Sofia Carson is ready to make her big debut, Golden Globes red carpet debut that is. The 25-year-old actress is set to attend the star-studded awards show for the first time on Sunday, January 6 and she couldn’t be more thrilled. “It’s my first Globes, so I’m so excited to be on the carpet,” the Descendants star told HOLA! USA at the Art Of Elysium’s 12th annual black tie artistic experience, “Heaven,” on Saturday. As for who Sofia hopes to meet at the Hollywood event? Golden Globes nominee Timothee Chalamet. “I’m a really huge fan of his and his work in Beautiful Boy really blew me away so I’d love to meet him,” she confessed.

Sofia Carson was a spume of elegance at the Art of Elysium's 12th annual celebration: Heaven Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Naturally, the fashionista already has her dress ready to go for the big day. Sofia shared, “I flew in [Friday] and I was in fittings all night, but the first one that I tried on is the one that I’m going to wear.” While the actress remained tight-lipped on details surrounding her dress by “one of [her] favorite designers,” we can assume - given her red carpet history - that it will be a stunner.

The Love is the Name singer exuded princess vibes at the Art of Elysium event, donning an ethereal white gown by Monique Lhuillier that featured sheer sleeves, a black band at the waist and a full tulle skirt. When it comes to her style, Sofia admitted, “I like to think it’s kind of classic, timeless, romantic, but I also like a little bit of edge sometimes. But yeah, I definitely tend towards the timeless.”

Sofia opts for 'timeless' carpet style Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Colombian-American beauty certainly has impeccable taste and is proud to be a Latinx star. “I’m so proud of who I am and to be bicultural is such a big part of who I am as a person,” Sofia noted. “So I’m so proud and proud to represent the Latinx community.”