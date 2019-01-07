It was a big night for Yalitza Aparicio! The 2019 Golden Globes saw the Mexican actress celebrating the success of her first film Roma. While the wins for Foreign Language Film and Director of a Motion Picture were big, Yalitza stresses the importance of creating a space for future Latina stars. “For me, it’s very important,” she told HOLA! USA, ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, January 6. “I know that I am a gate opener and it’s wonderful to inspire so many women to keep trying.”

The Mexican star made her first appearance on the carpet and expressed how much it meant for her to attend the ceremony for the first time. “I’m very happy the film is coming here with three nominations and so many people are happy for the film.” she said. “It’s wonderful.” The Mexican star, who had a career in education prior to her role in the film, couldn't have imagined just how fast her life would change once she was cast in Roma.

“When I did the film, I never expected that after wrapping up all the shooting, all these red carpets and all these interviews were going to happen,” she said. And though she may not have anticipated how fast her star her rise, Yalitza didn’t disappoint when it came to style at the Globes. The actress sparkled in a shimmering outfit by Miu Miu.

The dress featured a small cutout and a show-stopping layer of fabric that resembled wings. Ahead of her evening out, Yalitza’s stylist Sophie Lopez, shared an image of her final look, which featured Brian Atwood heels. “Cinderella on her way to the ball in Miu Miu @yalitzaapariciomtz,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

After the show the 26-year-old beauty partied the night away with her Roma family at the official Netflix after party. During the event, she was seen showing off her best dance moves with the film’s producer Nico Cells. It was a fairytale night for a star on the rise.