Is Rosario Dawson off the market again? The Luke Cage star was spotted having an evening at the theatre with Senator Cory Booker. Over the weekend, the pair attended a showing of Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box theatre in New York City. The pair were joined by Rosario’s daughter Lola and Cory’s niece. This was Rosario’s first time seeing the show and the politician's second time. It was a special occasion for Lola – as it was her first Broadway show.

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker joined each other for a night out in NYC Photo: Getty Images

After the performance, Rosario, who starred in the film adaptation of the musical Rent, hopped on stage and treated the stars of the show and the audience to a song. Rosario, 39, and Cory, 49, joined the cast backstage for a meet-a-greet. The actress and the politician were all smiles as they posed for a shot with the play’s lead Taylor Trensch. In another photo, Rosario put up a heart sign as she and Cory smiled alongside the rest of the cast.

According to what a source told People, the pair shared a sweet moment when Rosario broke into an impromptu song. The Puerto Rican and Cuban actress looked at the politician and sang, “I love you, te amo.” The source also told the magazine that the pair showed little PDA, but were very friendly and loving towards the cast.

Rosario and Cory’s theatre date was not the first time the two were spotted together. Page Six reported that the pair attended a movie together last Thursday in New York City.

The actress and the senator were joined by Rosario's daughter and Cory's niece Photo: Getty Images

Rosario has been single since calling off her relationship with comedian Eric Andre in November of 2017. Cory, who has never been married, has been previously linked to poet Cleo Wade and Chanda Gibson. The politician famously had a flirty exchange with actress Mindy Kaling in 2017.