Alexander McQueen skirt and top combos.

 

The Duchess was spotted wearing this exact same outfit, including the same shoes and accessories, five years ago in Birmingham during a joint engagement with Prince William. 

 

Chic and thrifty! Kate Middleton isn't afraid to wear the same outfit twice, and manages to always recycle them with her signature style. Wearing her long brunette locks loose, Kate first wore this timeless Orla Kiely dress in 2012 and brought it back in October 2015, sweeping her hair up into a loose ponytail. 

 

Kate first wore this striking LK Bennett red coat to visit the UNICEF center in Denmark in 2011, center, cinched with a leather belt. The coat's next appearance was two years later when the Duchess accompanied her husband to celebrate Remembrance Day, right, with her hair in glamorous waves.

 

In February 2015 the classic piece got another showing during a visit to an Air Force base in Wales, a pillbox hat and black pumps giving it a military feel. 

 

 

With her hair partially swept up underneath a hat, right, Kate sported this Alexander McQueen green tartan coat to attend a Christmas Day service in Sandringham. When she wore it to re-visit her old prep school in Berkshire it felt much less conservative, exuding a fun and casual vibe.

 

 

Kate wore this brown Orla Kiely coat for an outing in Liverpool, having worn it before to visit a children's hospital. Throwing a dark turtleneck on is one of the Duchess' fave (and simple!) styling tricks. 

 

 

Kate proved she really is the queen of high-street fashion when she stepped out in this polka-dot Topshop dress twice during her pregnancy, an eye-catching fascinator turning it into a wedding-ready outfit. 

 

 

Kate wore this green Emilia Wickstead coat to attend the Aldershot Barrack's parade in 2012 and liked it so much she wore it again to the same event the following year. The only differences? Switching up the hat and adding a turtleneck underneath. 

 

 

Kate added a sparkly Zara necklace to change up her look, left, when she wore this cream Roland Mouret gown for the second time. 

 

 

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning both times she wore this green Mulberry dress, the first time to attend a Diamond Jubilee party and then to open the Natural History Museum's Treasures Gallery. 

 

 

Jenny Packham is one of Kate's favorite designers. The royal has worn this beautiful ruched gown a total of 3 times now, twice in London and at a December 2014 dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It looks great both with a cascade of diamonds, and without.

 

Kate opted for this beautiful Missoni coat for a friend's wedding and had worn it a few times before to attend official engagements. 

 

 

As well as wowing in stunning dresses and coats, Kate can also pull off casual-chic with the simple addition of her favorite navy blue blazer, which she likes to pull on with a striped top and jeans. 

 

Kate looked stunning in this black lace Temperley dress so it is no surprise that she wore it again. She first wore it on the eve of her 30th birthday then nearly a year later to host a dinner in London. 

 

 

Kate has been spotted several times in this Katherine Hooker dress, once at a wedding in 2009 and paired with a different fascinator at Prince Philip's 90th Birthday celebration. 

 

Kate loved this pink Emilia Wickstead dress so much she wore it twice in one month. Once at a Diamond Jubilee party at Windsor Castle and 11 days later to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

 

It seems this red Armani coat has stood the test of time in Kate's wardrobe. The duchess first wore it to attend Prince William's graduation from Sandhurst in 2006. Seven years later, she wore it again during a visit to Scotland.

 

 

Kate wore this cream sailor dress made by one of her favorite designers, Sarah Burton for Alexandra McQueen, to watch Andy Murray at Middleton a year after she wore it on the royal tour of Canada and North America. 

 

Style in black and white! Maybe because it goes with any neutral hat, this Alexander McQueen dress was clearly a hit with the Duchess. She not only wore it during the Trooping the Colour ceremony but also a week later to attend the the annual Order of the Garter Service in 2011. 

 

Kate made this maroon coat much less conservative by adding a wide belt – and taking away the hat and gloves – during her visit to a children's school.

 

With this green dress proving a hit when she wore it to Zara Phillip's pre-wedding drinks party on July 8, 2011, Kate then decided to take it with her with on her visit to Canada later on that month.

 

 

Kate chose to wear this brown Orla Kiely patterned dress to visit the Only Connect program in November 2013 and also for a visit a school in February 2012.

 

 

