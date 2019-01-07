Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron delivered an emotional speech after Roma won for best foreign language film at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night. The film -- which was written, directed, produced, and co-edited by the Oscar-winning director -- tells the story of Cleo, a maid who works for a middle-class family in the Colonia Roma section of Mexico City.

"Cinema at its best tears down walls and builds bridges to another culture," he said. “As we cross these bridges, these experiences, and these new shapes, and these new faces, we begin to realize that while they may be strange, they are not unfamiliar. We begin to understood exactly how much we have in common.”

Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira, the two Mexican actresses who shined so brightly in Roma’s lead roles, were lavished their praise by the film’s director. “Thank you very much Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira. I’m in awe of what they did in this film,” he said at the podium.

In September, Alfonso revealed just how much the movie drew from his own personal experiences. “This film is as autobiographical as I can be,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, adding “Ninety percent comes out of my memory." The director described just how far he had gone to make sure the film reflected his reality growing up in Mexico. We shot in the places where the scenes took place," he said. "I gathered 70 percent of the original furniture in my home from different family members all around Mexico, and then I cast actors that looked as much as possible like the original people.”

During his Golden Globes acceptance speech, the Gravity director left no doubt that his heritage had played an invaluable role in shaping Roma. “This film would have not been possible without the specific colors that make me who I am. Gracias familia. Gracias Mexico,” he said.