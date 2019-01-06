Gina Rodriguez, the star of TV's Jane the Virgin, made a powerful statement at the 2019 Golden Globes Sunday night by appearing on the red carpet of the star-studded event with a dress that had the words "Time's Up" written on it. Gina was, of course, referencing the Time's Up movement, which was Hollywood's response to the #MeToo movement's broader cultural backlash against sexual harassment and mistreatment of women.

Gina, who won her first Golden Globe for Jane the Virgin in 2015, showed up to this year's edition of the event alongside her fiance, actor Joe Locicero. She is appearing at the Globes tonight to present an award.

Gina Rodriguez made a powerful statement at the 2019 Golden Globes. Photo: Getty

In March, the Chicago-born daughter of Puerto Rican parents talked about her outspoken support for the Time's Up movement during a panel event in Austin, Texas for the Create & Cultivate conference. She described how the friendships she formed with her female co-stars while filming sci-fi thriller Annihiliation helped spark her awareness of the importance of Time's Up. "Out of that camaraderie was how Time’s Up was able to kind of happen. It wasn’t birthed out of Annihilation. But a lot of the women in Annihilation are on the forefront of that movement. … It was like the precursor. It was preparing us to understand we had to band together and it was not an option,” she said. “There could not be a weakness in our chain and we had to be as strong as a tree trunk. And we had to do that on Annihilation and then we did that right away after, when the movement started to push forward.”

Time's Up was launched in 2018 by various celebrities after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against influential film producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced and rocked the nation. Since then, actors and actresses have spoken out in support of the need for more awareness and accountability surrounding how women are treated in the workplace. Last year, at the 2018 Golden Globes, stars showed up to the event wearing black as part of the Time's Up movement's protest against sexual harassment. This year, stars are showing their support for Time's Up at the Golden Globes by wearing bracelets with the words, "TIMESUPX2."