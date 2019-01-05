Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not only has an inspiring career, but an attitude to match it. While the 29-year-old politician should have been reveling in her achievement of becoming the youngest woman ever to be elected to the House of Representatives this past week, she was forced to instead deal with trending criticism. Seemingly unruffled Alexandria took everything in stride, showing the world her exemplary way of responding to negativity: simply dance it off.

Scroll to watch the awesome video!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez began her time in Congress on January 3 Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

“If Republicans thought women dancing in college is scandalous, wait till they find out women dance in Congress, too!” the role model wrote on her Instagram along with a fun and fiery clip. Starting out gazing at the new representative plaque outside her United States Capitol office, the leader than did a little dance to the hit song War by Edwin Starr.

MORE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's style is officially iconic - step into her shoes!

On Thursday, January 3, Alexandra’s official first day in Congress, an anonymous Twitter user shared an old video of her dancing at Boston University as an homage to the film The Breakfast Club. While the tweet was decidedly a right wing attempt to thunder down on the Democrat’s success, the post had the opposite effect in the end. Set to the song Lisztomania by Phoenix, the dance video has been met with an outpouring of love and support.

In fact, even The Breakfast Club cast praised the Washington D.C. figure. “That’s it, Alexandria you’re in the club!” leading lady Molly Ringwald tweeted after the clip went viral. Her co-star Ally Sheey also took to twitter to show her support, retweeting the message with a praise-hands emoji.

GALLERY: ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AND J. LO HAVE THIS IN COMMON

The Puerto Rican activist, who was born in the Bronx, is clearly doing things on her own terms. She has been documenting her political journey on social media, delighting followers with an inside look at the process. “Transition time,” she recently wrote with a photo of her new capitol office plaque. “It’s the little things that make it feel real.” She then added: “Everything for the Bronx and Queens. NY-14.”