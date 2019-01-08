Camila Mendes (aka Riverdale's Veronica Lodge) is quickly becoming a Hollywood "it girl": She knows the power of a good brow. Her blooming relationship with co-star Charles Melton is the cutest thing (he calls her Baby Dragon). And most importantly, she is a proud Latinx. In a recent interview, the 24-year-old Brazilian beauty revealed the significance of her character's heritage and just how important it is for her to showcase her family's culture on television.

Camila Mendes opens up about her Latina character on Riverdale

In a cover story with LadyGunn, the Riverdale actress shared how proud she is that the show decided to make Veronica Lodge a Latina, which was a distinct change from the original comics. “The fact that Veronica’s Latina was something that I thought was a very positive change to make,” she told the magazine. “The fact that it’s a Latinx family is very important because we’re being portrayed in a way that not all Latinx characters get to be portrayed. They’re powerful and sophisticated, and I think that’s not something you see a lot in the media.”

And it's not just Latinx who are represented. Other races and genders are also highlighted on the show. “I know there are a lot of Latino fans that feel represented with me. And a lot of people from LGBTQ community who feel represented in Kevin, and people in the black community feel represented by Ashleigh," she explained. "It’s nice that everyone can feel represented and have someone to be there and add another flavor, another color to the story. I think that’s very important.”

Next up, Camila is slated to appear in Coyote Lake, a suspenseful thriller that takes place near the U.S/Mexico border and features a predominantly Latinx cast. 'Til then, we'll be rewatching Riverdale and wishing we were on vacation with Camila and her boyfriend. I mean, have you seen this cuteness?!