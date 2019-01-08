It looks as though Jim Carrey was hit with that warm and fuzzy feeling. The Kidding star stepped out to the Golden Globes on Sunday with his new girlfriend, costar Ginger Gonzaga. The couple made their official red carpet debut at the Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood on Saturday, a day before the official awards ceremony. Speaking to Extra, Jim described Ginger -- who plays Vivian, a terminally ill woman that dates Jim’s character in the Showtime dramedy -- as an incredible, unbelievable and amazing person.

Following the Globes the 56-year-old actor joked about their evening. “Not bad for a first date!” he said. “I just want first base tonight, I’m not looking to take the field.” If his new girl looks familiar, it’s likely because she’s had starring roles in the TBS comedy Wrecked and the ABC sitcom Mixology. She’s also appeared on Chance, Those Who Can’t and I’m Dying Up Here, and has a recurring role in the upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

A month and a half before the comedian and the actress went public with their romance, the Bruce Almighty star told Radio Times that he had not given up on love. Still, he admitted that he lives “an isolated life.” Jim’s romantic life involves two previous marriages and sporadic dating.

He was married twice before – to Melissa Womer and to his Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly. Following two divorces, he dated Jenny McCarthy before becoming romantically involved with ex-girlfriend Cathriona White for three years until the makeup artist tragically died at age 30 of a prescription drug overdose. Though it’s not exactly clear how long Jim and Ginger have been a pair, it’s nice to see he has apparently found love again.